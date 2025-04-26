One of the biggest accessory trends of 2025, neck scarves will make any classic t-shirt look instantly more expensive
This celebrity and stylist-approved 90s accessory will refresh all your t-shirts this summer
Neck scarf, bandana, neckerchief, whatever name you want to give this simple accessory, the most important thing you need to know right now is that this 90s trend is back in a major way, and it's one you should be investing in.
The simplest way to update your spring/summer wardrobe, an elegant neck scarf, in a bold print will instantly refresh any basic t-shirt or shirt, and it's guaranteed to make your outfit look more expensive.
While designer brands such as Hermès (its beautifully printed silk scarves are some of the most coveted) have long been the champion of this look, the high street is now awash with printed scarves too, making this trend an easy one to slip into your spring capsule wardrobe.
Here's why you should be investing in neck scarves this season
Less fussy and delicate than jewellery and offering more of an instant impact, this inexpensive accessory trend is one that celebrities and stylists have loved for years. While Kate Moss was trailblazing the way ten years ago, Fearne Cotton recently reminded us that this look is very much back in fashion and worth investing in to elevate spring outfit ideas.
Styling a printed t-shirt, Fearne added a sweet polka dot print bandana to her outfit, and while the graphic tee was fairly casual, the accessorising made this ensemble feel super directional and fresh.
Better still, neckerchiefs will work with just about any classic t-shirt, so whatever t-shirt neckline is lurking in your wardrobe, we guarantee a scarf will up-style it. Team with a Bardot neckline for Parisian chic, or gently knot a scarf with a crew, round or V-neck top for instant style points.
A printed scarf will work best with block colour or graphic print t-shirts, rather than all-over printed fabrics; however, for all-over printed tops, you could try a block coloured scarf to minimise how much is going on.
When using this style hack with a block colour or plain t-shirt, opt for a printed scarf to create a focal point for your outfit. Whether you pair your t-shirt with your best barrel leg jeans, a pair of tailored trousers, or a midi skirt, keep the rest of your look pared back to let your scarf do the talking. As the scarf is close to your face, you need to think about what colour suits you.
Freelance fashion editor, Antonia Kraskowski, has long been a fan of a scarf. "A neckerchief is a great way to add a stylish twist to your white T-shirt. A rakishly knotted bandana or silk scarf acts in the same way as your favourite necklace by drawing attention up towards your face. Choose a style that picks out a colour in your outfit or complements your outfit with a contrasting colour. My favourites are cherry red, navy blue or a deep grass green."
The best thing about this chic accessory trend is that it doesn't have to cost the earth. While silk iterations will likely set you back over £50, you can trial this trend with cotton-printed designs that are often more cost-effective. This square scarf, inspired by sailor square neck scarves, is ideal for a simple necktie and comes in nine different prints.
Zara has leaned in heavily to the neck scarf trend this season, with a plethora of prints and colourways to suit all tastes. We love this paisley design in rich jewel tones that will carry you through summer paired with t-shirts and into autumn, tied around your neck with the best cashmere jumpers in tow.
The clashing prints here work so well, adding plenty of interest to this inexpensive neck scarf. Pair with neutral-hued t-shirts to add plenty of colour to your outfit. We'd also love to see this scarf teamed with a white shirt and jeans outfit as the main focal point.
Wondering how to wear leopard print? Possibly one of the simplest ways to integrate this classic print into your wardrobe is to add a simple animal scarf to a white t-shirt ensemble for an instant style update. While you could go for a plain neutral leopard print, we love the directional pleat detailing and splash of summery pink.
British clothing brand Boden already makes some of the best dresses, but don't dismiss the brand's standout accessories collection. Often in complementary colours and prints to the mainline clothing, this silk scarf features a Union Jack print but in seasonally appropriate bright hues for a spot of dopamine dressing.
Polka dots never go out of style and are ideal for creating a more polished look to your scarf outfit. This silk scarf in classic navy and white will work beautifully with a classic t-shirt, but would also really style out a crisp white shirt, tailored trousers, and a blazer for a great occasionwear look this season. So simple, but so effective.
How to style neck scarves
As with how to tie a trench coat, there are multiple ways to tie a neck scarf, and largely it will be down to your preference and interpretation. As you've seen throughout this piece, the models, celebrities, and influencers included here have each given a scarf their own spin, and you're welcome to do the same, as they should all work equally well with varied necklines.
There are, however, a couple of main ways to tie a scarf. The first being in a more bandana style way, which means that the triangle of the scarf is quite visible either down the centre front or nonchalantly to the side. You can either tie the scarf once, if it's slightly shorter, or for longer iterations, you may choose to cross over at the back and knot over at the front or side.
You can also opt for more slender ties, where you roll the scarf so it is two slim pieces knotted at the front or side, or, a la Fearne, you can do quite a scrunchy, almost messy tie, for a very laid back feel.
One of the biggest joys of the scarf trend is experimentation, playing with tying and embracing colour and print, so start with inexpensive designs whilst you find your way. And if maximalism has always put you on edge, adding a splash of colour with a scarf this season might be just the tonic you need to embrace bold brights.
With over 15 years experience in the fashion industry, freelance fashion editor, Antonia Kraskowski has worked at Conde Nast, across titles including, Glamour, Vogue New Markets and Easy Living. Antonia later went on to serve as the Fashion Editor of Express Newspapers and Magazines for five years before embarking on a freelance career.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
