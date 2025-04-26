One of the biggest accessory trends of 2025, neck scarves will make any classic t-shirt look instantly more expensive

Neck scarf, bandana, neckerchief, whatever name you want to give this simple accessory, the most important thing you need to know right now is that this 90s trend is back in a major way, and it's one you should be investing in.

The simplest way to update your spring/summer wardrobe, an elegant neck scarf, in a bold print will instantly refresh any basic t-shirt or shirt, and it's guaranteed to make your outfit look more expensive.

While designer brands such as Hermès (its beautifully printed silk scarves are some of the most coveted) have long been the champion of this look, the high street is now awash with printed scarves too, making this trend an easy one to slip into your spring capsule wardrobe.

Here's why you should be investing in neck scarves this season

Kate Moss in 2015 wearing a neckerchief (Image credit: Getty Images)

Less fussy and delicate than jewellery and offering more of an instant impact, this inexpensive accessory trend is one that celebrities and stylists have loved for years. While Kate Moss was trailblazing the way ten years ago, Fearne Cotton recently reminded us that this look is very much back in fashion and worth investing in to elevate spring outfit ideas.

Styling a printed t-shirt, Fearne added a sweet polka dot print bandana to her outfit, and while the graphic tee was fairly casual, the accessorising made this ensemble feel super directional and fresh.

Better still, neckerchiefs will work with just about any classic t-shirt, so whatever t-shirt neckline is lurking in your wardrobe, we guarantee a scarf will up-style it. Team with a Bardot neckline for Parisian chic, or gently knot a scarf with a crew, round or V-neck top for instant style points.

A printed scarf will work best with block colour or graphic print t-shirts, rather than all-over printed fabrics; however, for all-over printed tops, you could try a block coloured scarf to minimise how much is going on.

When using this style hack with a block colour or plain t-shirt, opt for a printed scarf to create a focal point for your outfit. Whether you pair your t-shirt with your best barrel leg jeans, a pair of tailored trousers, or a midi skirt, keep the rest of your look pared back to let your scarf do the talking. As the scarf is close to your face, you need to think about what colour suits you.

Freelance fashion editor, Antonia Kraskowski, has long been a fan of a scarf. "A neckerchief is a great way to add a stylish twist to your white T-shirt. A rakishly knotted bandana or silk scarf acts in the same way as your favourite necklace by drawing attention up towards your face. Choose a style that picks out a colour in your outfit or complements your outfit with a contrasting colour. My favourites are cherry red, navy blue or a deep grass green."

How to style neck scarves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As with how to tie a trench coat, there are multiple ways to tie a neck scarf, and largely it will be down to your preference and interpretation. As you've seen throughout this piece, the models, celebrities, and influencers included here have each given a scarf their own spin, and you're welcome to do the same, as they should all work equally well with varied necklines.

There are, however, a couple of main ways to tie a scarf. The first being in a more bandana style way, which means that the triangle of the scarf is quite visible either down the centre front or nonchalantly to the side. You can either tie the scarf once, if it's slightly shorter, or for longer iterations, you may choose to cross over at the back and knot over at the front or side.

You can also opt for more slender ties, where you roll the scarf so it is two slim pieces knotted at the front or side, or, a la Fearne, you can do quite a scrunchy, almost messy tie, for a very laid back feel.

One of the biggest joys of the scarf trend is experimentation, playing with tying and embracing colour and print, so start with inexpensive designs whilst you find your way. And if maximalism has always put you on edge, adding a splash of colour with a scarf this season might be just the tonic you need to embrace bold brights.