Cindy Crawford just styled the boho-blouse trend perfectly – and we’re ready to wear this look on repeat

Cindy Crawford's weekend outfit taps into one of the biggest trends of 2025 – the elegant return of bohemian ruffles and romantic blouse silhouettes, and we've found some excellent high-street alternatives that look just like her designer blouse.

In a recent Instagram post, the supermodel's outfit confirmed that ruffled blouses are an essential part of the boho-chic revival. But what is boho style? It's an aesthetic rooted in the free-spirited bohemian lifestyle; however, recent variations of boho chic in the fashion world have taken on a more feminine and nostalgic stance. Designer brands such as Chloe have led the way with soft pastel hues and playful ruffles.

Cindy wore the Chloe Ruffled silk blouse combined with dark indigo flared jeans finished with a thin brown leather trouser belt and nude ankle-strap heels. Confirming that soft ruffled blouses are key fashion trends of 2025, this outfit feels refined and intentional without being overtly feminine.

If you're currently on the hunt for stylish tops to wear with jeans considered investing in a ruffled blouse in soft pastel hues such as dusty pink or sage green. You could also opt for striking jewel tones such as rusty reds or deep plum tones. Adding a textured blouse to your daywear will immediately add movement and drama to clean silhouettes.

This season, we've seen a boho renaissance emerge with a more refined stance that's prioritising elegant silhouettes with fluid draping and soft, feminine colour palettes. This evolution has been spotted in the collections of major fashion houses, including Chloe and Zimmerman's spring-summer 2025 collections.

When it comes to styling a ruffled blouse, it's all about balancing your silhouette. Let the blouse take centre stage and pair it with structured pieces like high-waisted flares or sleek, tailored trousers. For a laid-back feel, try tucking into jeans and pair with leather flats or sandals and add a raffia bag. In the evening, elevate the look with strappy heels and gold jewellery to make an impact.