From M&S to Rixo – I tried on blouses across the high street and landed on these 9 to elevate my everyday jeans
After searching the high street, these are the 9 blouse styles worth shopping
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Spring dressing always feels like a bit of a reset. After months of jumpers, cardigans and cold-weather layers, suddenly you're scouring your wardrobe for lighter, softer fabrics. And if there's one constant that carries you through the warmer months, it's blouses, especially when you're looking for fresh ways to wear your favourite jeans.
This season, the high street has a range of blouses with a special emphasis on pretty, feminine designs. Styles are much more fluid, taking inspiration from the boho-chic trend with airy cottons, breezy linens, and delicate borderie anglaise – chic choices for daytime styling. Worn loose over straight-leg denim or tucked into your best wide-leg jeans, these flowy blouses will slot seamlessly into your spring capsule wardrobe.
Another notable blouse trend is tie-neck designs, and a personal favourite is the Rixo moss blouse in leopard print made from a soft silk material, making it a design that will transition from day to evening with ease. High-street favourites, including H&M and M&S, have delivered blouses that account for the warmer weather with light linen and cotton finds, and I was especially impressed with the striking black linen embroidered blouse from H&M; it's firmly on my wishlist.Article continues below
This blouse stands out for its delicate embroidery across the arms, shoulders and alongside the hem. Perfect for wearing with your favourite denim jeans, make sure you style it loosely to show the embroidered hem in full visibility. The warm ivory shade is a versatile choice, and it's ideal for wearing into the summer months. You could also style this for smarter occasions or as a date night outfit with brown tailored trousers and wedge heels. Its long sleeves make it suitable for those who prefer more coverage, and its relaxed fit makes it skim your figure.
As soon as I slipped this blouse on, I fell for its floaty design and long, draped sleeves. It's also made from a lightweight linen blend, which makes it suitable for the warmer season, and its oversized shape makes it a comfortable choice in the heat, too. I envision this blouse alongside flared jeans in the daytime, and with black linen trousers and heeled sandals for an evening out. The longer length skims past your hips and tummy area, making it a flattering choice too. It comes in sizes XS-L; however, it is definitely an oversized design, and I would recommend sizing down. I'm wearing a size S.
British clothing brand Rixo have a range of fabulous blouses this season. This leopard blouse has a vintage-inspired print and silhouette with its tie-neck design and brown leopard spots. It's made from a silk crepe de chine for a lightweight, soft finish. The silhouette is boxy and relaxed, making it figure-skimming rather than fitted. Try styling this with a boxy blazer and some straight-leg jeans. It's available in sizes 6-26.
This statement blouse features bold romantic ruffles and billowing sleeves in a lightweight cotton voile. It's the kind of blouse that I can see myself wearing whilst soaking up the evening sun abroad, and it's another style from Rixo that's firmly on my wishlist. I love the loose design, perfectly breezy for hot summer days, and the cotton fabric is a breathable, cooling choice. You could also try tucking this blouse into ecru wide-leg jeans – add these raffia wedges for an elegant finishing touch.
If you've been following the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, you'll know that yellows aren't going anywhere, making this blouse a trending choice. When trying this on, the quality of the fabric was evident. This blouse is made solely from organic cotton, and not only is it soft to the touch, but it also feels strong and durable. If you favour this style, it's worth shopping for your size now because it's selling fast.
There's something so flattering about this broderie anglaise blouse. The relaxed shape gently skims the body, and it finishes on the thigh into a short cut. The silhouette is almost a-line, making it a relaxed blouse that you can wear every day with ease. The peterpan collar and the textured finish give this blouse a vintage-inspired feel, too. Perfect for building a range of spring outfit ideas, from pairing with laid-back denim to sharp tailoring, this blouse is also a versatile choice.
This blouse features a playful pink and brown gingham and feminine puff sleeves. It's made from a soft cotton-blend and is cut to a relaxed, floaty shape that makes it a breathable and comfortable choice in the warmer season. The brown gingham will pair with almost all denim shades, making it a go-to if you're looking for blouses to wear with jeans.
This lightweight blouse is the kind of staple you'll wear all season long. The perfect packing piece, the floaty fabric is ideal for warmer climates, and the yellow-green shade feels like a unique addition to warm-weather outfits. Try pairing this shade with indigo denim jeans or chocolate brown trousers. The balloon sleeves create a flattering curved silhouette, and the small front buttons are a delicate choice.
This season, the spring/summer fashion trends 2026 have influenced a range of blouses that reflect fashion's turn towards bohemian-chic with billowing ruffles, lightweight cotton designs, and the high street has delivered similar designs.
When I’m choosing blouses for spring, it’s worth paying attention to fabrics, especially as we enter the warmer season, where breathable fabrics are essential. On warm, sunny days, I always reach for linen because it feels cool against the skin and doesn’t cling, even if it does crease a bit - personally, I don’t mind that slightly undone look. Cotton is another natural fibre worth investing in, and it looks a little more structured, so it works well for smarter occasions or busy workdays.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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