From M&S to Rixo – I tried on blouses across the high street and landed on these 9 to elevate my everyday jeans

Spring dressing always feels like a bit of a reset. After months of jumpers, cardigans and cold-weather layers, suddenly you're scouring your wardrobe for lighter, softer fabrics. And if there's one constant that carries you through the warmer months, it's blouses, especially when you're looking for fresh ways to wear your favourite jeans.

This season, the high street has a range of blouses with a special emphasis on pretty, feminine designs. Styles are much more fluid, taking inspiration from the boho-chic trend with airy cottons, breezy linens, and delicate borderie anglaise – chic choices for daytime styling. Worn loose over straight-leg denim or tucked into your best wide-leg jeans, these flowy blouses will slot seamlessly into your spring capsule wardrobe.

Another notable blouse trend is tie-neck designs, and a personal favourite is the Rixo moss blouse in leopard print made from a soft silk material, making it a design that will transition from day to evening with ease. High-street favourites, including H&M and M&S, have delivered blouses that account for the warmer weather with light linen and cotton finds, and I was especially impressed with the striking black linen embroidered blouse from H&M; it's firmly on my wishlist.

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This season, the spring/summer fashion trends 2026 have influenced a range of blouses that reflect fashion's turn towards bohemian-chic with billowing ruffles, lightweight cotton designs, and the high street has delivered similar designs.

When I’m choosing blouses for spring, it’s worth paying attention to fabrics, especially as we enter the warmer season, where breathable fabrics are essential. On warm, sunny days, I always reach for linen because it feels cool against the skin and doesn’t cling, even if it does crease a bit - personally, I don’t mind that slightly undone look. Cotton is another natural fibre worth investing in, and it looks a little more structured, so it works well for smarter occasions or busy workdays.