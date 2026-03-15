Beautiful embroidery gives classic shirts a pretty upgrade for spring - here are some of the best right now
Lace trims, delicate needlework and embellished detailing are all adding some wow factor to the classic button-down
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When it comes to adding stylish staples to your capsule wardrobe, a classic oversized shirt should always be near the top of your shopping list. The humble shirt is a great styling tool and can easily be dressed up or down to suit a wide range of occasions, and right now, craft detailing offers a fresh new spin.
The high street is currently filled to the brim with embroidered tops - from lace trims and crochet inserts to beaded patterns and delicate top stitching, all of our favourite brands have some kind of embroidered iteration for the new season, and it’s a wonderfully easy yet chic look to wear.
Even just a hint of artisanal detail will add a little extra wow-factor to your outfit and will be enough to lift your old barrel leg jeans or pep up last year’s midi skirt. I have rounded up some of the best buys below that will elevate your spring attire nicely, and all with very minimal effort.Article continues below
Shop the Look
Soft-toned, embroidered lilies across the chest make this blue striped shirt blooming gorgeous, and it'll look great with you best white jeans.
Thanks to the lace detail and scalloped edging, this tailored button down looks very designer. Wear it with a high waisted skirt or the matching shorts.
Going for a shirt with a slightly oversized fit is always a good idea as you can get plenty of extra wear out of a looser piece.
Style it is over skinny jeans for a do-it-all look that will work to balance out your proportions, or try tucking your button-down into a high-waisted skirt to give it a neater shape.
Alternatively, wear your shirt open as a lightweight layer as the weather warms up. You can throw it over a vest or t-shirt with ease, or pop it over your swimsuit as a modern take on a beach cover-up.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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