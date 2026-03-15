Beautiful embroidery gives classic shirts a pretty upgrade for spring - here are some of the best right now

When it comes to adding stylish staples to your capsule wardrobe, a classic oversized shirt should always be near the top of your shopping list. The humble shirt is a great styling tool and can easily be dressed up or down to suit a wide range of occasions, and right now, craft detailing offers a fresh new spin.

The high street is currently filled to the brim with embroidered tops - from lace trims and crochet inserts to beaded patterns and delicate top stitching, all of our favourite brands have some kind of embroidered iteration for the new season, and it’s a wonderfully easy yet chic look to wear.

Even just a hint of artisanal detail will add a little extra wow-factor to your outfit and will be enough to lift your old barrel leg jeans or pep up last year’s midi skirt. I have rounded up some of the best buys below that will elevate your spring attire nicely, and all with very minimal effort.

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(Image credit: M&S)

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Going for a shirt with a slightly oversized fit is always a good idea as you can get plenty of extra wear out of a looser piece.

Style it is over skinny jeans for a do-it-all look that will work to balance out your proportions, or try tucking your button-down into a high-waisted skirt to give it a neater shape.

Alternatively, wear your shirt open as a lightweight layer as the weather warms up. You can throw it over a vest or t-shirt with ease, or pop it over your swimsuit as a modern take on a beach cover-up.