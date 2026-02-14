Cinched-waist shirts are all over the high street. This is why this figure-flattering shape is worth adding to your wardrobe

I've been keeping my eye out for the spring/summer fashion trends 2026 hitting the high street, and I've noticed that some of our core basics are getting levelled up ahead of the season. The latest design feature I've spotted is a cinched-in waist on classic shirts, and it’s giving the humble button-down a chic new look for spring that is seriously flattering.

Shirts with a pintuck, dart or gathered detail at the middle create a subtle peplum shape that sits neatly at the waist and flares out slightly, making it ideal for creating an hourglass silhouette. The nip-in, then flare out accentuates natural curves, or can help to create them on straighter frames, and the little peplum it creates helps to skim middles too.

Adding a feminine twist to a more tailored, timeless shape, this look works particularly well with jeans or trousers, although it can work with straighter skirts too. If you want to really highlight your waist, on styles that are darted into a more nipped-in shape, try adding a slim waist belt to emphasise the look further. I've rounded up a few of my favourites below.

Shop the Look

Autograph Pure Cotton Striped Fitted Waisted Shirt £50 at M&S A soft pastel yellow is always a winner for this time of year, and this striped buy will match up well with other sugary shades or white separates. The gentle fit and flare means this is quite easy to slip into your wardrobe without much thought, but with maximum style. Next Stripe Cinched Waist Fitted Shirt £38 at Next A striped shirt tends to feel a little smarter, so this one will look particularly special under a tailored jacket for a day at the office. The subtle tailoring gently highlights your curves and helps to add shape to your frame that classic shirts can sometimes swamp. TU Clothing Black Cinched Shirt £18 (was £22.50) at Sainsburys A darker hue takes the trend to after hours nicely - team this button down with leopard print denim and heels, and you'll be all set. If you really want to highlight your waist, try adding a slim metallic belt for added cinching. ASOS Cinched Button Detail Shirt in Brown £32 at ASOS Chocolate brown was huge news over winter and continues to go strong as we move towards spring. This piece will show off the look perfectly. The side button detailing allows you to adjust the level of fit you get at the waist for a more personalised finish. F&F Pure Cotton Button Front Collared Blouse £19.50 at Tesco A crisp cotton fabric and delicate buttons give this peplum-shaped blouse a vintage-inspired aesthetic that will add a fancier spin to your favourite jeans. Try teaming this with a floral midi skirt and slouchy suede boots for a more bohemian finish. &Other Stories Fitted-Waist Cotton Shirt £87 at &Other Stories Statement pleats give this shirt an exaggerated shape that brings a very high-end feel, adding a twist to the classic white button-down. Wear with a leather pencil skirt and ankle boots for even more glam. Or pair it with some black straight leg jeans for an effortless look.

As we head towards the start of spring, we can often find the trends are slow to trickle into the shops, largely because the weather is still cold, so turning to reinvigorated capsule wardrobe heroes is a great idea if you're not yet ready to fully embrace a new season.

This up-styled shirt offers the opportunity for tailoring with a dose of femininity and a staple that feels intentional, offering a refresh on the classic button-up. A supremely flattering look, if you have a waist you want to show off, this cut was made for you. But even if you don't have what one might call a classic hourglass silhouette, the cinched waist shirt will literally create one for you. So this is a universally flattering style that is in now, but can be worn for months to come.

I'll wear mine with tailored trousers and an androgynous blazer for a smart feel, or with skinny jeans and ballet pumps for an off-duty spin. The nipped in shape will add definition to your figure all by itself, but for even more of a cinch and a little more glam, try adding a belt to your middle.