Cinched-waist shirts are all over the high street. This is why this figure-flattering shape is worth adding to your wardrobe

The clever design detail gives the style staple a fresh new spin

three models wearing cinched shirts
(Image credit: ASOS, F&F, TU Clothing)
I've been keeping my eye out for the spring/summer fashion trends 2026 hitting the high street, and I've noticed that some of our core basics are getting levelled up ahead of the season. The latest design feature I've spotted is a cinched-in waist on classic shirts, and it’s giving the humble button-down a chic new look for spring that is seriously flattering.

Shirts with a pintuck, dart or gathered detail at the middle create a subtle peplum shape that sits neatly at the waist and flares out slightly, making it ideal for creating an hourglass silhouette. The nip-in, then flare out accentuates natural curves, or can help to create them on straighter frames, and the little peplum it creates helps to skim middles too.

As we head towards the start of spring, we can often find the trends are slow to trickle into the shops, largely because the weather is still cold, so turning to reinvigorated capsule wardrobe heroes is a great idea if you're not yet ready to fully embrace a new season.

This up-styled shirt offers the opportunity for tailoring with a dose of femininity and a staple that feels intentional, offering a refresh on the classic button-up. A supremely flattering look, if you have a waist you want to show off, this cut was made for you. But even if you don't have what one might call a classic hourglass silhouette, the cinched waist shirt will literally create one for you. So this is a universally flattering style that is in now, but can be worn for months to come.

I'll wear mine with tailored trousers and an androgynous blazer for a smart feel, or with skinny jeans and ballet pumps for an off-duty spin. The nipped in shape will add definition to your figure all by itself, but for even more of a cinch and a little more glam, try adding a belt to your middle.

Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

