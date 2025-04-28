Clodagh McKenna just did French girl style in full high street - and one simple accessory took it to the next level
If we had to imagine an outfit to sum up French fashion it wouldn’t be far off Clodagh McKenna’s Breton striped spring look.
The chef recently shared a video featuring three different ensembles styled by Dannii Whiteman. The first was an all high street look that featured stripes, tailored trousers and a pop of red in the form of a fun neck scarf.
Put these items together and you’ve got yourself a timeless outfit that feels nautical - and very Parisian - without shopping at French clothing brands. Clodagh’s top was a very affordable piece from H&M that’s under £10 and, even better, still available.
When you find a gem like this they often tend to sell out fast so we were thrilled to see it in stock in different colourways, including her striped version.
Shop Clodagh's Outfit
Exact Match
Affordable and versatile, Clodagh's off-shoulder top is made from heavy jersey and has short sleeves. The concealed elastication at the top helps to make it sit comfortably in the bardot style. If you prefer a brighter pop of colour then it also comes in a red and white striped version too.
Exact Match
Clodagh's timeless trousers are still available in a few sizes and they're so beautiful. They feature pleats that add structure to the legs and are made from lightweight wool. Wear with a short sleeved T-shirt or top and a pair of flats for a spring daytime look.
Shop Alternatives
If you're not so sure about embracing the bardot style then this top is a lovely way to start as the off-shoulder design isn't too pronounced. It sits just a little off the shoulder and has elbow-length raglan sleeves. It's made from cotton with stretch.
Crafted from a wool mix fabric with a comfortable wide-leg silhouette, these trousers are such an easy item to slip on for casual and smart occasions. They have belt loops, a mid-rise waist, darts for shaping and are lined.
It has an elegant bardot neckline which was named after the iconic French star Brigitte Bardot who embraced the off-shoulder look. This design frames your decolletage beautifully without being too revealing.
Bardot tops feel very spring/summer too because of the shoulder-baring shape and they work so well with trousers and jeans for a smart-casual outfit. Clodagh McKenna’s H&M top felt especially French because of the navy and blue Breton stripes and if you’re not a fan of off-shoulder pieces, opting for a simple striped T-shirt would give a similar effect.
The chef went for navy blue ME+EM wool trousers to tie in with the rest of her outfit. They are selling out fast but are still in stock in a few sizes and have crisp structured pleats and a wide-leg silhouette.
Tailoring is another key element of French styling and we love the contrast of the loose but smart trousers against the fitted, casual top. When we wear wide-leg trousers or jeans we often go for a streamlined top like this as it balances out your frame.
Sign up to the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
On its own Clodagh’s April ensemble would have been stunning, but her red neck scarf made it really stand out. When it comes to spring accessorising we often only think of shoes, bags and belts, but scarves aren’t just for winter.
Something more lightweight like a bandana, cotton or silk scarf can be tied neatly around your neck or over your hair to bring some extra colour or pattern into your look. Clodagh’s neckerchief was from high street giant Free People and the neck scarf fashion trend is huge for 2025.
The bright red hue was eye-catching and French style often incorporates red with neutral tones, whether with accessories or lipstick. Add to this that blue, white and red are the colours on the country’s flag and this accessory suddenly feels especially appropriate.
Clodagh McKenna finished off her outfit with a pair of white plimsoll pumps from The White Company and wore her blonde hair in a relaxed ponytail. She looked so chic and this is a style we hope we’ll see her wear again this spring.
Already the chef has re-worn her olive green Zara trousers from the third outfit in her Instagram video on This Morning. So it would make sense that this is only the first time we’ll see her neck scarf, Breton top and trousers this season too.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' 'beautifully ordinary' night-time routine that helped to keep them ‘grounded’
From a very young age the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children apparently had a very 'ordinary' but structured night-time routine.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Wimbledon's new homeware collection is a grand slam for tennis lovers and interiors fans alike
Why wait until summer to enjoy Wimbledon? This charming homeware collection from the tennis brand will have you celebrating early
By Emily Smith
-
Spring weather sending your style into a spin? Reese Witherspoon’s pointelle jumper and jeans are the answer
The star's fresh take on the classic ensemble is perfect for this time of year
By Matilda Stanley
-
Amanda Holden is a master of top-to-toe colour looks - her tomato red outfit is making me want to try the trend
Looking to embrace some bolder shades for the summer months? Amanda's chic wardrobe will inspire you
By Matilda Stanley
-
Half my wardrobe is made up of leopard print, but I just couldn’t resist this H&M shirt dress
The classic collared dress combined with wild cat spots makes this piece a trend-ticking addition to any capsule wardrobe
By Matilda Stanley
-
Jennifer Lopez just swapped her trusty jeans for these summer-ready tailored denim trousers
JLo certainly loves her jeans, but is shaking things up a bit
By Matilda Stanley
-
Claudia Schiffer's boho chic cardigan is the perfect cover-up for between seasons
The model used her patterned knitwear to pep up a simple jeans and boot outfit, and it's a winning look for unpredictable weather
By Matilda Stanley
-
Kate Middleton's Rixo shirt dress is now available in navy polka dot or trending leopard print
The Princess of Wales is a big fan of this style, and the new patterns are a stylish choice for summer
By Matilda Stanley
-
If you like the butter yellow trend, you'll love the even brighter shade Eva Longoria's wearing
We all know butter yellow is huge news this year, and Eva's hot take on the trend is inspiring me
By Caroline Parr
-
Susanna Reid's flattering, summer-ready Boden twirl dress is now discounted – but not for long
With 25% off until midnight on 27th April, we suggest you snap up this stand-out summer dress now
By Molly Smith