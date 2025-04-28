Clodagh McKenna just did French girl style in full high street - and one simple accessory took it to the next level

The chef recently shared a video featuring three different ensembles styled by Dannii Whiteman. The first was an all high street look that featured stripes, tailored trousers and a pop of red in the form of a fun neck scarf.

Put these items together and you’ve got yourself a timeless outfit that feels nautical - and very Parisian - without shopping at French clothing brands. Clodagh’s top was a very affordable piece from H&M that’s under £10 and, even better, still available.

When you find a gem like this they often tend to sell out fast so we were thrilled to see it in stock in different colourways, including her striped version.

Shop Clodagh's Outfit

Exact Match H&M Off-Shoulder Striped Top £9.99 at H&M Affordable and versatile, Clodagh's off-shoulder top is made from heavy jersey and has short sleeves. The concealed elastication at the top helps to make it sit comfortably in the bardot style. If you prefer a brighter pop of colour then it also comes in a red and white striped version too. Exact Match ME+EM Navy Pleated Trousers £225 at ME+EM Clodagh's timeless trousers are still available in a few sizes and they're so beautiful. They feature pleats that add structure to the legs and are made from lightweight wool. Wear with a short sleeved T-shirt or top and a pair of flats for a spring daytime look. Free People Red Triangle Scarf £24 at Free People This vibrant red scarf looks very similar to Clodagh's and has a subtle floral pattern. It can be worn around your neck, over your hair or even as a top if you're feeling more daring. A neutral, classic ensemble would really come to live with the addition of this.

Shop Alternatives

The White Company Bardot Top £59 at The White Company If you're not so sure about embracing the bardot style then this top is a lovely way to start as the off-shoulder design isn't too pronounced. It sits just a little off the shoulder and has elbow-length raglan sleeves. It's made from cotton with stretch. Mango Wool-Blend Navy Trousers £79.99 at Mango Crafted from a wool mix fabric with a comfortable wide-leg silhouette, these trousers are such an easy item to slip on for casual and smart occasions. They have belt loops, a mid-rise waist, darts for shaping and are lined. Oliver Bonas Summer Tile Scarf £20 at Oliver Bonas This lightweight red and pink scarf is made from cotton and has a summer-inspired tile-print design with sun, palm tree and shell motifs. The border is striped and you can wear this as a hair scarf or around your neck.

It has an elegant bardot neckline which was named after the iconic French star Brigitte Bardot who embraced the off-shoulder look. This design frames your decolletage beautifully without being too revealing.

Bardot tops feel very spring/summer too because of the shoulder-baring shape and they work so well with trousers and jeans for a smart-casual outfit. Clodagh McKenna’s H&M top felt especially French because of the navy and blue Breton stripes and if you’re not a fan of off-shoulder pieces, opting for a simple striped T-shirt would give a similar effect.

The chef went for navy blue ME+EM wool trousers to tie in with the rest of her outfit. They are selling out fast but are still in stock in a few sizes and have crisp structured pleats and a wide-leg silhouette.

Tailoring is another key element of French styling and we love the contrast of the loose but smart trousers against the fitted, casual top. When we wear wide-leg trousers or jeans we often go for a streamlined top like this as it balances out your frame.

On its own Clodagh’s April ensemble would have been stunning, but her red neck scarf made it really stand out. When it comes to spring accessorising we often only think of shoes, bags and belts, but scarves aren’t just for winter.

Something more lightweight like a bandana, cotton or silk scarf can be tied neatly around your neck or over your hair to bring some extra colour or pattern into your look. Clodagh’s neckerchief was from high street giant Free People and the neck scarf fashion trend is huge for 2025.

The bright red hue was eye-catching and French style often incorporates red with neutral tones, whether with accessories or lipstick. Add to this that blue, white and red are the colours on the country’s flag and this accessory suddenly feels especially appropriate.

Clodagh McKenna finished off her outfit with a pair of white plimsoll pumps from The White Company and wore her blonde hair in a relaxed ponytail. She looked so chic and this is a style we hope we’ll see her wear again this spring.

Already the chef has re-worn her olive green Zara trousers from the third outfit in her Instagram video on This Morning. So it would make sense that this is only the first time we’ll see her neck scarf, Breton top and trousers this season too.