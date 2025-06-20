Clodagh McKenna shows that swapping out a T-shirt for a beautiful off-shoulder top can elevate your jeans outfits in seconds

The good old jeans-and-a-nice-top combination is a failsafe for smart-casual outfits and Clodagh McKenna’s Bardot one is more than just "nice". The chef appeared on ITV’s This Morning on 16th June looking incredibly chic in a navy Paisie knitted piece.

This top comes in a pastel pink and tomato-red too, though the navy is perhaps the most versatile. The material is a stretchy viscose-nylon blend that’s streamlined without being tight.

Three-quarter length sleeves are a plus if you’re stuck on what to wear in the heat and don’t love spaghetti straps. They looked so elegant and rose up into the off-shoulder neckline which framed Clodagh’s decolletage and had delicate scalloping along the top.

Recreate Clodagh's Look

Exact Match Paisie Scallop Neckline Top Was £70, Now £55 at Paisie Clodagh's Bardot top comes in two other colours and frames your decolletage perfectly with the scalloped detailing. It has three-quarter length sleeves which are great for summer and, as the chef proved, it looks amazing with blue jeans. Wrangler Wide-Leg Jeans Was £90, Now £39.50 at Very You can currently save yourself £50.50 on these and although they're described as 'trousers' they definitely have the appearance of a wide-leg pair of jeans. They're high-rise and are made from durable and breathable cotton. Dune Block Heeled Sandals £89 at Dune These sandals have a manageable, low block-heel and straps that criss-cross over the foot and secure with a gold-toned buckle at the ankle. They're made from leather and come in several other shades, but the warm tan tone is similar to Clodagh's shoes.

As much as a simple straight Bardot neckline, this was something a little different and even more feminine. Off-shoulder designs naturally feel quite sophisticated and elevated - even when they’re made from a comfy knitted fabric like this one is.

That’s why I think they can be a gorgeous top option to dress up jeans. Minimal effort is required to achieve a stunning effect and the more neutral you go colour-wise, the better.

When you’re styling a more striking design, sticking to shades like black, white and navy balance it out. The Bardot neckline is named after Brigitte Bardot and it’s often associated with chic French styling which also favours pared-back colours.

Clodagh McKenna tucked her navy top into mid-blue wide-leg jeans from Sosandar - a great choice by her brilliant stylist Dannii Whiteman.

Shop More Off-Shoulder Tops

Nobody's Child Polka Dot Top £38 at Nobody's Child Black and white polka dots are so classic and the monochrome colour palette of this top would look great with jeans as well as with white or black trousers. It's designed to be fitted and has short sleeves and an off-shoulder design. Mint Velvet Sleeveless Knit Top £79 at Mint Velvet This Mint Velvet top is a different take on the classic Bardot neckline as the panel running across the front and back creates the appearance of sleeves. It's an easy-to-style black tone and I'd wear it with blue or white jeans, as well as linen trousers. H&M Off-Shoulder White Top Was £18.99, Now £13 at H&M Lined for comfort, this top is fitted and made from comfortable, heavy jersey with a sweetheart neckline and summery short sleeves. Already affordable at full price, it's now just £13 in the sale making it a real bargain.

I don’t generally pay too much attention to denim trends, but I was thrilled when wide-leg silhouettes surged in popularity. They’re just so easy to wear and don’t cling to your legs uncomfortably on a hot day.

The chef’s jeans look palazzo-style which makes them ultra wide-leg. She could easily have tucked her Bardot top into her jeans, however by leaving it draped over the top of the waistband she gave her outfit a more relaxed, effortless edge.

The wash contrasted against her dark top without being too stark like a pair of white jeans might have been. Clodagh’s heeled sandals from Sézane were a pretty tan colour with warm undertones that complemented her top and denim.

Sadly, the £185 Florence Sandals are almost entirely out of stock in the ‘natural heritage’ tone she’s wearing. If you prefer black sandals anyway then this colourway is still available right now. They have a high block heel, rubber outsole and leather upper, lining and insole.

To make an ensemble like Clodagh’s more on the low-key side of smart-casual you could opt for flat sandals instead. With wide-leg trousers her heels had a leg-elongating effect and she finished off her look by tying her blonde hair up in a ponytail with a navy, white and red scarf.

The neck scarf fashion trend is big right now and many scarves can also be worn as a hair accessory. The red, white and blue is a classic combination and one that accentuated the French feel of Clodagh McKenna’s off-shoulder top.