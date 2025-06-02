Pippa Middleton’s laid-back look is the perfect blend of summer comfort and French girl chic

Easy, cool, and straight out of a Parisian playbook

Pippa Middleton shopping in London in 2012
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Summer is rapidly approaching, but while we wait for the weather to properly heat up, we'll be taking everyday outfit inspiration from this effortlessly classy look from Pippa Middleton.

Her timeless Parisian-inspired outfit perfectly blended a summer-ready feel with its crisp white shirt and slip-on loafers, with a cold-weather-appropriate flair thanks to her striped knit and skinny jeans.

Pippa might have worn this outfit more than a decade ago as she stepped out for a shopping trip in 2012, but it could easily be something she was spotted in just yesterday, thanks to her timeless and classic styling.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr agrees, adding: "stripes, skinny jeans and loafers are three items that simply never date. The epitome of anti-trend, these wardrobe staples are worth investing in as you'll wear them on repeat for years to come."

Pippa Middleton shopping in London in 2012

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Pippa's style

stripe jumper
English Factory Stripe Crewneck Sweater

A stripy top is a great addition to your capsule wardrobe and will pair well with jeans, trousers or a dressier outfit. The epitome of elegant French girl style. This English Factory striped jumper is great for this changeable weather.

black skinny jeans
1822 Denim Better Butter High Waist Extralong Skinny Jeans

A simple pair of black jeans is a great investment as you can wear them for casual or dressy occasions, styling them in so many different ways. This pair have a skinny shape, but their long leg and loose fit at the ankle make them perfect for getting Pippa's style.

black patent loafers
Franco Sarto Carolyn Low Tassel Loafer

These stylish black loafers with a tassel detail are a great way to dress up jeans for a daytime outfit. The patent finish and fringe detail gives them a dressier element while also emulating Pippa's look perfectly.

mango kahki faux leather shoulder bag
Mango Faux Leather Shoulder Bag

Pippa's dark green handbag complemented her Parisian style outfit beautifully and the rich khaki shade of this Mango bag makes it a great choice when recreating her look. The shade is a brilliant alternative to black, working with lots of outfits choices to add a subtle dash of colour.

white shirt
Mango Linen Button-Up Shirt

This crisp white collared shirt is a wardrobe staple. Great for layering underneath a jumper like Pippa or teaming with a suit or tank top - the possibilities are endless. With the fabric of this shirt being linen-heavy, it's a great layering piece for warmer months that won't keep you too warm.

tortoise shell sunglasses
I-SEA x Anthropologie Rosey Polarised Sunglasses

These tortoiseshell sunglasses from Anthropologie have a strikingly similar pattern as Pippa's, with the oversized frame also emulating their look. Super flattering and a great size, they provide good coverage from the sun to really protect your eyes.

With a pair of casual low-rise jeans and striped top bringing a rich, deep black tone to the look, Pippa went for a simple yet elegant series of accessories to compliment the stripes and create an elevated casual outfit that we love. The sharp white collar on her shirt ties together the pops of white on her striped knit brilliantly, proving that not only is a shirt like her's a wardrobe staple, but so are striped patterns like that on Pippa's Breton top. The style is also favourite of Pippa's sister, the Princess of Wales, who has been frequently pictured wearing the classic style as well as other striped tops throughout her fashion history.

Striped jumpers and long-sleeved tops are a basic wardrobe essential in our eyes, as you can throw them on with jeans or straight-leg trousers and instantly feel put together. Pippa's outfit formula of low-rise jeans, Breton and loafers can also be given a warm weather twist by swapping black jeans for a light wash blue and opting for a pair of the best white trainers and a striped T-shirt instead of loafers and a lightweight knit.

Pippa's outfit is an incredible example of an utterly timeless look, too. The likes of Audrey Hepburn and Bridget Bardot first put bold stripes on the fashion map, while fashion legend Coco Chanel included striped tops in her stand-out 1917 collection, which was inspired by the French Rivera after she visited the region on holiday.

Pippa accessorised expertly to take her black and white outfit to the next level. With the patent of her loafers bringing in a fun pop of texture, she introduced some pattern through her pair of dark tortoise shell sunglasses, and a deep green handbag brought in just enough colour to finish off the look.

With contributions from
