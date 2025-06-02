Pippa Middleton’s laid-back look is the perfect blend of summer comfort and French girl chic

Summer is rapidly approaching, but while we wait for the weather to properly heat up, we'll be taking everyday outfit inspiration from this effortlessly classy look from Pippa Middleton.

Her timeless Parisian-inspired outfit perfectly blended a summer-ready feel with its crisp white shirt and slip-on loafers, with a cold-weather-appropriate flair thanks to her striped knit and skinny jeans.

Pippa might have worn this outfit more than a decade ago as she stepped out for a shopping trip in 2012, but it could easily be something she was spotted in just yesterday, thanks to her timeless and classic styling.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr agrees, adding: "stripes, skinny jeans and loafers are three items that simply never date. The epitome of anti-trend, these wardrobe staples are worth investing in as you'll wear them on repeat for years to come."

With a pair of casual low-rise jeans and striped top bringing a rich, deep black tone to the look, Pippa went for a simple yet elegant series of accessories to compliment the stripes and create an elevated casual outfit that we love. The sharp white collar on her shirt ties together the pops of white on her striped knit brilliantly, proving that not only is a shirt like her's a wardrobe staple, but so are striped patterns like that on Pippa's Breton top. The style is also favourite of Pippa's sister, the Princess of Wales, who has been frequently pictured wearing the classic style as well as other striped tops throughout her fashion history.

Striped jumpers and long-sleeved tops are a basic wardrobe essential in our eyes, as you can throw them on with jeans or straight-leg trousers and instantly feel put together. Pippa's outfit formula of low-rise jeans, Breton and loafers can also be given a warm weather twist by swapping black jeans for a light wash blue and opting for a pair of the best white trainers and a striped T-shirt instead of loafers and a lightweight knit.

Pippa's outfit is an incredible example of an utterly timeless look, too. The likes of Audrey Hepburn and Bridget Bardot first put bold stripes on the fashion map, while fashion legend Coco Chanel included striped tops in her stand-out 1917 collection, which was inspired by the French Rivera after she visited the region on holiday.

Pippa accessorised expertly to take her black and white outfit to the next level. With the patent of her loafers bringing in a fun pop of texture, she introduced some pattern through her pair of dark tortoise shell sunglasses, and a deep green handbag brought in just enough colour to finish off the look.