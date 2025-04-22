Clodagh McKenna’s olive green Zara trousers are under £60 - this springtime essential will get you ditching your jeans

If you’re a fan of a classic ‘jeans and a nice top’ combination for your day-to-day or date night outfits then you might find yourself swayed to try some trousers after seeing Clodagh McKenna pull them off in style. The chef appeared on This Morning on Good Friday wearing olive green tailored trousers from Zara, styled by Dannii Whiteman.

They’re currently still in stock and let’s just say a pair of them might already be making their way into our spring capsule wardrobe. Clodagh’s trousers are £59.99 and crafted from a breathable linen and viscose blend material, which makes them perfect for sunny spring days.

Exact Match Zara ZW Collection Olive Trousers £59.99 at Zara Crafted from a comfortable linen blend, these trousers are mid-rise and have side pockets, front darts and a pressed crease down each leg that gives them a smart feel. The belt loops mean you can accessorise these easily and with a classic white shirt like Clodagh's these do all the talking. H&M Tie-Belt Lyocell Trousers Was £29.99, Now £16 at H&M These olive green trousers are even more affordable than Clodagh's and have a gorgeous tie-belt design. The high-rise waist is elasticated for comfort and the silhouette is straight-leg. Slip on with trainers or sandals and a simple T-shirt for an easy daily look. & Other Stories Linen Culottes £77 at & Other Stories These trousers are made from a breathable, lightweight linen fabric and have box pleats at the front and an elasticated waist. Unlike Clodagh's Zara ones, these have a culotte shape with wide legs cropped at the ankle. Culottes are incredibly popular right now and they are a lovely option for warmer days.

Whistles Frilled White Blouse £89 at Whistles You can't go wrong with a crisp white shirt and this one has frills at the shoulders and flowing blouson sleeves for an extra touch of detail. The delicate stitched pleats at the top of the bodice are so pretty and there is a discreet keyhole detail at the back too. Missoma Mini Paperclip Necklace £135 at Missoma Clodagh McKenna's gold necklaces brought some added glamour to her outfit and this delicate chain necklace from Missoma is a great piece to wear both on its own and layered with other jewellery. It's made from 18ct recycled gold plating on brass. M&S Pure Cotton Slim Fit Top £9.50 at M&S We often reach for a T-shirt to dress tailored trousers down a little more and this one is under £10 and has three quarter length sleeves. The slash neckline is fabulous and the fitted shape makes it perfect for tucking into trousers, jeans and skirts.

The darts and crisp pressed creases give them a smart edge, but the relaxed wide-leg silhouette balances this. That’s exactly what we want from tailored trousers as it means you can easily dress them down with trainers and T-shirts for a more low-key look.

Clodagh McKenna went for a smart-casual outfit on This Morning and tucked a blouson sleeved white top from Iris Fashion into the mid-rise waistband. If you’re ever in doubt on how to style colourful trousers we’d recommend taking this approach.

A white shirt, blouse or T-shirt might sound simple - and it is - but it will always look sensational against a block colour. We’ve seen Clodagh wearing a lot of yellow and white so far this spring but the olive green tone of her Zara trousers was beautiful.

Earthy greens are one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 and olive is one of those colours that isn’t too far off from being neutral. Because of this, it’s very easy to wear.

Something like Clodagh’s trousers feels more put-together and elegant than your go-to jeans but in reality they can be just as comfy and versatile. Just choose a silhouette that works for your and your signature style, whether that’s wide-leg, tapered or cropped.

We sadly couldn’t see what shoes the chef wore with her outfit but everything from white trainers to tan suede loafers would work. To elevate her olive green trousers even more for a smart occasion we would opt for some classic court shoe heels or espadrille wedges.

Clodagh added a final touch of glamour to her Good Friday ensemble with layered gold necklaces, including what looks to be a chain necklace. It’s amazing how much of a difference jewellery can make to your style and chain necklaces are particularly timeless.

They aren’t too overwhelming when paired with a casual outfit and look great with occasionwear too. We’ve seen Clodagh McKenna wearing gold-toned chain necklaces a lot in pictures and videos shared on Instagram, so they’re clearly a staple in her collection.