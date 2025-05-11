Amal Clooney's chocolate brown trousers offer a much softer alternative to black tailoring

My wardrobe is filled with dresses, oversized shirts and my best wide leg jeans, but when it comes to tailored items, I’m really lacking in many classic separates to bring a smarter feel to my day-to-day outfits. I’ve decided to do something about it as it would be great to look and feel a little more polished for a day in the office, so I’ve been on the hunt for some chic fitted buys.

I’ve found it quite hard to find pieces that I truly love, as most tailored items that come up with a quick internet search are black, navy or charcoal grey, which all feel a bit dull, and a little too corporate for me.

I decided to do some research to find some celebrity inspiration and stumbled across a shot of Amal Clooney wearing a beautiful brown pair of tailored trousers back in 2014. The celebrity styled her trousers with a black vest, an off-white cardigan and a pair of pointed brown heels, and it’s a look that I really love.

The rich chocolate colour feels contemporary and a little more exciting than other neutral tones, but still manages to look sharp and boardroom ready. I also love that she has taken the edge off the smart trousers a little with a soft wool cover-up. It’s an ensemble that will work well for the office or even as a fresh take on date night outfits, and I’ve found some similar pieces below to steal her style.

Shop the Look

French Connection Harrie Tailored Wide Leg Trousers £68 at John Lewis The high cut waist on this pair will flatter in all the right places. Try adding a leopard print belt to introduce some pattern, or wear them as they are with a fresh white shirt. H&M Textured Knit Cardigan £22.99 at H&M (US) The shorter sleeves on this preppy cardigan make it a chic, lighter layer to wear on the those chilly summer evenings. The shiny gold buttons add a little extra glamour too. Ajvani Mid Block Heel Mary Jane Court Shoe £31 at Debenhams UK Amal added matching brown shoes to her outfit and it really worked. Recreate her footnote with these mid-height mary-janes. They will also work equally as well with a floaty dress or skirt.

Shop More Brown Trousers

Roman Straight Leg Stretch Trouser £30 at Debenhams UK The shorter, ankle length of these trousers are perfect for warmer weather. Wear with heels for the office, and then switch for your best white trainers come the weekend. Zara Pleated Trousers £29.99 at Zara UK Tailored doesnt have to mean fitted, as these wide leg trousers prove. They are nipped in at the top and have a pleat down the front to add sharpness but the flowy shape is easy to wear. Kenneth Cole Straight Leg Pants £53.49 at Nordstrom Match this mahogany brown pair with black basics or for a high end feel, wear them with a camel coloured blouse and a similar toned tailored blazer.

Unsure about how to style chocolate tones? When it comes to matching items with your trousers, you’ll find the shade to be surprisingly versatile and much easier to style up than you might expect. Brown works well with everything from crisp white and powder grey to zingy orange and red.

It's a softer option than jet black yet works in a very similar way when it comes to creating outfits. Find your perfect pair of trousers now, and you'll be wearing them again and again.