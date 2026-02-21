Michelle Pfeiffer's latte coloured outfit offers the perfect pre-spring style cleanser

When it comes to wearing colour, I'm a maximalist at heart, but there is something about the period at the end of winter, before spring has truly sprung, that makes me want to take a style reset, and calm my wardrobe down a little with softer neutral hues, and Michelle Pfeiffer just delivered the perfect style palette cleanser.

Opting for an off-white blouse and latte-hued trousers, the actress absolutely nailed her sartorial choices while at an Apple TV event in Santa Monica last week. The star’s neutral-toned pieces looked chic and understated, while the wide leg and pleated-front silhouette of her trousers gave her outfit a very contemporary twist, and her soft suede belt and brown heels finished it off perfectly.

Recreating the ensemble will work nicely for a day at the office or as a smarter weekend look, and the high street is filled with similarly-toned separates that will breathe new life into your transitional wardrobe while ticking off some key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Boden Sara Silk Shirt £129 at Boden This light silk blouse will drape in a similar way to Michelle's button-down top. Add pearl earrings for a very feminine and pretty feel. M&S Pure Linen Wide Leg Trousers £46 at M&S A pure linen fabric means that these floaty bottoms will feel wonderfully cool and breezy during the warmer weather - add your chunky sandals and you'll be all set. ASOS Skip Slingback Kitten Heel Shoes £26 at ASOS The darker chocolate hue of the star's heels made the ideal footnote to her otherwise soft pieces. These similar slingbacks will do the job nicely.

Shop More Trousers

Wit & Wisdom Skyrise Triple Pleat Palazzo Pants £46.58 (was £66.55) at Nordstrom A triple pleat detail adds a lovely swishy shape and movement to these trousers - just tuck in a fitted roll neck and add heels. Reiss Elasticated-Waist Wide-Leg Twill Trousers £128 at Reiss An elasticated waistband means that this pair will sit snuggly at your middle while being very comfy and easy to move around in. H&M Wide tailored trousers £91 (was £129.99) at H&M A tailored fit adds definition around the waist and thighs to stop this pair from being too voluminous and overwhelming on your frame.

A pair of wide-leg trousers like Michelle's is forever chic and will feel like a treat to wear. A beige colour works well to smarten up the loose and relaxed shape, so you have plenty of versatility when it comes to styling.

Add high heels and a crisp shirt for your 9-5, and then give them a low-key rework with a soft grey t-shirt and your best white trainers for weekend hours.

The key to keeping more voluminous trousers flattering and wearable is to opt for fitted tops that will balance out the wider hem length. When selecting your trousers, look for lengths that graze your ankle or just kiss the tops of your shoes, as anything that puddles or pools could swamp your frame and unbalance your silhouette.