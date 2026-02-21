Michelle Pfeiffer's latte coloured outfit offers the perfect pre-spring style cleanser
The star looked incredible in some classic, creamy-toned separates and its an easy look to emulate
When it comes to wearing colour, I'm a maximalist at heart, but there is something about the period at the end of winter, before spring has truly sprung, that makes me want to take a style reset, and calm my wardrobe down a little with softer neutral hues, and Michelle Pfeiffer just delivered the perfect style palette cleanser.
Opting for an off-white blouse and latte-hued trousers, the actress absolutely nailed her sartorial choices while at an Apple TV event in Santa Monica last week. The star’s neutral-toned pieces looked chic and understated, while the wide leg and pleated-front silhouette of her trousers gave her outfit a very contemporary twist, and her soft suede belt and brown heels finished it off perfectly.
Recreating the ensemble will work nicely for a day at the office or as a smarter weekend look, and the high street is filled with similarly-toned separates that will breathe new life into your transitional wardrobe while ticking off some key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026.
A pair of wide-leg trousers like Michelle's is forever chic and will feel like a treat to wear. A beige colour works well to smarten up the loose and relaxed shape, so you have plenty of versatility when it comes to styling.
Add high heels and a crisp shirt for your 9-5, and then give them a low-key rework with a soft grey t-shirt and your best white trainers for weekend hours.
The key to keeping more voluminous trousers flattering and wearable is to opt for fitted tops that will balance out the wider hem length. When selecting your trousers, look for lengths that graze your ankle or just kiss the tops of your shoes, as anything that puddles or pools could swamp your frame and unbalance your silhouette.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
