All sequinned out? Eva Longoria’s understated, latte-toned jeans and matching knit create a refreshing and soft, neutral style

After all the partying, occasionwear and uncomfortable heels we’ve enjoyed and endured over the festive season, we need a fashion reset. And there’s no chicer, cosier or more comfortable way to start the New Year than with Eva Longoria’s elevated coffee-hued look.

Stepping out in a top-to-toe neutral outfit, Eva kept things casual in a pair of tan jeans and a matching V-neck jumper. Pops of white brightened up the look, as Eva layered a crisp, white t-shirt underneath her knit and slipped into a pair of chunky white trainers to tie everything together.

Understated, chic and effortless, the mix of soft, neutral tones in Eva’s outfit is exactly the shades we’re longing for this winter to contrast the bold, bright hues we’ve been wearing for festive occasions. Giving a nod to all those lush coffee hues we've seen dominate this season, Eva's simple jeans and jumper formula in a timeless palette is an elegant combination to close out 2025 and enter the New Year in style.

Get Eva's Look

Eva Longoria’s platform trainers, with their sleek, white tone, thick soles and chunky laces, are some of the best white trainers we’ve seen this season and, as well as being a comfortable and practical addition to any winter capsule wardrobe, give casual looks like Eva’s an elevated touch.

Alongside the soft brown of her jeans and jumper, the white footwear brings in brightness while also playing into the understated, neutral palette. Coffee, caramel and tan hues are set to continue to dominate this winter, with mocha brown being one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025 and showing no signs of going out of style anytime soon.

If you’re looking to refresh your denim for 2026, stepping away from traditional blue and black hues and opting for a tone like Eva's pair is a great option. Just as versatile as classic denim hues, but with a much softer look and can be effortlessly styled with some of our favourite autumn/winter fashion trends from 2025, including leopard print or chocolate hues. A simple jeans and jumper outfit formula, but with the kind of refresh 2026 demands.