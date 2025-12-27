Emily Blunt's cosy-chic outfit formula is all the inspiration we need post-Christmas to close out the year in style

Does anyone know what to wear on the hazy days between Christmas and New Year? We’ve done all the glitzy dressing up and, now, while we’d love to spend the whole time in our pyjamas, we have to leave the house at some point – don’t we?

Luckily, Emily Blunt is on hand with some style inspiration. Spotted out in Milan earlier this year, she put together the perfect cosy-chic outfit with a pair of white denim jeans, a beige, longline coat, grey sweater and a pair of suede ankle boots, that showed impeccable style, but without compromising on feeling cosy.

Balancing softness with style, the neutral colour palette of white, beige, and soft browns, as well as a grey knitted jumper under her coat, created an elevated casual look that’s perfect for those days where comfort is a priority but you still want to look and feel good.

(Image credit: Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images)

Get Emily Blunt's cosy-chic look

This is an outfit we might just slip out of our best slippers for, with Emily’s long, draped coat not only looking super warm and cosy, but also working to bring a sophisticated touch to her simple pairing of jeans and a jumper.

We love the tones she’s chosen to pair together here, with the grey of her jumper and crisp white of her jeans not feeling stark when softened by the neutral beige shade of her coat. The effect just goes to show why soft, neutral shades have taken off as some of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025, offering a gentle alternative to the classic black staples we usually find in our winter capsule wardrobes.

Emily leaned further into this softened style by finishing her outfit off with a pair of brown suede ankle boots. With her jeans rolled up to show off the laced footwear, she could have easily gone for a pair of black boots to round off the white and grey in her outfit. However, resting against the neutral beige of her belted coat, the brown suede felt tonally appropriate and offered a gentle finish to the look. Sleek, subtle and unbelievably stylish, if you're looking for a low-key Twixmas look, Emily Blunt has quite frankly, nailed it.