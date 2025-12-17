Christine Lampard's knitted dress is the cosy winter warmer you'll love over Twixmas

So much effort goes into sorting out Christmas Day and NYE outfits that the hazy period in between the two can often cause a few sartorial dilemmas. Top of the list is feeling comfortable and cosy, but it doesn't mean we want to sacrifice style, and Christine Lampard just delivered the perfect Twixmas style inspiration.

Taking the reins at This Morning, Christine was spotted in a sleek, marl grey, knitted jumper dress. The smart but snuggly piece is a great option for between Christmas and New Year's Eve, ideal for Boxing Day walks, or just generally a lovely look for feeling put together but still comfortable.

While her exact dress has not been determined, jumper dresses, such as these, are often popular in the winter period (and it's clear why), and the high street has multiple options that fit the bill. Paired with everything from boots or trainers for a more dressed-down look, to court shoes, like Christine, for a slightly dressier feel, this is the warming December look to have in your arsenal.

Christine Lampard's look offers style and comfort

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Get the look

& Other Stories Merino Wool Turtleneck Maxi Dress £87 (was £119) at &OtherStories Crafted in a merino wool-blend and with distinct rib knit detailing, this gorgeous maxi dress is a winter capsule wardrobe hero that you'll turn to time and time again. The fitted sleeves and roll neck design add plenty of warmth and protection, while the slightly A-lined skirt adds a figure-flattering fit to this cosy dress. Vila Roll Neck Knitted Midi Dress £36 at ASOS This light grey hue is really similar Christine's design and it's a pretty universally flattering hue. As a neutral, it's easy to wear and style with other pieces, and this grey jumper dress would look great with a belted tailored coat and a pair of knee-high boots for visiting friends or family over the winter break. M&S Jersey Ribbed Midi Column Dress £38 at M&S A slimmer fit and a shorter neck, this ribbed, dress has a gently swishy A-line skirt, that has a lovely fluid fit. The charcoal hue offers a great base for any bolder jackets or knitwear you may wish to add, and this timeless design will certainly see you through several winter season's in style. Add some layered necklaces for a directional finish. Hobbs Lorraine Knit Dress £99 (was £139) at Hobbs If you're looking for a shorter iteration, this slightly chunkier iteration from Hobbs is a stylish option. With a high neck and ribbed cuffs and hem, this has a slightly sportier feel, but still delivers on polish. The slightly vented hemline helps to add extra movement too. hush Tilly Tie Waist Merino Wool Midi Dress £140 at Hush While this dress isn't a roll neck it does tick the comfortable knit box and this midi design offers a super flattering fit. With a side tie feature, if you're conscious of your middle, this dress helps to create the illusion of a nipped in waist, with gentle ruching over your midriff. N.Peal Longline Dress £595 at FarFetch The designer version of Christine's look, this N.Peal sweater dress takes things to the next level. With beautiful rib detailing, a tie waist belt and a statement shoulder (that immediately makes you stand taller, balances your hips and narrows your waist), this smart knitted dress is a winter hero

If you've poured all your style effort into your Christmas party outfit, but have neglected to think about Boxing Day and beyond, Christine Lampard's look is well worth investigating. There's a reason that jumper dresses and knitted frocks are always popular in December, and that's their ability to truly solve those winter wardrobe wobbles.

While your best cashmere jumpers require partnering with tailored trousers or your favourite jeans, a knitted dress is a one-and-done look that can be easily dressed up or down, depending on your next occasion.

Heading out on a walk? Cosy boots, tights, a puffer and your jumper dress are comfortable and chic. Stopping off at family or for a drink? Add some layered necklaces, switch out for a tailored coat, and your jumper dress is still giving you plenty of fashion mileage.