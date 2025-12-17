Christine Lampard's knitted dress is the cosy winter warmer you'll love over Twixmas

Snug but stylish is the uniform we love to adopt between Christmas and New Year

So much effort goes into sorting out Christmas Day and NYE outfits that the hazy period in between the two can often cause a few sartorial dilemmas. Top of the list is feeling comfortable and cosy, but it doesn't mean we want to sacrifice style, and Christine Lampard just delivered the perfect Twixmas style inspiration.

Taking the reins at This Morning, Christine was spotted in a sleek, marl grey, knitted jumper dress. The smart but snuggly piece is a great option for between Christmas and New Year's Eve, ideal for Boxing Day walks, or just generally a lovely look for feeling put together but still comfortable.

Christine Lampard's look offers style and comfort

&#039;This Morning&#039; TV show, London, UK Dermot O&#039;Leary, Christine Lampard By: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Get the look

If you've poured all your style effort into your Christmas party outfit, but have neglected to think about Boxing Day and beyond, Christine Lampard's look is well worth investigating. There's a reason that jumper dresses and knitted frocks are always popular in December, and that's their ability to truly solve those winter wardrobe wobbles.

While your best cashmere jumpers require partnering with tailored trousers or your favourite jeans, a knitted dress is a one-and-done look that can be easily dressed up or down, depending on your next occasion.

Heading out on a walk? Cosy boots, tights, a puffer and your jumper dress are comfortable and chic. Stopping off at family or for a drink? Add some layered necklaces, switch out for a tailored coat, and your jumper dress is still giving you plenty of fashion mileage.

