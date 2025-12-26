We’ll probably never see Princess Catherine in loungewear but her comfy wide-leg trousers and knit are a regal equivalent for Twixmas

The Royal Family’s walk to church on Christmas morning is pretty much the only glimpse we get of them during the festive season. For all we know, they could change from their finery into something slightly more comfortable as soon as they’re back at Sandringham House.

Even so, I can’t imagine the Princess of Wales swapping her finery for Christmas jumpers and loungewear and we’ll likely never see her in something this casual in public. However, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t worn some comfy outfits and in February 2020 the Princess stepped out in one that’s perfect for Twixmas.

The days between Christmas and New Year can be tricky to nail outfit-wise, as it’s still quite a social time but you want to be comfortable. Catherine’s wide-leg trousers and long-sleeved knitted top tick so many boxes for a cosy, put-together look.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She took part in a spring race wearing this green Zara and Mango combination. The trousers were culottes, although not quite as cropped as the ones that have been trending this year. In pictures from her visit to a SportsAid Stars event, you can just make out a side zip, but they could easily pass for elasticated trousers.

That would be the style I’d go for if I were replicating the future Queen’s outfit post-Christmas. Elasticated trousers can have an unfair reputation for being unfashionable and too casual and yet if you choose a pair like Catherine’s, they can be dressed up easily.

Her culottes were wide-leg and had a thick waistband that cinched in. There was plenty of space for her to tuck in her ribbed green top to create a seamless silhouette and even this small style choice helps to make trousers and a jumper feel more elevated.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

At the same time, you’re warm and comfy, and I’d recommend going for neutral tones or colours that already feature a lot in your winter capsule wardrobe. That way, you can mix and match lots of different tops and jumpers with your trousers and vice versa.

The Princess of Wales wore coordinating shades of green and her footwear of choice was a practical pair of white trainers from high-street favourite M&S. These sporty shoes made sense for an engagement where she was going to be getting involved in activities and they also had pops of green on the back and sides to match her clothing.

You could also swap the trainers for flat boots and you’re set for Twixmas. Other than wearing head-to-toe sportswear this is about as casual as Princess of Wales’s publicly-seen ensembles get, and stretchy wide-leg trousers and a knitted top is a step up from loungewear and yet not as smart or fitted as a regular everyday outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It’s also quite different from the Christmas Day outfits that Princess Catherine wears to church, which are formal and involve long coats and hats. True to her signature style, she did add a navy tailored blazer when she left the SportsAid event which smartened things up. She also accessorised with a dainty necklace and green drop earrings.