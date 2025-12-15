Princess Catherine awarded 'eternal influencer' honour by British Vogue - and this style pairing inspired me most this year

The Princess of Wales's style is admired by people all over the world so it's no surprise she's just made British Vogue's first ever '50 Best-Dressed Brits of 2025' list. Catherine was included in the prestigious 'Eternal Influencer' category and the publication remarked upon how her "quiet support" can "change the trajectory of a brand".

This is certainly true, and the future Queen champions many of the best British clothing brands - both designer and high-street. Her wedding dress reveal in 2011 made everyone take notice of Alexander McQueen even more than before.

Every time Catherine steps out in LK Bennett or Boden, fans rush to hit "check-out" on her staples. Yet for me there isn't one specific outfit, but a clear style pairing, that's inspired my purchases and ensembles most in 2025 - tailored trousers and a blazer.

(Image credit: Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

This duo is now quintessential Catherine and she's reached for the combination countless times this year. So have I - and I feel like I might have been influenced by the "Eternal Influencer" as I didn't use to love blazers at all and preferred skirts to tailoring.

As she eased back into royal engagements, the Princess of Wales wore a chocolate brown blazer with a cosy roll-neck jumper and pinstriped trousers in February. Each of these items was timeless and versatile.

Sometimes we can feel like sticking to tones like black, brown, grey or camel is a little too boring, but she showed that this isn't the case and actually makes the most sense. After all, the more neutral a design is, the more ways you can style it, giving you great cost per wear.

(Image credit: Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Tailored trousers were something I once thought would be too corporate, though with a cosy jumper or a plain T-shirt, they add a sophisticated edge without feeling work-wear. Princess Catherine is drawn to wide-leg and flared styles which are especially comfy to wear in the daytime and naturally feel a bit more casual.

Going for non-matching trousers and blazers is also a tip worth picking up from her, as it also helps make these structured items into more of a smart-casual outfit. However, she also loves a full suit and in June she cleverly styled a blue one with a white T-shirt to make it more relaxed.

A month later, the Princess of Wales stepped out in a striped linen shirt, striped blazer and chocolate-brown trousers, proving it's a combination that can work no matter the season. When autumn/winter arrived, she gravitated towards grey blazers and trousers and checked designs.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Picking slightly more seasonal colours and fabrics is an easy way to update Princess Catherine’s style pairing, whether that’s choosing a jewel-toned velvet suit at this time of year or sticking to breathable linen in the summer. I’ve found that once you’ve got a favourite way of wearing trousers and blazers together, it becomes a simple outfit you can rely on when you’re in a rush.

Add your best white trainers and you’ve got a chic daily look, or add heeled boots for the evening. After moving away from the skirts and dresses she used to favour and fully embracing tailoring for engagements, the Princess will no doubt continue wearing blazers and trousers a lot in 2026.

As British Vogue noted, next spring she will grant her first royal warrants, so it’ll be interesting to see if any of her favourite British brands receive one.