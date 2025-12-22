Duchess Sophie is the Royal Family's unsung style icon - and this elegant winter outfit proves it

Whenever the Princess of Wales steps out for engagement or appears in a social media post, her outfits always spark a huge amount of interest. Her signature style is timeless and elegant, so it’s no surprise that many people rush to recreate her looks.

I also love seeing what she wears, though I want to take a moment for another royal fashion icon - Duchess Sophie. Her outfits often go under the radar compared to Catherine’s and yet they can be more wearable and easier to replicate.

If I had to pick an outfit that epitomises this and sums up why her style is one to watch, it would have to be her chocolate brown jumper and velvet skirt from last December. Sophie wore this pairing when she visited Disability Initiative’s resource centre in Camberley and it embraced trends that are still going strong in 2025.

House of Bruar Lambswool Roll-Neck Jumper £54.95/$95 at House of Bruar This cosy House of Bruar jumper uses soft, first-shear lambswool, which is famous for its fine, curly fibre. It features a high roll-neck for extra comfort and is ribbed on the lower hem and cuffs. It also comes in a variety of other colours, both neutral and bright. Finery London Bailey Burgundy Velvet Skirt £34.30 (was £49) at Finery London Currently even more affordable thanks to the winter sale, this jersey velvet skirt is one of those items that will work for the festive season and beyond. The Bailey style comes in other colours too and is an A-line shape, with a comfy elasticated waistband. Boden Flat Stretch Knee-High Boots £129/$220 at Boden You can save yourself 15% on these flat knee-high boots with the code RHDT at Boden. They combine comfort and style and are made from stretchy faux suede for a close but flexible fit. The low block heel means these are a brilliant day-to-night boot too. Mango Brown Perkins Nick Knitted Sweater £35.99/$69.99 at Mango If you love the look of Duchess Sophie's jumper but find roll-necks a little annoying, this Perkins-neck sweater is a great alternative. You still get the cosiness of a high neckline without the bulk of a roll-neck and this knit also comes in a deep green hue too. Ghost Burgundy Lunette Velvet Midi Skirt £41.30/$73.50 (was £59/$105) at Ghost Trimmed with delicate lace along the bottom hem, the Lunette skirt is a sophisticated addition to anyone's winter wardrobe. It's selling fast in the burgundy colour, but is also available in black. It's got a practical elasticated waistband and the material is jersey velvet. H&M Tan Knee-High Square-Toe Boots £54.99/$74.99 at H&M These boots are new-in at H&M and they're a great option for wearing with everything from velvet skirts to jumper dresses. The toes are square and the design also features block heels and satin linings and insoles.

Chocolate brown and burgundy have surged in popularity once again this season and the Duchess of Edinburgh combined both in this pre-Christmas look. Her jumper is the kind of staple that would work in anyone’s winter capsule wardrobe and had a roll-neck design with ribbed detailing.

I’m a big fan of tailoring, but at this time of year what I really want to be wearing are cosy, versatile pieces like this. The rich brown tone would work with so many different shades and it perfectly complemented her ruby-red velvet skirt.

Whether you’re shopping for last-minute Christmas party outfits or winter in general, velvet is everywhere right now and it feels subtly festive. The sheen of Duchess Sophie’s skirt gave it a glamorous edge and I always think velvet’s sumptuousness really stands out when you go for jewel tones like burgundy, navy or forest green.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Something about the darker colours works so well with the material and the royal’s burgundy midi and brown knit were a chic shade pairing. She finished off her outfit with her best knee-high boots from Gianvito Rossi and the tan suede was a great choice. The contrasting textures of velvet, wool and suede added dimension and softness to the Duchess of Edinburgh’s ensemble.

What really strikes me about this particular look is how wearable it is. You could style a knit, velvet skirt and knee-highs on Christmas Day, for those tricky in-between days leading up to New Year, or throughout the rest of winter. It’s a simple but effective combination and that is what Duchess Sophie does best.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She accessorised with dainty gold jewellery and her outfit was approachable and elegant for her visit to the resource centre. Sophie has been Patron of Disability Initiative since 2003 and she threw herself into activities alongside those supported by the charity, from carolling to painting and making mince pies.

The activities were tailored to the specific needs of adults with disabilities and aimed to enhance overall well-being and quality of life. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s choice of outfit didn’t detract from the important focus of her visit and still felt chic and festive.

This year she went to Disability Initiative’s Camberley centre on 18th December and wore the same patterned red midi dress she styled for Together at Christmas 2025 a few weeks earlier.