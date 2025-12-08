No secrets here; these are the style rules the woman&home fashion team stick to for Christmas party outfits

December hits, and suddenly, our diaries are bursting with festive events and Christmas party outfits are the top of our shopping lists (alongside presents of course). From work events to catch up with friends, if you're looking for inspiration for what to wear over December, you've come to the right place.

The run-up to Christmas offers the perfect vehicle for daytime sparkle and if your mid-week plans involve you going from office to festive get-togethers, then the woman&home team have some great style solutions for you. While you might not be going exactly from desk to disco, Christmas party outfits that take you from AM to PM with a few simple tweaks are easy solutions to sartorial meltdowns. But if your festive cheer involves a full on glam session prior, we've got some seriously stylish looks to help you feel great this season too.

I asked members from the woman&home fashion team to put their most stylish foot forward, open their wardrobes, share their snaps or what's on their wishlist when it comes to Christmas party outfits this year, why it makes their heart twinkle and how they'll eek out the longevity from it in seasons to come to help inspire your looks too. From the best women's trouser suits, to tuxedos and sequin frocks, this is what we're wearing.

Here's what the woman&home fashion team are wearing for the Christmas party this year...

1. Paula Moore: The LBD queen

(Image credit: Paula Moore)

“In modern times, people aren’t looking for an outfit they’ll just wear once," explains woman&home fashion director (and LBD queen) Paula Moore. "It’s wasteful, expensive and not very environmentally friendly so when it comes to choosing your festive wardrobe, look for timeless pieces you can wear on repeat. Think a black dress, a sleek blazer and some sparkly accessories, pieces that work well together to create endless outfit opportunities,”

Understated and timeless, the Little Black Dress has been a winter capsule wardrobe staple for years and for good reason. Endlessly versatile, this simple and elegant style works for any type of party and comes in many different silhouettes, so you can always find one that works for you. Whether you opt for a figure-hugging shift dress or a flowy boho-inspired midi, every LBD is timeless and versatile in its own right.

“The LBD is a foolproof outfit formula that never fails to deliver. Just switch up the accessories to freshen it up each time and you’ll never tire of this lifelong sartorial investment,” says Paula.

Exact Match Bonmarche All over sequin dress £28at Bonmarche In a super easy to wear silhouette, this Bonmarche t-shirt dress in all over sequin is part of the brand's edit with presenter Lisa Snowden. A timeless dress you can reinvent this for multiple Christmas events this year and next by switching up your accessories. Paula notes she pinned hers up, and not to be afraid of tweaking items to suit your body type. Dune London Arriving - Black £89 at Dune London Embrace one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion trends for 2025, with these velvet heels. Velvet is massive at this time of year and complements sequins really well. The soft velvet and jet black hue make these heels a timeless buy. The softly rounded toe and stable heel make this an ideal choice for festive gatherings and beyond, pairing with dresses or trousers with ease. River Island Gold Metal Hard Shell Clutch Bag £29 at River Island If you're wearing a sequin dress, opt for a hard shell bag, as it won't catch on your sequins. If you opt for a sequin or fabric design, you risk your bag constantly attaching itself to your frock, which could prove a disaster by the end of your night. The gold metallic design adds an extra dose of festive sparkle too.

2. Caroline Parr, rocking in red

(Image credit: Caroline Parr / MyTheresa)

If you fancy swapping your LBD for something a little brighter, there’s no better colour this season than red. The festive shade is a real confidence booster and just as timeless as a black dress so you’ll get plenty of wear from it. From scarlet to crimson, once you’ve figured out what colour suits me, there are heaps of stunning designs to choose from. Look for ruffle details and chiffon fabrics to fully embrace that dancing emoji vibe, keep it pared-back in simple-cut satin number, or go all out, like Fashion e-commerce editor, Caroline Parr in red sequins.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I don't have many sequins in my wardrobe, plus I usually prefer a midi than a mini dress, but I'll admit I fell for this Rixo dress as soon as I saw it. Does it get any more festive than red sparkles? It's so easy to wear with its long sleeves and high neckline, and the placement of the embellishment gives it a distinctive ombre effect. I wear it with black tights and platform heels, and it catches the light so beautifully when you're rocking around the Christmas tree".

Although Caroline's dress is no longer available to shop through Rixo directly, I did fine a few sizes left at Net A Porter and MyTheresa, and even TKMaxx. Failing that, you can rent it from Rixo's rental service. There's even a size 16 and 18 left at The Outnet with an amazing discount.

Exact Match Rixo Red Cord Balloon Sleeve Peggy Mini Dress £99 at TKMaxx TKMaxx has Caroline's exact match dress for just £99, and at the time of writing, this Christmassy little number was available in a full roster of sizes from 8 to 16. So get ready to be the belle of any ball and channel full on festive spirit in this rocking red design. Mint Velvet Red Sequin Applique Mini Dress £180 at Mint Velvet With a similar deep hue and mini dress hemline, this is a great replacement for Caroline's now sold out dress. Pairing effortlessly with black, this simple to style dress can be worn with heeled sandals, or like Caroline, add some black tights and your choice of heel or boot. Jigsaw Satin Bias Cut Dress | Red £225 at Jigsaw Get your Christmas sparkle on in satin fabric. The perfect compromise for those that don't love a sequin, this satin dress features a floaty sleeve and figure-grazing silhouette that is perfect for parties and winter weddings. The simple silhouette can be restyled again and again, while the fabric will catch the light beautifully.

3. Hannah Hughes steps out in Wide-leg trousers

(Image credit: Hannah Hughes / Next)

But it isn't just about dresses, in fact we have seen so many celebrities stepping out in velvet trousers and blazers, that a trouser outfit for the Christmas party is very much a trending look right now.

But away from two-piece tailoring, you could take a note from fashion editor, Hannah Hughes' style book and go for statement trousers, dressed down with a cosy knit for more low-key festivities, dressing them up with extra sparkle for any big events you have planned.

"My go-to Christmas outfit this year has been a pair of ultra–wide-leg gold trousers from Next. A bargain at just £42, the fabric looks so luxurious - it drapes beautifully and moves with such fluidity that I’m asked about them at almost every event I've worn them to. At 5ft 2, the petite length fits me perfectly, allowing me to wear these chic party flats. This pair have cushioned soles, striking that ideal balance of style and comfort that I always look for.

To finish the look, I love mixing up different jewellery. I've mixed a classic necklace my mum gifted me from India with some of Orelia jewellery's new designs. Its affordable jewellery is really versatile in length, so perfect to achieve that modern layered look. I've opted for this Starburst Multi Charm necklace and this timeless T-Bar design."

Exact Match Next Bronze Metallic Super Wide Trousers £42 at Next Team with the matching top, and a tailored blazer for a super polished finish, or team with a cosy knit like Hannah for a more laidback approach to festive dressing. They come in three gorgeous metallic hues and petite and regular leg lengths. M&S Sequin Wide Leg Trousers £55 at M&S The statement trouser is big news this season, and even British clothing brand favourite, M&S, is in on the act with this directional chocolate brown iteration. The wide-leg sequin design can be dressed up with a sparkly or silky top, or toned down with a fitted sweater. Reiss Sparkle Patch-Pocket Flared Trousers in Gold View at Cos For those who want a little bit more of a tailored silhouette, this gold design from Reiss gives tailoring a festive makeover. The lack of sequins mean that this design won't catch easily on more delicate fabrics, making it ideal for those who find sequins troublesome.

4. Charlie Bell dazzles in Festive Green

(Image credit: Charlie Bell)

It isn't just red and gold that provide the colour palette for the festive season, green hues, particularly more emerald and forest tones, are popular too. Charlie embraces this jewelled hue for her Christmas party outfit. Opting for a rich brocade fabric, her dress feels gloriously dramatic, but deputy fashion editor, Charlie Bell explains that her decision to look up the best clothing rental options this year, instead of shopping, has allowed her to experiment more with her style.

"I decided to rent my Christmas party dress this year to be kinder to the planet (and my wallet!) I found this cute little Sister Jane dress from rites.co. Although it's in my favourite colour green, I wouldn't normally go for a short dress but renting is a great opportunity to experiment with different styles as there is zero commitment. I love how fun this is with the dramatic sleeves and oversized silhouette - just the right amount of playfulness for a festive party."

One of the big autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, this hue is popular every December, so don't be afraid to invest. It works across tops, dresses and women's trouser suits, but feels particularly festive in silks and velvets that deliver light-catching lustre too.

H&M Draped Scarf-Detail Top - Black £12.99 at H&M I've seen numerous iterations of the scarf top popping up all over the place, cementing this as a party-ready trend. The added interest at the neckline negates the need for a necklace, making this look instantly easier to style. Go for a colour-drenched look in all green, or try pairing it with black or this season's biggest colour trend, mocha brown. Next Green Occasion Cowl Neck Sleeveless Jersey Jumpsuit £49 at Next A flattering jumpsuit is a one and done outfit and in this glorious emerald hue, you can't really go wrong. The self-tie fabric belt gives you the opportunity to highlight your silhouette, and you can always swap it out for a directional chain belt or chic leather option. Finish your look with a cropped faux fur jacket for ultimate glam. Jigsaw Velvet Satin Shawl Blazer | Green £279 at Jigsaw Velvet suits are a mega trend this season and this emerald green blazer and trouser co-ord is ticking a lot of style boxes. With a shawl collar, this design has more of a smoking jacket silhouette, and the satin trims are so luxurious. The trouser waistband is also in a satin fabric, delivering plenty of special detail.

5. Rivkie Baum is loyal to the skirt and knit combo

(Image credit: Rivkie Baum)

Not all festive parties require a statement dress, so if you’re looking for Christmas party outfits with a more minimalist approach, this is the one for you. A silky slip skirt, or even a fully sequinned number if you still want glam factor, teamed with a cosy knit has that effortless French girl appeal that’s oh-so-chic. Look to the best cashmere jumpers for added luxe and finish with a pair of slip-on mules or boots. Cosy and elegant, this combo makes a stylish choice for a festive brunch or even your Christmas day outfit.

"Even as a digital fashion editor, I love that feeling of laidback luxe, and for me, at Christmas, nothing delivers that better than sequins paired with a cosy sweater. I am a bit of a magpie when it comes to sparkle, but I have no issue getting a bit of shimmer on in the daytime. This combination works so well with a pair of leather boots too, adding to that casual glamour feel that to me sums up Christmas style. It's time to get dressed up, but let's not sacrifice on comfort."

M&S Sequin Midaxi A-Line Skirt £55 at M&S A fully sequinned skirt for £55 feels like such a bargain. The shimmery silver design will work all year through, as you could easily pair this with jewelled sandals and a white shirt for a chic holiday, alfresco dining ensemble, or a summer wedding. In the winter, rock it with boots and a cable knit sweater for daytime sparkle. F&F Embellished Cardigan £35 at F&F I have a similar cream version from last year, and it was one of my most complimented items. I snapped up the grey version in Black Friday and I can't wait to make it a permanent feature of my winter wardrobe. I'll enjoy this well past the festive period, because even January needs a touch of sparkle. Dune London Sloan - Ecru £199 at Dune London I get a surprising amount of wear out of my white cowboy boots, and this pair has a similar low heel that makes them wearable from AM to PM. We often think the best knee-high boots have to be black or tan, but white is a neutral that works with autumn, winter and spring hues with ease, and particularly well with silver too.

6. Molly Smith looks sleek in tailoring

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

The best women's tuxedos are quite key to the season, but if you're not heading to a black tie event, then a suit in a festive fabric or hue is a great choice for your Christmas party. As with all women's trouser suits, you can split up the blazer and trousers after wearing them together to double your outfit options.

Fashion writer, Molly Smith, has been keenly trying on the best velvet dresses this season, all in the name of research, of course, but on her travels, she found this gorgeous velvet blazer and wide-leg trousers that are perfect for festive gatherings.

Polished, tailored and still super comfortable, it's a chic and quiet luxury look that's bound to make anyone feel put together at this time of year. And thanks to its neutral colouring, you can reinvent it with different under tops at each wear.

Exact Match MANGO Structured Velvet Blazer £89.99 at Mango A sharp blazer instantly dresses up your look. To give smart casual outfits a festive twist, try switching up your jeans and blazer ensemble with an on trend velvet design. A luxuriously soft fabric, this chic design will work over dresses too. Exact Match Mango Xenphant Velvet Wide Leg Trousers, Brown £29.99 at Mango If you're a fan of the best wide-leg jeans, take this silhouette into party season with a pair of velvet, wide-leg trousers. The figure-balancing shape is so flattering, as the wider hem automatically narrows your waistline creating an hourglass silhouette. Exact Match MANGO Velvet Clutch With Rhinestones £45.99 at Mango Embellished details are major trend this season, and a high street handbag is the perfect way to inject the trend gently into your wardrobe. This cute velvet clutch with shoulder bag strap is stylish and practical, making it a winning combination.

7. Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White goes for Metallics

(Image credit: Sarah Cooper-White)

Metallics are particularly big news this season, but they make a great Christmas party outfit option pretty much every year, as silver, gold and bronze are highly festive choices. Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White wanted to spotlight her shoes this year, and worked her outfit around them. A great idea if you have a special pair of shoes or bag you want to show off this winter.

"I based my 2025 Christmas party look around a fab pair of Ba&sh boots that I bought on Vinted for £35! They are slouchy black suede with silver studs, and I wanted a dress that would work with them and help me look a little bit 70s boho. I had my eye on a few much more expensive Lurex dresses from Me&Em and Ba&sh, but when this one popped up on my H&M app for just £37.99 I snapped it up straight away. It's stretchy, so there's plenty of room for a turkey dinner. And I liked the slightly sheer arms, which means when the dancing start,s you don't get all hot and bothered. A quick sweep of red lipstick (Charlotte Tilbury Patsy is my go-to) and low-key beachy waves in my hair completed the look."

Lurex is as close to a perfect Christmas party fabric as you can get. With plenty of shine, the added stretch ensures it's really comfortable and this season in particular we're seeing lots of lurex dresses and trousers on the high-street, making this look affordable and easy to get hold of.

Exact Match H&M Shimmering Maxi Dress - Navy Blue £37.99 at H&M Lurex is a key fabric this season and this easy and timeless dress feels like a perfect Christmas party pick. The long sleeves, high neck and maxi length hem deliver plenty of coverage, while the stretch fabric and fit and flare shape deliver on comfort. Reiss Double-Breasted Metallic Suit Blazer With Cotton in Gold £250 at Reiss Want slightly more structured metallic style? A burnish gold hue is universally flattering, while the blazer structure will add immediate polished to anything its paired with. You could even use this blazer to smarten up some black jeans. LK Bennett Eliana Pewter Knotted Round Heel Formal Sandals £164 (was £329) at LK Bennett If you’re looking to dress up your co-ords, look no further than these knotted sandals. The block heel and leather lining ensure round-the-clock comfort, whilst the metallic finish injects the festive feel.

8. Charlotte Richards goes for this season's Velvet

(Image credit: Charlotte Richards)

"I'm usually more of a sparkly top and jeans person," says woman&home Lifestyle Director Charlotte Richards, "but I've been finding Nobody's Child offers such a wide range of styles it often has dresses that suit my shape. This burgundy velvet number clings in the right places and has very flattering sleeves - I'm planning on wearing it to a variety of festive events I have in the diary, from a family dinner to a post-Christmas 50th party."

Velvet is a major trend every Christmas season, and the fabric is synonymous with the season. This gorgeous burgundy hue is one of the big autumn/winter fashion colour trends. When selecting a dress, think about your personal 'pain points'. Do you want upper arm coverage? A nipped-in waist or a figure-skimming skirt? Make finding shapes that suit you the most important part of your shop, fabric and colour should always be secondary to what makes you feel great.

Exact Match Nobodys Child Purple Velvet Allegra Midi Dress £99 at Nobody's Child Velvet is the fabric to be seen in this year, and while it's always popular in the winter, meaning you can take this dress for a spin next Christmas too, it feels particularly on trend right now. The high street has a plethora of options, but this empire line cut and gently fluted sleeve really delivers. M&S Mottled Velvet Straight Leg Trousers £40 at M&S There is no piece safe from the velvet treatment this year, and even trousers and suiting is highly popular in this soft and luxurious fabric. This mottled grey design feels so elegant and timely. You could easily pair these with a white shirt, or a cosy knit. Next Red Velvet Forever Comfort Jewel Trim Pointed Court Heels £45 at Next Want to gently edge into wearing velvet, step into the trend with a pair of velvet pumps. These could-be-designer heels are just £45, an absolute style steal for something that looks like it literally just walked off the runway. The bold buckle sets these apart.

What to wear to a work Christmas party?

The work Christmas party dress code is a tricky one to master. Whilst you may have nailed what to wear to work, getting the balance of both office-appropriate and party-ready can be a challenge.

You're essentially looking for an outfit that will take you from AM to PM with as minimal changes as possible (unless you want to do a full outfit change, of course). Aim to switch accessories and/or only one item from your outfit to reinvent it for evening.

For example, a great pair of wide leg trousers and a shirt is office appropriate. For the evening, swap your white button-up for a glitzy top, add some statement earrings and a pair of heels and you're good to go.

Similarly, try an embellished jumper in the day with an on trend leather midi skirt, for the evening, switch it for a sequin skirt or a silky slip design and you'll be party-ready in no time.

Can I wear trousers to a Christmas party?

Unless a dress code excluding trousers has been specified, there is no reason that you can't wear trousers to a Christmas party. You may wish to leave your favourite jeans at home for more dressy events and look to trending silhouettes, such as wide-legs, embellished palazzo trousers or streamlined cigarette pants.

Trousers can be a great option for a Christmas party, especially if you're not someone who regularly wears dresses, and a neutral pair can be easily made dancefloor ready with a sequin top and a pair of heels, so if this is your preferred outfit formula, then go for it.

Is it ok to wear jeans to a Christmas party?

It's entirely down to any prescribed dress code for your Christmas party. Some events are full on red carpet evenings, if the invite says 'black tie', then no, your jeans are no suitable for the event, but if it's essentially open to smart casual outfit ideas, or relaxed but dressy, you could go for jeans and a blazer, or jeans and an embellished top or jumper.

If you want to make your denim extra festive, then try one of this season's diamante denim styles for added sparkle on your true blues. To go for the dressiest jeans you can, then I'd always recommend wearing black jeans as these are often smarter than blue hues.

Paula Moore Social Links Navigation Fashion Director Group Fashion Director at Future Publishing, Paula Moore has been in the fashion industry for over 30 years. Overseeing the fashion pages for Woman and Home, Simply Woman and Home, Woman, Woman’s Own, Woman’s Weekly and Chat magazines.