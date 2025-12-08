Jump to category:
No secrets here; these are the style rules the woman&home fashion team stick to for Christmas party outfits

Get ready to wow in these Christmas party outfits that’ll work for every type of festive gathering

a selection of W&amp;H fashion team staff in their Christmas party outfits
(Image credit: Molly Smith, Hannah Hughes, Caroline Parr, Paula Moore and Charlie Bell)
December hits, and suddenly, our diaries are bursting with festive events and Christmas party outfits are the top of our shopping lists (alongside presents of course). From work events to catch up with friends, if you're looking for inspiration for what to wear over December, you've come to the right place.

The run-up to Christmas offers the perfect vehicle for daytime sparkle and if your mid-week plans involve you going from office to festive get-togethers, then the woman&home team have some great style solutions for you. While you might not be going exactly from desk to disco, Christmas party outfits that take you from AM to PM with a few simple tweaks are easy solutions to sartorial meltdowns. But if your festive cheer involves a full on glam session prior, we've got some seriously stylish looks to help you feel great this season too.

Here's what the woman&home fashion team are wearing for the Christmas party this year...

1. Paula Moore: The LBD queen

black sequin dress

(Image credit: Paula Moore)

“In modern times, people aren’t looking for an outfit they’ll just wear once," explains woman&home fashion director (and LBD queen) Paula Moore. "It’s wasteful, expensive and not very environmentally friendly so when it comes to choosing your festive wardrobe, look for timeless pieces you can wear on repeat. Think a black dress, a sleek blazer and some sparkly accessories, pieces that work well together to create endless outfit opportunities,”

Understated and timeless, the Little Black Dress has been a winter capsule wardrobe staple for years and for good reason. Endlessly versatile, this simple and elegant style works for any type of party and comes in many different silhouettes, so you can always find one that works for you. Whether you opt for a figure-hugging shift dress or a flowy boho-inspired midi, every LBD is timeless and versatile in its own right.

“The LBD is a foolproof outfit formula that never fails to deliver. Just switch up the accessories to freshen it up each time and you’ll never tire of this lifelong sartorial investment,” says Paula.

2. Caroline Parr, rocking in red

Caroline Parr posing at a Christmas tree wearing a red sequin mini dress, and a cut out of the dress

(Image credit: Caroline Parr / MyTheresa)

If you fancy swapping your LBD for something a little brighter, there’s no better colour this season than red. The festive shade is a real confidence booster and just as timeless as a black dress so you’ll get plenty of wear from it. From scarlet to crimson, once you’ve figured out what colour suits me, there are heaps of stunning designs to choose from. Look for ruffle details and chiffon fabrics to fully embrace that dancing emoji vibe, keep it pared-back in simple-cut satin number, or go all out, like Fashion e-commerce editor, Caroline Parr in red sequins.

"I don't have many sequins in my wardrobe, plus I usually prefer a midi than a mini dress, but I'll admit I fell for this Rixo dress as soon as I saw it. Does it get any more festive than red sparkles? It's so easy to wear with its long sleeves and high neckline, and the placement of the embellishment gives it a distinctive ombre effect. I wear it with black tights and platform heels, and it catches the light so beautifully when you're rocking around the Christmas tree".

Although Caroline's dress is no longer available to shop through Rixo directly, I did fine a few sizes left at Net A Porter and MyTheresa, and even TKMaxx. Failing that, you can rent it from Rixo's rental service. There's even a size 16 and 18 left at The Outnet with an amazing discount.

3. Hannah Hughes steps out in Wide-leg trousers

Hannah Hughes wearing Next outfit

(Image credit: Hannah Hughes / Next)

But it isn't just about dresses, in fact we have seen so many celebrities stepping out in velvet trousers and blazers, that a trouser outfit for the Christmas party is very much a trending look right now.

But away from two-piece tailoring, you could take a note from fashion editor, Hannah Hughes' style book and go for statement trousers, dressed down with a cosy knit for more low-key festivities, dressing them up with extra sparkle for any big events you have planned.

"My go-to Christmas outfit this year has been a pair of ultra–wide-leg gold trousers from Next. A bargain at just £42, the fabric looks so luxurious - it drapes beautifully and moves with such fluidity that I’m asked about them at almost every event I've worn them to. At 5ft 2, the petite length fits me perfectly, allowing me to wear these chic party flats. This pair have cushioned soles, striking that ideal balance of style and comfort that I always look for.

To finish the look, I love mixing up different jewellery. I've mixed a classic necklace my mum gifted me from India with some of Orelia jewellery's new designs. Its affordable jewellery is really versatile in length, so perfect to achieve that modern layered look. I've opted for this Starburst Multi Charm necklace and this timeless T-Bar design."

4. Charlie Bell dazzles in Festive Green

Charlie in festive green outfit

(Image credit: Charlie Bell)

It isn't just red and gold that provide the colour palette for the festive season, green hues, particularly more emerald and forest tones, are popular too. Charlie embraces this jewelled hue for her Christmas party outfit. Opting for a rich brocade fabric, her dress feels gloriously dramatic, but deputy fashion editor, Charlie Bell explains that her decision to look up the best clothing rental options this year, instead of shopping, has allowed her to experiment more with her style.

"I decided to rent my Christmas party dress this year to be kinder to the planet (and my wallet!) I found this cute little Sister Jane dress from rites.co. Although it's in my favourite colour green, I wouldn't normally go for a short dress but renting is a great opportunity to experiment with different styles as there is zero commitment. I love how fun this is with the dramatic sleeves and oversized silhouette - just the right amount of playfulness for a festive party."

One of the big autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, this hue is popular every December, so don't be afraid to invest. It works across tops, dresses and women's trouser suits, but feels particularly festive in silks and velvets that deliver light-catching lustre too.

5. Rivkie Baum is loyal to the skirt and knit combo

rivkie baum in sequin skirt and knit jumper

(Image credit: Rivkie Baum)

Not all festive parties require a statement dress, so if you’re looking for Christmas party outfits with a more minimalist approach, this is the one for you. A silky slip skirt, or even a fully sequinned number if you still want glam factor, teamed with a cosy knit has that effortless French girl appeal that’s oh-so-chic. Look to the best cashmere jumpers for added luxe and finish with a pair of slip-on mules or boots. Cosy and elegant, this combo makes a stylish choice for a festive brunch or even your Christmas day outfit.

"Even as a digital fashion editor, I love that feeling of laidback luxe, and for me, at Christmas, nothing delivers that better than sequins paired with a cosy sweater. I am a bit of a magpie when it comes to sparkle, but I have no issue getting a bit of shimmer on in the daytime. This combination works so well with a pair of leather boots too, adding to that casual glamour feel that to me sums up Christmas style. It's time to get dressed up, but let's not sacrifice on comfort."

6. Molly Smith looks sleek in tailoring

Molly in velvet mango suit

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

The best women's tuxedos are quite key to the season, but if you're not heading to a black tie event, then a suit in a festive fabric or hue is a great choice for your Christmas party. As with all women's trouser suits, you can split up the blazer and trousers after wearing them together to double your outfit options.

Fashion writer, Molly Smith, has been keenly trying on the best velvet dresses this season, all in the name of research, of course, but on her travels, she found this gorgeous velvet blazer and wide-leg trousers that are perfect for festive gatherings.

Polished, tailored and still super comfortable, it's a chic and quiet luxury look that's bound to make anyone feel put together at this time of year. And thanks to its neutral colouring, you can reinvent it with different under tops at each wear.

7. Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White goes for Metallics

Sarah in silver dress

(Image credit: Sarah Cooper-White)

Metallics are particularly big news this season, but they make a great Christmas party outfit option pretty much every year, as silver, gold and bronze are highly festive choices. Beauty Director Sarah Cooper-White wanted to spotlight her shoes this year, and worked her outfit around them. A great idea if you have a special pair of shoes or bag you want to show off this winter.

"I based my 2025 Christmas party look around a fab pair of Ba&sh boots that I bought on Vinted for £35! They are slouchy black suede with silver studs, and I wanted a dress that would work with them and help me look a little bit 70s boho. I had my eye on a few much more expensive Lurex dresses from Me&Em and Ba&sh, but when this one popped up on my H&M app for just £37.99 I snapped it up straight away. It's stretchy, so there's plenty of room for a turkey dinner. And I liked the slightly sheer arms, which means when the dancing start,s you don't get all hot and bothered. A quick sweep of red lipstick (Charlotte Tilbury Patsy is my go-to) and low-key beachy waves in my hair completed the look."

Lurex is as close to a perfect Christmas party fabric as you can get. With plenty of shine, the added stretch ensures it's really comfortable and this season in particular we're seeing lots of lurex dresses and trousers on the high-street, making this look affordable and easy to get hold of.

8. Charlotte Richards goes for this season's Velvet

Charlotte in purple Nobody&#039;s child dress

(Image credit: Charlotte Richards)

"I'm usually more of a sparkly top and jeans person," says woman&home Lifestyle Director Charlotte Richards, "but I've been finding Nobody's Child offers such a wide range of styles it often has dresses that suit my shape. This burgundy velvet number clings in the right places and has very flattering sleeves - I'm planning on wearing it to a variety of festive events I have in the diary, from a family dinner to a post-Christmas 50th party."

Velvet is a major trend every Christmas season, and the fabric is synonymous with the season. This gorgeous burgundy hue is one of the big autumn/winter fashion colour trends. When selecting a dress, think about your personal 'pain points'. Do you want upper arm coverage? A nipped-in waist or a figure-skimming skirt? Make finding shapes that suit you the most important part of your shop, fabric and colour should always be secondary to what makes you feel great.

What to wear to a work Christmas party?

The work Christmas party dress code is a tricky one to master. Whilst you may have nailed what to wear to work, getting the balance of both office-appropriate and party-ready can be a challenge.

You're essentially looking for an outfit that will take you from AM to PM with as minimal changes as possible (unless you want to do a full outfit change, of course). Aim to switch accessories and/or only one item from your outfit to reinvent it for evening.

For example, a great pair of wide leg trousers and a shirt is office appropriate. For the evening, swap your white button-up for a glitzy top, add some statement earrings and a pair of heels and you're good to go.

Similarly, try an embellished jumper in the day with an on trend leather midi skirt, for the evening, switch it for a sequin skirt or a silky slip design and you'll be party-ready in no time.

Can I wear trousers to a Christmas party?

Unless a dress code excluding trousers has been specified, there is no reason that you can't wear trousers to a Christmas party. You may wish to leave your favourite jeans at home for more dressy events and look to trending silhouettes, such as wide-legs, embellished palazzo trousers or streamlined cigarette pants.

Trousers can be a great option for a Christmas party, especially if you're not someone who regularly wears dresses, and a neutral pair can be easily made dancefloor ready with a sequin top and a pair of heels, so if this is your preferred outfit formula, then go for it.

Is it ok to wear jeans to a Christmas party?

It's entirely down to any prescribed dress code for your Christmas party. Some events are full on red carpet evenings, if the invite says 'black tie', then no, your jeans are no suitable for the event, but if it's essentially open to smart casual outfit ideas, or relaxed but dressy, you could go for jeans and a blazer, or jeans and an embellished top or jumper.

If you want to make your denim extra festive, then try one of this season's diamante denim styles for added sparkle on your true blues. To go for the dressiest jeans you can, then I'd always recommend wearing black jeans as these are often smarter than blue hues.

