I tried on the best velvet dresses on the high street – and these are the 9 worth buying, including styles from M&S, Rixo and ME+EM

Want to indulge in one of the best velvet dresses? You're in the right place

Image of best velvet dresses
(Image credit: Molly Smith at woman&home)
I've spent the last week slipping in and out of the best velvet dresses on the high street, and emerged with more appreciation for this luxurious fabric than ever before. There's something undeniably festive about velvet dresses, and the sumptuous fabric works for almost every winter occasion, from Christmas party outfits to December nuptials. You simply can't go wrong with a velvet dress.

The high street has a range of velvet dress styles, silhouettes and shades, but don't worry, I've done the hard work for you by narrowing it down to 9 of the very best velvet dresses. This season's offerings are extremely versatile, and gone are the days when this material is exclusive to formal cuts - there are luxurious velvet dress styles that work for a range of festive occasions and even smart-casual events too.

Shop 9 of the best velvet dresses on the high street

Image of Molly Smith velvet dresses

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

Image of velvet dresses

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

Image of velvet dresses

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

With so many rich colours, flattering cuts and on-trend silhouettes, this year's velvet dresses have lots to offer. Whether you're heading to a festive party or simply looking to add some texture to your current rotation, a velvet dress should be a top contender.

What's great about a lot of these styles is that you can dress them up or down with ease. Layering with tailored blazers, cropped jackets, or knitwear can change the whole mood of a velvet dress, and footwear also dictates the feel of your outfit. For smart evenings out, slingback heels or heeled boots are an elegant choice, but if you're simply heading to the office, knee-high boots or leather loafers can work to complement a velvet dress, too.

