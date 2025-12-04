I tried on the best velvet dresses on the high street – and these are the 9 worth buying, including styles from M&S, Rixo and ME+EM

I've spent the last week slipping in and out of the best velvet dresses on the high street, and emerged with more appreciation for this luxurious fabric than ever before. There's something undeniably festive about velvet dresses, and the sumptuous fabric works for almost every winter occasion, from Christmas party outfits to December nuptials. You simply can't go wrong with a velvet dress.

The high street has a range of velvet dress styles, silhouettes and shades, but don't worry, I've done the hard work for you by narrowing it down to 9 of the very best velvet dresses. This season's offerings are extremely versatile, and gone are the days when this material is exclusive to formal cuts - there are luxurious velvet dress styles that work for a range of festive occasions and even smart-casual events too.

ME+EM's ruby red maxi dress is a high-impact option if you're heading to a special occasion, with its elegant fluid drape and flattering ruching, whereas Nobody's Child is offering a range of silhouettes, notably the playful 90s-style mini velvet fleur dress that comes in black and dark green. And M&S's lace-trimmed column dress leans into this year's autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 with its dark mocha brown shade.

Shop 9 of the best velvet dresses on the high street

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

Nobodys Child Black Velvet Fleur Mini Dress £85 / $190 at Nobody's Child There is something undeniably stylish about this velvet mini dress. Elegant, flattering and not over the top, it's the kind of wardrobe hero that you can style for any occasion. Its high neckline, flutter sleeves and matching hem create a flattering and balanced silhouette, and the skirt has a relaxed fit that skims past your waist and stomach for a complementary finish. Liven up this dress with some playfully printed or lace-embroidered tights. It's true to size, and I am wearing a UK 12. ME+EM Fluid Maxi Dress Ruby Red £225 / $425 at ME+EM In a ruby red hue, this fluid maxi dress is designed to create maximum impact for special occasions such as a winter wedding. It's made from a soft jersey velvet that offers a comfortable, stretchy finish. The side ruching is undeniably flattering, a key design feature if you're hunting for stylish dresses to hide a tummy. Notable details include the sweet cap sleeves and the wintry ruby hue. Nobodys Child Dark Green Velvet A-Line Allegra Midi Dress £99 / $190 at Nobody's Child In sumptuous velvet, this emerald green midi dress has a sophisticated look and feel. Its round neckline and panelled waist offer a flattering finish, while the floaty midi-skirt falls into a soft A-line silhouette. If you prefer more coverage, this dress is the perfect find. You can also shop this exact style in luxurious navy. It's recommended to size up if you're in between sizes. I am a standard UK size 12 and just managed to zip my size up.

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

M&S Velvet Sheer Lace Midaxi Column Dress £48 / $109 at M&S Brown has gained significant momentum in the fashion world this year, becoming a key component in the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025. This dark brown column dress features delicate lace detailing on the shoulders and chest. Its straight silhouette has a relaxed, comfortable finish that makes it extremely easy to wear. Style with a sharp blazer, heeled boots and one of the best brown handbags for a party-ready look. In terms of sizing, I would say it's true to size. H&M Draped Cut-Out Dress - Dark Khaki Green £44.99 / $59.99 at H&M Offering a modern take on a timeless classic, this velvet maxi dress features a cut-out panel on the waist. The ruched detailing across the stomach actually makes it a flattering choice, whilst the fluid maxi skirt feels extremely sophisticated. The long sleeves feel refined and provide coverage for when the temperature drops. What really stands out about this dress is the dark khaki green shade, a wintery hue that offers ample styling options. I opted for a size M, which fitted perfectly. Worried about the cut out? Add a mesh body underneath to fill it in discreetly. Albaray Velvet & Taffeta Funnel Neck Short Dress £89 / $165 at Albaray For something a little bit different, this half velvet, half taffeta dress is a playful choice. It's designed with a comfortable stretch velvet top that features a smooth funnel neckline and long sleeves, which is then attached to a short taffeta skirt that also includes pockets! What's great about this mini dress is that it gives the illusion of a skirt and top without the styling hassle. I'd recommend styling it with these polka dot tights from M&S for a lively finishing touch. It definitely runs slightly small, so if you're unsure of your size, check the Albaray size guide.

With so many rich colours, flattering cuts and on-trend silhouettes, this year's velvet dresses have lots to offer. Whether you're heading to a festive party or simply looking to add some texture to your current rotation, a velvet dress should be a top contender.

What's great about a lot of these styles is that you can dress them up or down with ease. Layering with tailored blazers, cropped jackets, or knitwear can change the whole mood of a velvet dress, and footwear also dictates the feel of your outfit. For smart evenings out, slingback heels or heeled boots are an elegant choice, but if you're simply heading to the office, knee-high boots or leather loafers can work to complement a velvet dress, too.