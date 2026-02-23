Hannah Waddingham lights up the BAFTAs and oozes old school Hollywood glamour in a red sequin gown

With a figure-lengthening halter neck this ultra-flattering dress is one we won’t forget anytime soon

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News
Hannah Waddingham at the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards on February 22, 2026 in London, England
(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)
Jump to category:

Last night saw some of the biggest names in showbiz come out in full force for the 2026 BAFTAs. With some seriously glamorous looks on the red carpet, there are a few that really stopped me in my tracks.

And while all eyes were on those set to win big on the night, it wasn't just about the nominees. Hannah Waddingham, who presented the award for Best Costume Design looked sensational in a fully embellished, red ombré gown by luxury eveningwear designer Pamela Rolland.

Hannah Waddingham at the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards on February 22, 2026 in London, England

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Shop Red Sequin Gowns

Not only is the bold red of Hannah’s gown an absolutely beautiful, timeless shade to wear for any event with a red carpet dress code, but it also plays perfectly into the fashion colour trends for 2026.

The hue stormed the SS26 catwalks, at the likes of Chanel and Stella McCartney, and creates the ultimate confidence-boosting shade. Whether you’re incorporating it into everyday wear with a pair of bright red Mary Janes styled alongside jeans, or you’re going all out like Hannah with a more formal occasion, or for date night outfit ideas, you really can’t go wrong with a burst of red.

Keeping the silhouette simple, ensured that Hannah's dress was not overwhelmed by the colour of the embellishment detail, so essentially, make sure that there isn't too much going on. Pair bold colours or heavily embellished looks with classic silhouettes to keep your look elegant and elevated and lean into simple, timeless accessories, and minimalistic jewellery to make a striking but chic impact.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.