Hannah Waddingham lights up the BAFTAs and oozes old school Hollywood glamour in a red sequin gown
With a figure-lengthening halter neck this ultra-flattering dress is one we won’t forget anytime soon
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
Last night saw some of the biggest names in showbiz come out in full force for the 2026 BAFTAs. With some seriously glamorous looks on the red carpet, there are a few that really stopped me in my tracks.
And while all eyes were on those set to win big on the night, it wasn't just about the nominees. Hannah Waddingham, who presented the award for Best Costume Design looked sensational in a fully embellished, red ombré gown by luxury eveningwear designer Pamela Rolland.
The bespoke design flattered Hannah's figure, with an expertly tailored fit, that accentuated the star's curves. Featuring a figure-lengthening halter neck, drawing the eye up Hannah's tall frame, the look oozed Hollywood glamour. With a sleek column shape through the rest of the dress, and a long slit at the back, this striking dress is a reminder, that even on a red carpet, red dresses are a party wear winner.
Shop Red Sequin Gowns
This timeless gown is a statement piece that's sure to turn heads, with its all-over sequin embellishment and dramatic cowl back design. It has statement long sleeves but an otherwise simple, floor-sweeping silhouette that hugs the figure for a sleek and classic look.
If it's the darker red of Hannah's gown that you've fallen for, this embellished maxi dress might be just what your occasion wear wardrobe is missing. A high neckline, open back and shimmering sequin fabric create a striking style, while the straight silhouette balances the sparkle.
This midi dress boasts a figure-defining column shape, with three-quarter sleeves balancing out the plunging neckline. The deep V-neckline is ideal for framing bust lines, while the fitted cut is ideal for curves. Try some of the best shapewear underneath for extra support and contouring.
A figure-hugging pencil silhouette makes this knee-length evening dress feel incredibly sophisticated and wearable. With added coverage from the long sleeves and high-sitting neckline, it's the perfect piece to wear if you want a bold statement, but with a more covered look.
Just as with Hannah's gown, this dress oozes old school Hollywood glamour. A standout one-shoulder silhouette creates such a unique look, with shimmering sequins and a draped cowl neck creating a designer-looking piece that you'll want to wear time and time again.
A relaxed, A-line shape gives this dress tons of movement, with a simple, high neckline and balloon sleeves adding a unique feel to the style. Cut to a party-ready mini length, this is a dress we'll be wearing with both courts and our best knee high boots across the year.
Not only is the bold red of Hannah’s gown an absolutely beautiful, timeless shade to wear for any event with a red carpet dress code, but it also plays perfectly into the fashion colour trends for 2026.
The hue stormed the SS26 catwalks, at the likes of Chanel and Stella McCartney, and creates the ultimate confidence-boosting shade. Whether you’re incorporating it into everyday wear with a pair of bright red Mary Janes styled alongside jeans, or you’re going all out like Hannah with a more formal occasion, or for date night outfit ideas, you really can’t go wrong with a burst of red.
Keeping the silhouette simple, ensured that Hannah's dress was not overwhelmed by the colour of the embellishment detail, so essentially, make sure that there isn't too much going on. Pair bold colours or heavily embellished looks with classic silhouettes to keep your look elegant and elevated and lean into simple, timeless accessories, and minimalistic jewellery to make a striking but chic impact.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.