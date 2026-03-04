Neve Campbell leans into one of this season's most surprising accessory trends to finish off her tailored look

Last week’s premiere of Scream 7 saw several familiar faces on the red carpet, but it was Neve Campbell in an elegant tailored two-piece that really stood out for us.

Wearing a grey wool suit with a longline, double-breasted blazer and a pair of wide-leg, ankle-length trousers, the star took her style up a notch with chic, fashion-forward accessorising, and it's the trend-driven twist on suiting that's set to be popular in the months ahead.

Adding a satin icy blue shirt and a black tie under her blazer, Neve demonstrated how to wear the tie train with elegance and style. To pull the black tie into the rest of the outfit, the actress added black, pointed-toe shoes for a polished finish.

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Shop Neve Campbell's Style

When it comes to finishing touches, Neve is a pro, and her androgynous tie is balanced out by her choice of a pretty embellished shoe, which adds femininity and a sense of occasion to her tailored ensemble.

Her ankle-grazing trousers offer Neve the opportunity to show off her footwear in the chicest of ways, and the foot-baring look feels like a very contemporary take on polished suiting.

As a suit, her outfit is certainly red carpet-ready, but you could easily give this look a smart casual outfit twist by leaning into jeans and blazer combinations, swapping the coordinating tailored trousers for a pair of jeans in black or indigo to add a more laidback feel that would still work with embellished shoes and a tie.