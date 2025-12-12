Kate Winslet puts a bold twist on classic pinstripe suits, and it's the tailoring trend to invest in right now
Forget everything you thought you knew about red carpet dresses
Kate Winslet always keeps us on our toes with her red carpet looks, changing things up from event to event, effortlessly switching between ballgowns and power suits in a selection of block colours, patterns and timeless prints; and her latest red carpet ensemble continues to rewrite the rule book for event-ready dressing.
It might be December, but Kate Winslet put her best foot forward, arriving at the BAFTA screening for her latest film Goodbye June. Cutting a striking figure in a white pinstripe suit, the look felt like an unusual move for the red carpet, especially in December, as the light and bright style is usually the reserve of summer months.
Finishing off the outfit with a pair of directional and timely suede pumps, Kate's white pinstripe ensemble leaned into this season's androgynous tailoring, and offered the reminder that winter whites should not be forgotten in the run up to Christmas. Tapping into snowy hues, Kate's standout look might feel summery, but there's actually lots of white tailoring options on the high street right now, and better still. They can be worn right into the warmest climes too.
Get Kate Winslet's Look
In an ivory tone broken up by delicate pinstripes, this blazer makes a great alternative to Kate's. A double-breasted design with contrasting buttons creates a sophisticated silhouette, which is only enhanced by the tailored waist and classic collared neckline.
Wide legs give these trousers tons of movement while still creating a defined silhouette. The longer line hem makes them skim the floor and they're perfect for wearing with heels for an elongating effect. Even better, they have side pockets for a practical touch.
With a high-rise waist and full-length, wide leg trousers, this cream pinstripe design offers a wardrobe staple you can take through the year. Wear them alongside a matching blazer and white shirt for a party-ready style, or with some knitwear and comfy boots for a more casual look.
These Boss heels look so similar to the pair Kate finished her outfit off with, with their soft suede, pointy toe and stone-beige shade matching perfectly. This pair are so versatile and will go with any and everything in your winter capsule wardrobe.
While autumn/winter fashion trends for 2025 suggest that stripes this season are set to be bold and punchy, there’s no denying how chic and sophisticated Kate’s subtle pinstripe suit is.
Pinstripes are having a moment right now, and this timeless tailoring design is one that once you've invested, it's worth holding on to. The high-waisted cut is a great way of supporting your silhouette, skimming your middle and elongating your legs and the vertical stripes only add further height to your frame.
While gowns and cocktail dresses used to be the only way to dress on the red carpet, but we're seeing an increasing number of celebrities wearing tailoring for these special events. From velvet designs with a festive feel, to timeless pinstripes, the best women's trouser suits and tuxedos are now a mainstay of celebrity's occasionwear wardrobes and it offers the perfect inspiration for those that want to dress up, without a dress.
