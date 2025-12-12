Kate Winslet puts a bold twist on classic pinstripe suits, and it's the tailoring trend to invest in right now

Forget everything you thought you knew about red carpet dresses

Kate Winslet in a black dres
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News

Kate Winslet always keeps us on our toes with her red carpet looks, changing things up from event to event, effortlessly switching between ballgowns and power suits in a selection of block colours, patterns and timeless prints; and her latest red carpet ensemble continues to rewrite the rule book for event-ready dressing.

It might be December, but Kate Winslet put her best foot forward, arriving at the BAFTA screening for her latest film Goodbye June. Cutting a striking figure in a white pinstripe suit, the look felt like an unusual move for the red carpet, especially in December, as the light and bright style is usually the reserve of summer months.

Kate Winslet wearing white pinstripe suit

(Image credit: Kate Green/Getty Images for Netflix)

Get Kate Winslet's Look

While autumn/winter fashion trends for 2025 suggest that stripes this season are set to be bold and punchy, there’s no denying how chic and sophisticated Kate’s subtle pinstripe suit is.

Pinstripes are having a moment right now, and this timeless tailoring design is one that once you've invested, it's worth holding on to. The high-waisted cut is a great way of supporting your silhouette, skimming your middle and elongating your legs and the vertical stripes only add further height to your frame.

While gowns and cocktail dresses used to be the only way to dress on the red carpet, but we're seeing an increasing number of celebrities wearing tailoring for these special events. From velvet designs with a festive feel, to timeless pinstripes, the best women's trouser suits and tuxedos are now a mainstay of celebrity's occasionwear wardrobes and it offers the perfect inspiration for those that want to dress up, without a dress.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.