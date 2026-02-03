Kate Hudson embraces plaid tailoring in elegant trouser suit, sky blue shirt, and patent black slingbacks

Kate Hudson's monochrome checked tailoring, blue shirt and patent slingback heels, is exactly the type of outfit formula which can carry you seamlessly from day to night, and it could also double as a sleek date night outfit too.

You may have noticed that in recent months, British heritage checks are everywhere, from sharp tailoring to cosy outerwear; it's safe to say checks are in. And we don't see them going anywhere soon, which means that they are very much a part of the spring/summer fashion trends 2026.

If you're wondering how to embrace plaid, checks or houndstooth, tailoring is one of the chicest ways to do so. Kate Hudson attended a screening of her new film Sung Song Blue, wearing a houndstooth blazer and grey, checked, tailored trousers.

The actress was spotted attending a screening and Q&A for her recently released film at Charlotte Street Hotel in London on Friday. She styled the women's trouser suit with patent slingback heels and minimal jewellery.

The beauty of checks is that they are both statement-making and refined, making them a standout choice when dressing for smart work occasions, and they transition from daytime occasions into the evening with ease.

If you're looking to embrace checks or plaid prints but are not sure where to start, begin with a checked tailored jacket and wear it as part of your jeans and a blazer outfits. A printed blazer styled with laid-back denim is the kind of smart-casual outfit that you can rely on during the transitional months, and checks work with a range of denim colours from dark indigo to bright ercu.

Something which stands out about Kate's combination is the unmatched checks; often we feel pressure to wear matching prints and patterns; however, Kate's look demonstrates how well mixed checks or prints pair together. The trick is to choose items which have similar colourways running through them, this way your whole look will feel coherent.