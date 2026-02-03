Kate Hudson embraces plaid tailoring in elegant trouser suit, sky blue shirt, and patent black slingbacks
Spotted in London on Friday the BAFTA nominee masters British heritage checks in grey plaid trouser suit
Kate Hudson's monochrome checked tailoring, blue shirt and patent slingback heels, is exactly the type of outfit formula which can carry you seamlessly from day to night, and it could also double as a sleek date night outfit too.
You may have noticed that in recent months, British heritage checks are everywhere, from sharp tailoring to cosy outerwear; it's safe to say checks are in. And we don't see them going anywhere soon, which means that they are very much a part of the spring/summer fashion trends 2026.
If you're wondering how to embrace plaid, checks or houndstooth, tailoring is one of the chicest ways to do so. Kate Hudson attended a screening of her new film Sung Song Blue, wearing a houndstooth blazer and grey, checked, tailored trousers.
The actress was spotted attending a screening and Q&A for her recently released film at Charlotte Street Hotel in London on Friday. She styled the women's trouser suit with patent slingback heels and minimal jewellery.
The beauty of checks is that they are both statement-making and refined, making them a standout choice when dressing for smart work occasions, and they transition from daytime occasions into the evening with ease.
Shop Kate's look
This black and white gingham blazer features a double-breasted design and a single-welt chest pocket for bonus fashion points. Not only can you style it with the matching trousers, but this jacket would look excellent paired with mid-wash denim jeans.
If you love the barrel-leg jean silhouette, these checked trousers are for you. The curved silhouette tapers below the ankle, which makes them ideal for showing off heeled boots or stilettos.
If you're looking to embrace checks or plaid prints but are not sure where to start, begin with a checked tailored jacket and wear it as part of your jeans and a blazer outfits. A printed blazer styled with laid-back denim is the kind of smart-casual outfit that you can rely on during the transitional months, and checks work with a range of denim colours from dark indigo to bright ercu.
Something which stands out about Kate's combination is the unmatched checks; often we feel pressure to wear matching prints and patterns; however, Kate's look demonstrates how well mixed checks or prints pair together. The trick is to choose items which have similar colourways running through them, this way your whole look will feel coherent.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
