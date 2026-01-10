Kate Winslet's tailoring at last year's Golden Globes is a look that I regularly turn to as inspiration for dress alternatives
The star wowed in a fresh white two-piece on the red carpet, and it's a look that will never date
With the 2026 Golden Globes upon us, it's wise to remember that the red carpet delivers a fantastic source of inspiration when it comes to occasionwear dressing. Even if you aren't heading to an awards ceremony, there are always takeaways we can gather from our favourite celebrities, and as I await the imagery of this year's event, I'm struck by what a brilliant dress alternative Kate Winslet's tailored look is, from last year's event.
Tailoring is set to remain high fashion currency in 2026, even making its mark as one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends on the runway for the upcoming season, proving that while dress silhouettes come and go, tailoring is always a strong investment. A sophisticated take on occasionwear, Kate Winslet bucked the red carpet trend at last year's awards by stepping out in a white suit with black floral detail. The Erdem two-piece offered elegance and femininity, but still allowed Kate to embrace a more tailored, androgynous silhouette.
Kate Winslet styled it perfectly with just a pair of classic black court shoes and some sparkly earrings, for a timeless finish. While white tailoring doesn't work for wedding guest attire, you can certainly embrace the look for all other spring and summer events. If you fancy recreating Kate’s hero look, I've found some similar styles below.
Shop the Look
Shop More Statement Blazers
The detachable corsage on this jacket adds a high-fashion spin without feeling too much. Wear the tie-waist design with simple black trousers or your best skinny jeans.
If you don't already own a blazer, it's most definitely worth adding one to your winter capsule wardrobe, as a tailored jacket can work wonders to pull together an outfit or smarten up simpler basics. Whether you opt for tailored trousers and a blazer, or one of the best tuxedos for women, with intricate collar detailing, there is no denying that tailoring as a dress alternative has become hugely popular for women's occasionwear.
The ideal choice if you prefer jeans and a blazer over a dress for everyday, finding an elevated two-piece that can take you to an event, instead of a little black dress, is a game-changer for many women who find dress-wearing daunting.
Whether you opt for a statement piece like Kate's or for something a little simpler, a sharp shape and a nipped-in waist will bring a polished feel to a low-key t-shirt and jeans ensemble or up the glam-factor to tailored trousers for an event.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.