Jump to category:
Back To Top

Emily Blunt's Golden Globes dress is a reminder that wintry white isn't just for weddings

She was the star of the show in Louis Vuitton

Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News
Emily Blunt at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:

With so many glamorous red carpet looks at last night's Golden Globes, I'm here to make sure you're up to speed with the very best.

Emily Blunt looked utterly radiant in a white gown by Louis Vuitton, and she was the one we were all talking about at woman&home this morning. She was styled by Jessica Paster, who added Christian Louboutin heels, a Roger Vivier clutch bag and Tiffany jewellery. In the year that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is due to be released, we think 2026 will be a big one for Emily.

Emily Blunt attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

The oversized crystal buttons on Emily's gown soften what could be quite a futuristic design, and I love that her earrings pick up on the button detail.

If you want to steer white away from feeling at all bridal, adding colour pop accessories is one option, or you could pair your dress with black accessories for a timeless combination. I think I've only ever worn white at my own wedding, but Emily's look has got me reconsidering it for occasionwear.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top