Emily Blunt's Golden Globes dress is a reminder that wintry white isn't just for weddings

With so many glamorous red carpet looks at last night's Golden Globes, I'm here to make sure you're up to speed with the very best.

Emily Blunt looked utterly radiant in a white gown by Louis Vuitton, and she was the one we were all talking about at woman&home this morning. She was styled by Jessica Paster, who added Christian Louboutin heels, a Roger Vivier clutch bag and Tiffany jewellery. In the year that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is due to be released, we think 2026 will be a big one for Emily.

Of course, for most of us, our calendars aren't filled with awards shows throughout January and February that call for dazzling white gowns, but there is still plenty of inspiration to be found in Emily's look. Whether it's the white colour, the asymmetric shape, the high neckline or even the cape design, we've found plenty of high street options that are perfect for a date night or fancy occasion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

The oversized crystal buttons on Emily's gown soften what could be quite a futuristic design, and I love that her earrings pick up on the button detail.

If you want to steer white away from feeling at all bridal, adding colour pop accessories is one option, or you could pair your dress with black accessories for a timeless combination. I think I've only ever worn white at my own wedding, but Emily's look has got me reconsidering it for occasionwear.