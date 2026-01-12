Emily Blunt's Golden Globes dress is a reminder that wintry white isn't just for weddings
She was the star of the show in Louis Vuitton
With so many glamorous red carpet looks at last night's Golden Globes, I'm here to make sure you're up to speed with the very best.
Emily Blunt looked utterly radiant in a white gown by Louis Vuitton, and she was the one we were all talking about at woman&home this morning. She was styled by Jessica Paster, who added Christian Louboutin heels, a Roger Vivier clutch bag and Tiffany jewellery. In the year that The Devil Wears Prada 2 is due to be released, we think 2026 will be a big one for Emily.
Of course, for most of us, our calendars aren't filled with awards shows throughout January and February that call for dazzling white gowns, but there is still plenty of inspiration to be found in Emily's look. Whether it's the white colour, the asymmetric shape, the high neckline or even the cape design, we've found plenty of high street options that are perfect for a date night or fancy occasion.
Shop the look
Editor's pick
This has to be my top pick. This Mint Velvet number would not look out of place on the red carpet! The high neck of the embellished cape is very Louis Vuitton, plus it's detachable, so you effectively get two looks for the price of one - and it's reduced in the sale.
If a white top would be easier to work into your winter capsule wardrobe, this one-shoulder style from H&M would look so chic with jeans and block heels. Anyone already thinking about date night outfits with Valentine's Day on the horizon?
The oversized crystal buttons on Emily's gown soften what could be quite a futuristic design, and I love that her earrings pick up on the button detail.
If you want to steer white away from feeling at all bridal, adding colour pop accessories is one option, or you could pair your dress with black accessories for a timeless combination. I think I've only ever worn white at my own wedding, but Emily's look has got me reconsidering it for occasionwear.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.