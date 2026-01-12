Pamela Anderson's Golden Globes outfit reminds us why a white shirt is the smartest investment piece you'll ever own
Pamela Anderson turned heads as she attended last night's 83rd Golden Globe Awards in an all-white Ferragamo look
Pamela Anderson attended last night's Golden Globe Awards in a striking head-to-toe white Ferragamo look that proves a crisp white shirt is this chicest wardrobe hero. This striking red-carpet look affirms that a classic white shirt is all you need for elevated dressing, even if you aren't attending a glitzy award ceremony.
Last night's 83rd Golden Globe Awards saw celebrities flocking to Beverly Hills, and although there were plenty of noteworthy red-carpet looks, Pamela Anderson's all-white attire has to be one of the most refreshing and minimalist takes on the evening's black-tie dress code.
Pamela wore a crisp white Ferragamo shirt that featured a collarless design and soft, voluminous sleeves. The star wore her shirt loosely tucked into an A-line, floor-length, white skirt, and to finish, she opted for strappy black stilettos, silver hoop earrings and a sparkling diamond necklace.
A white shirt is arguably one of the hardest-working pieces in a winter capsule wardrobe (or for any season), as it instantly elevates your look. On colder days, they serve as a polished base layer to wear underneath cosy knits, blazers, and even coats. Choosing a slightly heavier cotton option means you can wear it year-round, whilst sharp, well-made silhouettes are versatile enough for both casual and smarter occasions.
Shop White Shirts & Smart Bottoms
This shirt offers a masterclass in classic tailoring; it's inspired by traditional men’s black tie attire and then reworked perfectly for women, making it an elevated evening choice. It's also made from 100% organic cotton, so you just know it will be soft to the touch and breathable.
Made from premium cotton fabric, this pima shirt features chic, rounded sleeves that create a relaxed yet elegant silhouette. From tucking into your best wide-leg jeans to wearing with sharp tailoring, this shirt will see you through seasons of wear.
Whether you’re wearing a white shirt with a floor-length skirt like Pamela or pairing it with sharp, tailored trousers for a more tuxedo style feel, this sharp staple can truly transform your everyday attire.
For a more elevated take, small styling tweaks make a noticeable difference. For example, a white button-up tucked into high-waisted trousers can feel polished and directional, whereas untucked, it feels more laid-back; all you need to add are some slingback heels for an evening-ready look.
A white shirt is also one of the easiest items to dress up or down, depending on your accessories. Simple gold jewellery, a statement belt or heels can take it from everyday to evening quickly. As Pamela Anderson’s look shows, keeping the styling intentional allows a shirt to take centre stage, proving its value as a true wardrobe cornerstone.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.