Pamela Anderson's Golden Globes outfit reminds us why a white shirt is the smartest investment piece you'll ever own

Pamela Anderson attended last night's Golden Globe Awards in a striking head-to-toe white Ferragamo look that proves a crisp white shirt is this chicest wardrobe hero. This striking red-carpet look affirms that a classic white shirt is all you need for elevated dressing, even if you aren't attending a glitzy award ceremony.

Last night's 83rd Golden Globe Awards saw celebrities flocking to Beverly Hills, and although there were plenty of noteworthy red-carpet looks, Pamela Anderson's all-white attire has to be one of the most refreshing and minimalist takes on the evening's black-tie dress code.

Pamela wore a crisp white Ferragamo shirt that featured a collarless design and soft, voluminous sleeves. The star wore her shirt loosely tucked into an A-line, floor-length, white skirt, and to finish, she opted for strappy black stilettos, silver hoop earrings and a sparkling diamond necklace.

A white shirt is arguably one of the hardest-working pieces in a winter capsule wardrobe (or for any season), as it instantly elevates your look. On colder days, they serve as a polished base layer to wear underneath cosy knits, blazers, and even coats. Choosing a slightly heavier cotton option means you can wear it year-round, whilst sharp, well-made silhouettes are versatile enough for both casual and smarter occasions.

Shop White Shirts & Smart Bottoms

Whether you’re wearing a white shirt with a floor-length skirt like Pamela or pairing it with sharp, tailored trousers for a more tuxedo style feel, this sharp staple can truly transform your everyday attire.

For a more elevated take, small styling tweaks make a noticeable difference. For example, a white button-up tucked into high-waisted trousers can feel polished and directional, whereas untucked, it feels more laid-back; all you need to add are some slingback heels for an evening-ready look.

A white shirt is also one of the easiest items to dress up or down, depending on your accessories. Simple gold jewellery, a statement belt or heels can take it from everyday to evening quickly. As Pamela Anderson’s look shows, keeping the styling intentional allows a shirt to take centre stage, proving its value as a true wardrobe cornerstone.