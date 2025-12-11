Gillian Anderson’s bold velvet evening dress cements this festive fabric as this season’s biggest occasionwear trend

Her surprisingly affordable designer piece is a fun and fashion-forward way to try out the trend loved by celebrities

Gillian Anderson wearing velvet midi dress at War Child gala dinner on December 4, 2025 in London, England
(Image credit: Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images)
We’ve seen multiple celebrities in velvet suits, with velvet heels and bags dominating high street stores, on hand to finish off all our Christmas party outfits. But Gillian Anderson delivered a quirky twist to the classic velvet midi dress with her outfit for the War Child gala dinner this month.

A regular festive trend the fabric is largely spotted in classic black or rich jewel tones that are ideal for adding an elevated finish to December looks. Wearing the surprisingly affordable designer Fabienne gathered printed velvet midi dress by Saloni, Gillian put her own spin on velvet.

Gillian Anderson at War Child gala dinner on December 4, 2025 in London, England

(Image credit: Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images)

Get Gillian's Velvet Look

Style alternative

Gillian’s look serves as great inspiration for Christmas party outfits or the big day itself if you have something special planned. Velvet is always popular at this time of year, although when it comes to the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025,autumn/winter fashion trends for 2025, this fabric has probably seen an unusually high resurgence, even for December.

Thanks to the consistency of velvet for festive fashion, these pieces make a great investment, because even if your velvet frock feels timely right now, you can still wear it this time next year, just switch up your accessories for a refresh.

Her wool coat with faux fur trim is another example of classic and trending, and another easy look to recreate on a budget, for maximum style. We can always rely on Gillian to blend classic with contemporary, and this outfit is a perfect example of her fashion prowess for doing on-trend with a twist.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

