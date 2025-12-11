Gillian Anderson’s bold velvet evening dress cements this festive fabric as this season’s biggest occasionwear trend
Her surprisingly affordable designer piece is a fun and fashion-forward way to try out the trend loved by celebrities
We’ve seen multiple celebrities in velvet suits, with velvet heels and bags dominating high street stores, on hand to finish off all our Christmas party outfits. But Gillian Anderson delivered a quirky twist to the classic velvet midi dress with her outfit for the War Child gala dinner this month.
A regular festive trend the fabric is largely spotted in classic black or rich jewel tones that are ideal for adding an elevated finish to December looks. Wearing the surprisingly affordable designer Fabienne gathered printed velvet midi dress by Saloni, Gillian put her own spin on velvet.
In a deep, green jewel tone, her dress boasted a flattering A-line silhouette, with a defined waist and high neck collar. With a striking print, the addition of bold blue polka dots gave the dress a highly unique twist, that took velvet dresses to the next level.
Get Gillian's Velvet Look
EXACT MATCH
One of the best velvet dresses for the season, this design is made from a plush emerald green velvet base with a fun blue polka dot print on top. The A-line silhouette has a defined waist, and gentle gathering detail across the bust. With a floaty cap-style sleeve and a high collar, the classic shape is universally flattering.
Matching the deep and rich green tone of Gillian's coat perfectly, this longline tailored jacket from Reiss is an ideal piece to wear over any occasion wear looks this season. With a smartly tailored silhouette and a waist defining tie belt, you could swap the fabric belt for a leather design to add extra definition and polish.
Faux fur is a huge trend this season and a scarf like this one from Zara is ideal for layering over tailored jackets and coats to give the impression of a faux fur trim. Drape it round like a scarf, or if you're handy, stitch it to your collar for a plush and personalised finish. Wear with a green, tailored coat to get Gillian's look.
Style alternative
This is a classic coat you're sure to wear across the seasons. With its timeless tailored shape, straight fit and belted waist working for any occasion. The addition of a funnel neck gives it a fashion-forward flair. One of the best coat trends of 2025, a high neck protects you from the chill.
Gillian’s look serves as great inspiration for Christmas party outfits or the big day itself if you have something special planned. Velvet is always popular at this time of year, although when it comes to the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025,autumn/winter fashion trends for 2025, this fabric has probably seen an unusually high resurgence, even for December.
Thanks to the consistency of velvet for festive fashion, these pieces make a great investment, because even if your velvet frock feels timely right now, you can still wear it this time next year, just switch up your accessories for a refresh.
Her wool coat with faux fur trim is another example of classic and trending, and another easy look to recreate on a budget, for maximum style. We can always rely on Gillian to blend classic with contemporary, and this outfit is a perfect example of her fashion prowess for doing on-trend with a twist.
