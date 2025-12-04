Rebel Wilson proves this trio of colours delivers instant festive glam, it's a style tip not to ignore

Rebel Wilson has been loving velvet recently and it’s no surprise. Currently promoting her new Christmas film Tinsel Town, the festive fabric has been a staple in varying shades of red, aubergine and dark green as she switches between fun two-piece suits and chic midi dresses.

But why choose between tailoring and festive frocks? Opting for a timeless colour combination of black and white, Rebel delivered a modern twist on tailoring in Temperley London’s pompidou bib dress. A velvet midi with a deep, scooped neckline, the dress is all about the white bib shirt detailing at the bodice, which creates a vintage aesthetic and a unique party look.

Bringing in pops of festive red through her slingback heels, Rebel’s look proves that a monochrome palette will always work for any occasion, including the festive season, delivering instant polish, and the velvet fabric simply adds a layer of luxe.

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Recreate Rebel’s Look

Or build Rebel's look yourself

Nobody's Child Black Velvet Long Sleeve Josie Midi Dress £95 / $136 (was $182) at Nobody's Child With an A-line silhouette, velvet fabric, and long sleeves that emulate Rebel's look, this Nobody's Child dress has an ideal neckline for layering. A white button up or blouse will sit beautifully under the V-neck. Reiss Sara Lace-Embroidered Tie-Neck Shirt in Cream £170 / $295 at Reiss A high-sitting pie collar, cuffed wrists and a thin, black ribbon tie neck make this blouse perfect for layering under dresses this festive season for a tailored twist. Team it with velvet for subtly gothic-inspired look. Mint Velvet Lya Red Leather Sling Back Heels £110 / $180 at Mint Velvet These real leather pumps are the ultimate party shoe, with a low heel, supportive slingback strap and statement red colour. They're so versatile thanks to their sleek design.

Velvet never fails to bring a winter-weather feel to any outfit. Perfect for Christmas gathering, Rebel's long sleeve dress is such an easy look to try and will gently take you from AM to PM, with its subtle luxe detailing.

The white bib blouse detailing is a unique blend of tuxedo tailoring, with a more feminine twist, and the black ribbon neck tie adds the chicest finishing touch. A little bit Western, a little bit gothic heritage, this dress is delivering on all front.

Rebel’s choice of red slingback heels solidified red, black and white as a trio of colours she’s clearly fond of wearing together, with her styling a black shirt alongside a red velvet suit, that she was spotted in earlier in the week. But her trick of incorporating colour through her shoes is a great one to take note of. Not only do red heels look great with black dresses, adding a pair of scarlet shoes to your winter capsule wardrobe will bring an effortless, festive touch to any outfit this season.