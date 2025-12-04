Rebel Wilson proves this trio of colours delivers instant festive glam, it's a style tip not to ignore
She looked suitably festive at the premiere of her new Christmas film ‘Tinsel Town’
Rebel Wilson has been loving velvet recently and it’s no surprise. Currently promoting her new Christmas film Tinsel Town, the festive fabric has been a staple in varying shades of red, aubergine and dark green as she switches between fun two-piece suits and chic midi dresses.
But why choose between tailoring and festive frocks? Opting for a timeless colour combination of black and white, Rebel delivered a modern twist on tailoring in Temperley London’s pompidou bib dress. A velvet midi with a deep, scooped neckline, the dress is all about the white bib shirt detailing at the bodice, which creates a vintage aesthetic and a unique party look.
Bringing in pops of festive red through her slingback heels, Rebel’s look proves that a monochrome palette will always work for any occasion, including the festive season, delivering instant polish, and the velvet fabric simply adds a layer of luxe.
Recreate Rebel’s Look
With a crisp classic collar, long sleeves, and delicate lace details, this mini dress is a fun twist on Rebel's ensemble. The dress itself is a simple, straight-falling shape that will look great teamed with opaque tights and your best knee-high boots.
Or build Rebel's look yourself
Velvet never fails to bring a winter-weather feel to any outfit. Perfect for Christmas gathering, Rebel's long sleeve dress is such an easy look to try and will gently take you from AM to PM, with its subtle luxe detailing.
The white bib blouse detailing is a unique blend of tuxedo tailoring, with a more feminine twist, and the black ribbon neck tie adds the chicest finishing touch. A little bit Western, a little bit gothic heritage, this dress is delivering on all front.
Rebel’s choice of red slingback heels solidified red, black and white as a trio of colours she’s clearly fond of wearing together, with her styling a black shirt alongside a red velvet suit, that she was spotted in earlier in the week. But her trick of incorporating colour through her shoes is a great one to take note of. Not only do red heels look great with black dresses, adding a pair of scarlet shoes to your winter capsule wardrobe will bring an effortless, festive touch to any outfit this season.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
