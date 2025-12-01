Forget your little black dress, Rebel Wilson backs a velvet trouser suit as this season's must-have festive style

Nothing fits the festive dress code like red velvet, but far from just feeling nostalgically Christmassy, Rebel Wilson has proved that a few handy styling tips can update the classic fabric into a super modern and directional style.

Appearing on This Morning to talk about her new Christmas film Tinsel Town, Rebel looked appropriate in Temperley London’s clove velvet waisted trousers and the matching clove velvet jacket, in a scarlet red shade.

The brand is a firm favourite for Rebel, who has been seen wearing their clove velvet suits in a variety of colours throughout the autumn. As winter approaches, we love that she’s stepping into a festive colour palette. Choosing to wear the red two-piece with a black shirt, as opposed to white, the darker under top helped to give the overall look a more elegant finish.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Shop Festive Velvet Suits

Rebel is just the latest of our favourite celebrities to add a velvet suit to their winter capsule wardrobe, with the festive outfit formula rearing its head as a celebrity-approved go-to for the run-up to Christmas.

While Rebel’s choice of red velvet plays into one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025, there are plenty of other festive velvet tones at the moment, meaning there’s a lot to choose from as we plan party looks.

Recently spotted on Strictly Come Dancing, Claudia Winkleman stepped out in a luxe velvet suit in a rich, deep green hue, but this look has proved itself timeless as Sheridan Smith was snapped in a pink velvet suit back in 2023.

A polished, party-friendly look that makes for a great dress alternative, whatever hue you invest in this season, I guarantee you'll be loving your velvet two-piece for years to.