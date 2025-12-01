Forget your little black dress, Rebel Wilson backs a velvet trouser suit as this season's must-have festive style
Polished, elevated and the perfect switch-out for a dress, velvet suits are fast becoming the festive favourite for celebrities
Nothing fits the festive dress code like red velvet, but far from just feeling nostalgically Christmassy, Rebel Wilson has proved that a few handy styling tips can update the classic fabric into a super modern and directional style.
Appearing on This Morning to talk about her new Christmas film Tinsel Town, Rebel looked appropriate in Temperley London’s clove velvet waisted trousers and the matching clove velvet jacket, in a scarlet red shade.
The brand is a firm favourite for Rebel, who has been seen wearing their clove velvet suits in a variety of colours throughout the autumn. As winter approaches, we love that she’s stepping into a festive colour palette. Choosing to wear the red two-piece with a black shirt, as opposed to white, the darker under top helped to give the overall look a more elegant finish.
Shop Festive Velvet Suits
Expertly tailored, this classic, single-breasted blazer adds a modern finish to a timeless look. In the same red hue as Rebel's, this high street iteration features a satin trim for a more tuxedo-like silhouette. Pair with black jeans or wear with the matching trousers.
With a high-waist cut and flared leg, these velvet trousers have a decidedly feminine look that elevates the two-piece suit into the ideal festive party wear. Pair these trousers with the matching blazer, or wear with a Christmas jumper for a fun spin on seasonal dressing.
Rebel is just the latest of our favourite celebrities to add a velvet suit to their winter capsule wardrobe, with the festive outfit formula rearing its head as a celebrity-approved go-to for the run-up to Christmas.
While Rebel’s choice of red velvet plays into one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025, there are plenty of other festive velvet tones at the moment, meaning there’s a lot to choose from as we plan party looks.
Recently spotted on Strictly Come Dancing, Claudia Winkleman stepped out in a luxe velvet suit in a rich, deep green hue, but this look has proved itself timeless as Sheridan Smith was snapped in a pink velvet suit back in 2023.
A polished, party-friendly look that makes for a great dress alternative, whatever hue you invest in this season, I guarantee you'll be loving your velvet two-piece for years to.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
