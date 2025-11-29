Jump to category:
Looking for the best alternative to a party dress? Sheridan Smith's velvet blazer and trousers is all the inspiration you'll need

Sheridan Smith proves that this alternative festive look is one that won't go out of style

a head shot of sheridan smith
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Party season most often calls for sparkly frocks or an LBD, but a suit co-ord can look and feel equally as special in the run up to Christmas – it’s just down to choosing the right colours and fabric. And while our key inspiration might be a throwback picture, it's just as relevant today.

Sheridan Smith wore a wow-worthy pink set back in November 2023. The star wore a bright raspberry-hued double-breasted velvet blazer with the matching trousers, and layered her party-ready separates over a pink patterned blouse and a pair of platform silver heels.

sheridan smith wearing a pink velvet suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Velvet looks and feels special at this time of year and can be a little more relaxed and wearable than heavy sequins or shiny metallics. Opting for pieces in rich jewel tones like the above will be perfect for the run up to Christmas and will make a style statement, so you can take a minimal approach when it comes to styling.

Add simple tops in soft neutrals or other warm gem tones, complete with sparkly jewels and classic heels, and you will be all set for the dancefloor.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

