Looking for the best alternative to a party dress? Sheridan Smith's velvet blazer and trousers is all the inspiration you'll need

Party season most often calls for sparkly frocks or an LBD, but a suit co-ord can look and feel equally as special in the run up to Christmas – it’s just down to choosing the right colours and fabric. And while our key inspiration might be a throwback picture, it's just as relevant today.

Sheridan Smith wore a wow-worthy pink set back in November 2023. The star wore a bright raspberry-hued double-breasted velvet blazer with the matching trousers, and layered her party-ready separates over a pink patterned blouse and a pair of platform silver heels.

Velvet is up there with the best at this time of year and the plush material can take a tailored jacket and trouser set into cocktail hour with ease. And even though this snap was taken two years ago, some party pieces have staying power, and this look serves as excellent inspiration for anybody look for an alternative to a dress over the coming weeks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Velvet looks and feels special at this time of year and can be a little more relaxed and wearable than heavy sequins or shiny metallics. Opting for pieces in rich jewel tones like the above will be perfect for the run up to Christmas and will make a style statement, so you can take a minimal approach when it comes to styling.

Add simple tops in soft neutrals or other warm gem tones, complete with sparkly jewels and classic heels, and you will be all set for the dancefloor.