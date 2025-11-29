Looking for the best alternative to a party dress? Sheridan Smith's velvet blazer and trousers is all the inspiration you'll need
Sheridan Smith proves that this alternative festive look is one that won't go out of style
Party season most often calls for sparkly frocks or an LBD, but a suit co-ord can look and feel equally as special in the run up to Christmas – it’s just down to choosing the right colours and fabric. And while our key inspiration might be a throwback picture, it's just as relevant today.
Sheridan Smith wore a wow-worthy pink set back in November 2023. The star wore a bright raspberry-hued double-breasted velvet blazer with the matching trousers, and layered her party-ready separates over a pink patterned blouse and a pair of platform silver heels.
Velvet is up there with the best at this time of year and the plush material can take a tailored jacket and trouser set into cocktail hour with ease. And even though this snap was taken two years ago, some party pieces have staying power, and this look serves as excellent inspiration for anybody look for an alternative to a dress over the coming weeks.
Shop the Look
These flared trousers feature a subtle stripe down the side for a leg-lengthening illusion. Wear them with metallics or to smarten up your Christmas jumper.
A deep peacock blue gives this tailored number a moody feel while being lighter than traditional black or grey. Wear it with the matching trousers or to add some oomph to your barrel leg jeans.
Velvet looks and feels special at this time of year and can be a little more relaxed and wearable than heavy sequins or shiny metallics. Opting for pieces in rich jewel tones like the above will be perfect for the run up to Christmas and will make a style statement, so you can take a minimal approach when it comes to styling.
Add simple tops in soft neutrals or other warm gem tones, complete with sparkly jewels and classic heels, and you will be all set for the dancefloor.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.