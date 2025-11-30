Claudia Winkleman’s velvet two-piece is an elegant reminder that festive dressing doesn’t have to be all about a dress
If you're after Christmas outfit inspiration, look no further than Claudia Winkleman's festive suit
As Cyber weekend draws to a close, it can only mean that Christmas and all the festive activities that come with it are around the corner. And once again, Claudia Winkleman is delivering on the fashion inspiration front with the most winter-ready velvet tuxedo that is the ideal update to tailoring for the Christmas period.
In a forest green tailored blazer, with satin lapels and matching trousers, the BBC presenter looked party-ready on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night. The oversized lapels delivered a retro feel to this new release suit, and the star slipped it over a white shirt for a sharp, androgynous finish.
The two-piece is from Nadine Merabi, a brand that Claudia regularly steps out in for occasions and presenting duties. The tactile velvet fabric and light-catching finish is perfect for this time of year, giving over a polished, festive feel.
Claudia Winkleman's velvet suit is the tailoring update we need for Christmas
Christmas party outfit ideas are now at the forefront of our minds, and whether it's your work Christmas do, or a friends and family gathering, velvet is a great way to get you in the festive spirit. This fabric is synonymous with this period, both due to its cosy but smart texture and its ability to catch the twinkly lights and truly help you to shine.
Get the look
Exact Match
An exact match, this sleek tuxedo is staying true to the aesthetic of the Nadine Merabi brand, which really does make an excellent women's trouser suit. The satin trims add to the luxe and elevated silhouette, with a low V-neckline and waist cinching, singular button detailing.
Exact Match
The flared velvet trouser is a great silhouette for balancing out wider shoulders and busts, and quietly creating an hourglass silhouette by delivering a wider hem and narrower waistline. The rich forest green hue is truly glorious for the festive period too, and these trousers can be worn with a black blazer too.
In a near identical shade to Claudia's outfit, this velvet blazer from Jigsaw features a shawl collar, for more of a 'smoking jacket' feel. The wrap-over silhouette and higher neckline makes this easier to wear with nothing underneath. Also available in a gorgeous burgundy hue.
For a vibrant finish, try one of the best women's tuxedos for the Christmas period from British clothing brand Hobbs. This luscious purple hue is a great option for winter wedding attire, and the wide collar adds a vintage twist to the look.
While we often wax lyrical about party dresses for the festive period, Claudia Winkleman reminded us not to overlook a classic tailored tuxedo with a seasonal twist. While a classic wool tuxedo with silk lapels is a timeless buy, a velvet iteration feels automatically cheerier and more directional.
Regularly available at this time of year in a host of magical jewel tones, whether you want something for the big day itself, a pre-Christmas cocktail party or even a winter wedding, a sharply tailored, velvet tuxedo is as versatile and classic as a little black dress.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.