Claudia Winkleman’s velvet two-piece is an elegant reminder that festive dressing doesn’t have to be all about a dress

A HEADSHOT OF CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN
(Image credit: Getty Images)
As Cyber weekend draws to a close, it can only mean that Christmas and all the festive activities that come with it are around the corner. And once again, Claudia Winkleman is delivering on the fashion inspiration front with the most winter-ready velvet tuxedo that is the ideal update to tailoring for the Christmas period.

In a forest green tailored blazer, with satin lapels and matching trousers, the BBC presenter looked party-ready on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night. The oversized lapels delivered a retro feel to this new release suit, and the star slipped it over a white shirt for a sharp, androgynous finish.

Claudia Winkleman's velvet suit is the tailoring update we need for Christmas

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly on Strictly Come Dancing

(Image credit: BBC One,BBC iPlayer Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron)

Christmas party outfit ideas are now at the forefront of our minds, and whether it's your work Christmas do, or a friends and family gathering, velvet is a great way to get you in the festive spirit. This fabric is synonymous with this period, both due to its cosy but smart texture and its ability to catch the twinkly lights and truly help you to shine.

Get the look

While we often wax lyrical about party dresses for the festive period, Claudia Winkleman reminded us not to overlook a classic tailored tuxedo with a seasonal twist. While a classic wool tuxedo with silk lapels is a timeless buy, a velvet iteration feels automatically cheerier and more directional.

Regularly available at this time of year in a host of magical jewel tones, whether you want something for the big day itself, a pre-Christmas cocktail party or even a winter wedding, a sharply tailored, velvet tuxedo is as versatile and classic as a little black dress.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

