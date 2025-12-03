Helen Skelton is one of many celebrities adopting this festive outfit formula. Is this the biggest partywear trend of the season?

The festive season begins now! And if you're still thinking about the perfect Christmas party outfit, or what to wear in the run-up to the big day, luxe jewel tones and cosy velvet is the outfit formula celebrities are adopting en-masse this season.

Helen Skelton has become the latest in a slate of celebrities to step out in a velvet, two-piece suit this winter (Rebel Wilson and Claudia Winkleman are also fans), though she’s one of the first to opt for a slim-fit, tapered trouser over the more popular wide-leg silhouette we’ve seen reign supreme in 2025.

Crafted in a rich, navy velvet, her post says the suit is from Oasis, although it seems to no longer be in stock; we think this Eliana navy two-piece velvet suit by LuvForever Fashion is a great lookalike. Perfectly updated tailoring for the holiday season, with the jewel-toned navy fabric catching the light beautifully for a shimmery finish. Polished, festive and in need of little accessorising, a no-fuss statement style like Helen’s will get you through December with ease.

A post shared by Carlymediamakeup (@carlymediamakeup) A photo posted by on

Get Helen's Festive Look

LuvForever Fashion Eliana Navy 2 Piece Velvet Suit £120.01 (was £199.99) at Debenhams This two-piece suit comes with a double-breasted blazer and a matching pair of slim-fit, tapered suit trousers. The deep, rich navy colour is beautiful and offers a brighter alternative to black, while being just as versatile. New Look Pale Pink Patent Stiletto Heel Court Shoes £20.69 (was £22.99) at New Look A pair of creamy, patent court heels will see you through the festive season with no fuss (and into the spring), with their versatile tone being easily paired with any and every look you put together. The shorter heel height of this pair makes them great for dancing in. Lily and Lionel Valerie Tailored Velvet Blazer £100 at Debenhams Made in a plush teal velvet, this blazer is cut to a sharp, tailored silhouette that blends glamour with versatility. Wear with the matching velvet trousers, your favourite jeans or layered over a party-ready dress to get maximum wear out of it. Lily and Lionel Valerie Straight Leg Velvet Trouser £80 at Debenhams Paired with the matching Lily and Lionel blazer or with a T-shirt and your best white trainers, these straight-leg, blue velvet trousers are sure to make a statement and add a festive touch to any office partywear look this season. Zara Velvet Blazer £129 at Zara A structured shape and crisp lapel collar make this blazer ideal for wearing on its own, without a blouse, or slip it over a silky cami and a bold necklace for added glam. Zara Flare Velvet Trousers £129 at Zara With a slim fit like Helen's pair, these velvet suit trousers from Zara also boast a gentle kick flare at the hem for a flattering silhouette that teams well with court shoes or boots.

A tailored suit is essentially a co-ord, and the one thing we love about co-ords, is how they take the fuss out of styling, as you've got the bulk of your outfit ready to go. Thanks to the double-breasted design of her blazer and high V-shape of the blazer, Helen didn’t need to bother with a layer underneath the jacket, making styling her look even easier.

Worn in a sultry navy hue, Helen's outfit tapped into this season's love of women's tuxedos, giving classic androgynous silhouettes a feminine twist, and it makes the perfect replacement for a party dress for those who like a trouser and blazer outfit formula.

With a simple pair of court heels finishing off her outfit, Helen cemented the velvet suit look as a must-have for the festive season this year, and she's just one of many celebrities leaning into the look this season. Both Claudia Winkleman and Rebel Wilson have been spotted in the style in recent weeks, and there are a host of options on the high street, cementing its trending status. So if you're looking to ditch your LBD this season, take a chance on a velvet suit, it's the versatile, fashionable celeb-favourite that isn't going anywhere.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors