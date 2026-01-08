Are you winter occasion-ready? Emilia Fox’s amethyst velvet dress is on sale at Boden

Party season is officially over, but that doesn’t mean that our calendars are now empty of social events and meet-ups. As much as we might want to hibernate in cashmere jumpers and leggings until the cold weather passes, some occasions call for something a little more elevated than what we’d typically wear in the snow.

If you’re lacking some date night or winter wedding style inspiration, Emilia Fox’s velvet dress might just be the perfect outfit. The Silent Witness star wore this Boden design for her appearance on Angela Hartnett and Nick Grimshaw’s Dish podcast and it’s now on sale, down to £77.40 from £129.

Exact Match Boden Kate Velvet Shirt Dress in Dark Cherry £77.40 (was £129) at Boden Emilia Fox's gorgeous velvet dress is still available in plenty of sizes and it's under £80 in the sale. It has a timeless shirt dress silhouette, with a fitted bodice and flared skirt, and it falls to mid-calf. The waist belt is detachable and there are handy side pockets. Nobody's Child Purple Velvet Allegra Midi Dress £59 (was £99) at Nobody's Child Featuring a panelled waist, short sleeves and rounded neckline, this dress is the epitome of elegance. It would be perfect for a party or winter wedding, though you could also dress it down more with tights, flat knee-high boots and a cosy cardigan. Wallis Berry Velvet Knot Detail Midi Dress £48 (was £60) at Debenhams Affordable and sophisticated, this midi dress comes in both this pretty berry shade and in slate-grey. It's got a V-shaped wrap neckline and the knot detail at the waist brings extra definition. The long sleeves are great for the winter and it falls just below knee-length.

Boden Skye Smart Knee Boots in Dark Cherry £95.60 (was £239) at Boden The Skye boots are on sale in the 'dark cherry' colourway and I think this shade would look lovely with Emilia's purple dress. The deep burgundy-brown tone would also work with plenty of other colours, especially neutral hues, and these boots have a sturdy block heel and rounded toe. Boden Amanda Cord Midi Dress in Fern £77.40 (was £129) at Boden Corduroy makes a lovely alternative to velvet, as it still has a plush, luxurious texture but is a little more casual. This Fern dress is midi-length with buttons running all the way down the front. Layer over a jumper for extra warmth or dress up for date night with heeled boots and tights. Boden Camel Chunky Chevron Knitted Jacket £74.50 (was £149) at Boden This chunky cardigan-jacket is crafted from a cosy wool blend fabric in a unique chevron design. The sleeves are slightly puffed and the scalloped hem feels so feminine. Layer over a dress for added warmth, or throw on with a jumper and your favourite jeans.

Boden is one of the best British clothing brands if you want timeless designs with a pop of colour and the Kate frock comes in several hues, including amethyst purple. This shade is different from other jewel tones like burgundy and forest green which are often associated with Christmas.

The sheen of the velvet combined with the rich purple colour gave Emilia’s dress such a luxurious feel. Velvet is naturally also quite a wintery material, so despite the short sleeves, it works well as a January or February piece.

Whilst the fabric and colour are more statement, the silhouette is actually very ageless. Shirt dresses are about as classic as it gets and the Kate dress has a fit-and-flare shape and a waist belt that gives extra definition.

This can also be removed, allowing you to switch things up easily. Emilia Fox kept the belt on her dress for the recording of her Dish episode and she paired the velvet dress with metallic textured court shoes and some subtle gold jewellery.

This is a lovely style to copy if you have a winter wedding or special party coming up, as the gold details enhanced the glamorousness of the dress. Add a matching clutch and a long, neutral coat and you’re ready to go. However, Emilia Fox’s amethyst frock could also work for a less formal occasion and I think a velvet dress like hers would look great with black knee-high boots and tights.

By layering a slightly cropped jumper over the top, you can also add extra warmth whilst still keeping the elegant aesthetic, as it will resemble a velvet skirt instead.

As seen in clips from Dish shared on social media, the Silent Witness star went for a cream pointelle cardigan for some cosiness while she chatted with Angela and Nick. Neutral colours like black, white and tan all look lovely with jewel tones so you can mix and match different shoe, coat and accessory options with a similar velvet dress.

If you’re not sure about how much wear you’ll get out of a colourful frock, many velvet designs - including the Kate - also come in black and you can’t go wrong with something as minimal as this.

Emilia loves stepping out in different shades and in November she wore another velvet midi to woman&home’s annual Christmas Live event. The Wyse London Celeste dress had a fun leopard print design that showed just how many different variations of velvet dresses there are out there right now.