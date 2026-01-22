Emilia Fox's cosy knitted vest in this Silent Witness sneak peek has us excited for her style in season 29
Dr Nikki Alexander is just weeks away from being back on our screens and the first look images feature such a wearable outfit
Every year I find myself just as entranced by Emilia Fox’s wardrobe in Silent Witness as I am by the cases her character Dr Nikki Alexander helps to solve. Her in-show style has evolved over the years and for the past few seasons knitted vests have been a Nikki staple.
Now the first look images the BBC have released ahead of the Silent Witness season 29 release date have shown that’s still the case in 2026 and her magenta vest and floral dress are so stunning. Seeing this combination has inspired me to add this type of knitwear to my winter capsule wardrobe and the best bit about a vest like Emilia’s is that it’s perfect for multiple seasons.
Silent Witness season 29 began filming last March but I’ve tracked down what I believe to be her exact Aspiga knitted tank. Sadly it’s only available in two sizes, however the brand has got an almost identical style you can buy now.
Shop Emilia's Outfit
Close Match
What I believe to be Emilia Fox's - or should I say Nikki Alexander's - exact knitted vest from Aspiga is almost completely sold-out but this 2026 version is almost identical, aside from having narrower ribbed detailing on the arm holes. The deep red-wine tone is beautiful and you can layer it over shirts, jumpers or dresses.
Made from comfortable jersey, the Boden Natalia dress is designed to fall to mid-calf and has a lined bodice and handy side seam pockets. The deep burgundy and pink floral print reminded me of Emilia's frock and the fit and flare shape would work well with a vest over the top.
Shop More Knitted Vests
This minimal knitted vest is made with cotton for a soft and breathable feel. It's got a slim fit, with a touch of stretch in the fabric and a timeless crew neckline. The ribbed trims are a neat touch and you can wear this as a top in its own right when spring arrives or style it as a layering piece.
Aspiga is one of the best British clothing brands and focuses on sustainable fashion, with this boxy knitted tank being made from 100% merino wool. As a natural fibre, wool is great because it keeps you warm whilst still being breathable.
The slightly cropped length of Emilia’s vest would fall to the perfect point if she were wearing high-waisted jeans or trousers, though instead she’s wearing a floral dress in the first look images. I think this is a sold-out Aspiga style, though thankfully we’re approaching the season of floral dresses so there are plenty of alternatives around.
The actor made the clever choice of going for a dress that featured tones in the same colour palette as her vest. You don’t have to worry about this so much if your knitwear is neutral as it’ll go with pretty everything, but when you have a bold colour it works best if there’s some link to the rest of your outfit.
Emilia’s dress was magenta with pastel pink and green (which are both spring/summer fashion colour trends), so it complemented the vest. For a preppy look, you can choose a dress with a collar that you can have peeping out over the tank instead of one with a frilled high neckline like this.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
When the weather’s warmer, a knitted vest can be a top in its own right and on colder days, a shirt, jumper or dress would look great underneath. This is why this piece of clothing is so useful and in last season of Silent Witness, we saw Dr Nikki Alexander wearing at least three different ones, all with white shirts and trousers.
A post shared by BBC Studios (@bbcstudios)
A photo posted by on
Going for a dress and vest this time around is a lovely change that’s still in-keeping with the character’s signature style. In Silent Witness season 28’s first look images Nikki wore a green, navy and grey striped vest by ME+EM and whilst this was fabulous, I think her season 29 burgundy one is my favourite..
When you’re shopping for an item that’s primarily a layering piece, a plain design is always going to be easier to pair with different pieces. Colours like black, tan, white and grey are even simpler to style, though if you go for a colour you already wear a lot of, that’ll also be a breeze to incorporate into your everyday outfits.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.