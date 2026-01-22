Emilia Fox's cosy knitted vest in this Silent Witness sneak peek has us excited for her style in season 29

Every year I find myself just as entranced by Emilia Fox’s wardrobe in Silent Witness as I am by the cases her character Dr Nikki Alexander helps to solve. Her in-show style has evolved over the years and for the past few seasons knitted vests have been a Nikki staple.

Now the first look images the BBC have released ahead of the Silent Witness season 29 release date have shown that’s still the case in 2026 and her magenta vest and floral dress are so stunning. Seeing this combination has inspired me to add this type of knitwear to my winter capsule wardrobe and the best bit about a vest like Emilia’s is that it’s perfect for multiple seasons.

Silent Witness season 29 began filming last March but I’ve tracked down what I believe to be her exact Aspiga knitted tank. Sadly it’s only available in two sizes, however the brand has got an almost identical style you can buy now.

Aspiga is one of the best British clothing brands and focuses on sustainable fashion, with this boxy knitted tank being made from 100% merino wool. As a natural fibre, wool is great because it keeps you warm whilst still being breathable.

The slightly cropped length of Emilia’s vest would fall to the perfect point if she were wearing high-waisted jeans or trousers, though instead she’s wearing a floral dress in the first look images. I think this is a sold-out Aspiga style, though thankfully we’re approaching the season of floral dresses so there are plenty of alternatives around.

The actor made the clever choice of going for a dress that featured tones in the same colour palette as her vest. You don’t have to worry about this so much if your knitwear is neutral as it’ll go with pretty everything, but when you have a bold colour it works best if there’s some link to the rest of your outfit.

Emilia’s dress was magenta with pastel pink and green (which are both spring/summer fashion colour trends), so it complemented the vest. For a preppy look, you can choose a dress with a collar that you can have peeping out over the tank instead of one with a frilled high neckline like this.

When the weather’s warmer, a knitted vest can be a top in its own right and on colder days, a shirt, jumper or dress would look great underneath. This is why this piece of clothing is so useful and in last season of Silent Witness, we saw Dr Nikki Alexander wearing at least three different ones, all with white shirts and trousers.

Going for a dress and vest this time around is a lovely change that’s still in-keeping with the character’s signature style. In Silent Witness season 28’s first look images Nikki wore a green, navy and grey striped vest by ME+EM and whilst this was fabulous, I think her season 29 burgundy one is my favourite..

When you’re shopping for an item that’s primarily a layering piece, a plain design is always going to be easier to pair with different pieces. Colours like black, tan, white and grey are even simpler to style, though if you go for a colour you already wear a lot of, that’ll also be a breeze to incorporate into your everyday outfits.