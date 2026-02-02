Emilia Fox’s Silent Witness outfits are my spring style inspiration - this jacquard knit and denim skirt are top of my wish-list

Finally! After what seems like way too long Silent Witness season 29 is back on our screens. The show’s longest-serving cast member Emilia Fox has already teased to woman&home that the new series will be "emotional" for Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson. I’m a little anxious about what this means for the Silent Witness couple and Nikki has to be my favourite character.

She’s not only an expert pathologist and caring partner and friend, but a source of style inspiration. Her signature look has evolved over the years and first-look pictures for Silent Witness season 29 show her in a comfy combination I want to wear on repeat.

Nikki’s blue and white Fair Isle jumper and denim midi skirt outfit is incredibly easy to replicate and both items are wardrobe staples that work for spring too.

Denim skirts make a lovely alternative to jeans and the silhouette of Nikki’s is incredibly leg-elongating. It appears to have a straight cut, with buttons running down the front and a high-rise waist. This sleek style looks more understated and classic than a very feminine fit-and-flare skirt and going for a mid-blue tone like hers is a great option.

Not quite as smart as indigo or as casual as light washes, these shades of denim are the most versatile as you can easily dress them up or down. Like jeans, a denim skirt can be paired with so many different top options and although Emilia loves wearing shirts when she’s in-character as Dr Nikki Alexander, she went for a chunky knit here.

This ME+EM sweater accentuated the off-duty feel of her skirt and whilst you might be hoping to pack away your wool jumpers and cardigans soon, realistically we’ll be needing knitwear for early spring too.

Emilia’s jumper features an electric blue and brown jacquard design over the white base colour and has chunky ribbed trims. Had she gone for a more voluminous denim skirt, this boxy jumper wouldn’t have worked nearly as well with it.

As it was, the sweater draped beautifully over the top of the waistband. The pattern brought a traditional feel to the knitwear and although the blue didn’t exactly match her skirt, it was similar enough to tie everything together.

If you can sometimes be daunted by the prospect of styling patterns and prints, I would recommend starting with a top that you can wear with jeans or a denim skirt. Denim just works with everything and you don’t need to worry about colour clashing or looking overly statement.

The texture of Emilia’s knitwear complemented the geometric design of her jumper and the white background hue balanced out the bright blue. A lot of this year’s spring/summer fashion colour trends are vibrant and sweaters or cardigans are a simple way to start incorporating them into your everyday ensembles.

In the Silent Witness season 29 first look pictures we sadly couldn’t see what shoes Nikki had on with her skirt and jumper, but the pathologist is a big fan of ankle boots. A pair of tan or brown boots would look stunning with the lighter colour palette of this look, though white trainers are a great alternative to make things more casual.

I guess we’ll just have to wait until Dr Alexander wears this particular outfit in the new series to know how she really finished it off!