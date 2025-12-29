Emilia Fox's chunky green roll-neck and jeans are my cosy outfit formula for the rest of winter

Christmas might be over for another year, but winter is far from over and that means we’ll be reaching for our wool and cashmere jumpers for many more months to come. Knitwear is my staple for the colder months and whilst jeans and a jumper can feel like the easy choice, you don’t have to be breaking new ground to look put-together.

The ever-elegant Emilia Fox is a big fan of this combination and last year the Silent Witness star wore a gorgeous green sweater with jeans that looked so stylish. She had been doing a festive day of filming but nothing about this outfit screams "Christmas" so much that it wouldn’t work for January, February and, dare I say, even March.

M&S Holly-Green Air-Yarn Roll-Neck Jumper £26 at M&S Affordable and cosy, this deep green jumper is a lovely option if you're tempted to recreate your own version of Emilia Fox's festive outfit. Tuck into jeans, trousers or wear with leggings depending on how elevated or casual you want to dress. The knit is made from ultra-fine air-yarn and has raglan sleeves and ribbed trims. House of Bruar Pure New Wool Cable-Knit Jumper £49.95 (was £79.95) at House of Bruar This jumper is crafted from pure new wool for a breathable and cosy feel. You can get the design in several different colours, though this moss-green tone is most similar to Emilia's knitwear. The cable-knit detailing makes it extra traditional and it also has a high neckline. Whistles Dark Green Wool Roll Curved-Hem Knit £125 at Whistles Coming in this gorgeous deep green shade, this Whistles knit features a cosy roll neck and a distinctive curved hem. You can layer it over a T-shirt or shirt for extra warmth as well as wearing it as a top in its own right. It's got a relaxed fit, roll-neckline and is made from 100% wool.

M&S The Wide-Leg Jeans in Medium Indigo £36 at M&S I own the M&S Wide-Leg jeans in the light wash colour and they're so comfortable and easy to wear. These medium indigo ones are perfect for winter and they come in four different lengths too. They're high-waisted and made from stretch denim. Mango Danila High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans £35.99 at Mango These high-waisted wide-leg jeans are about as classic as it gets. They have five pockets, fasten with a zip and button at the front and the belt loops mean you can accessorise them easily too. You can pick from several washes and this deep blue pair would pair well with a green jumper like Emilia's. Boden Wide-Leg Jeans in Mid Vintage Blue £99 at Boden Available in different lengths, these Boden jeans are high-rise and woven with a lovely amount of stretch for comfort. They're designed to be full-length and you can currently save yourself 15% on them and other new womenswear styles with the code RHDT.

Her knitwear was by Wyse London and this British clothing brand features heavily in Emilia’s wardrobe. Sadly, it’s not back for 2025, though the beauty of this ensemble is how easy it is to recreate. There are plenty of warm green jumpers around right now and many of them also feature ribbed hems and roll-necks.

Even if you don’t need to think about what to wear in the snow, a roll-neck is a must-have for cold weather as it gives you plenty of coverage and insulation. If you go for a natural fabric like wool, you get a lot of warmth and also breathability which helps when you’re layered up to the max.

Emilia Fox’s jumper was an earthy moss-green that would work with everything from neutrals to metallics and even with pops of bright colour like red or electric blue. It’s muted enough to not feel overly statement which makes it very versatile and I personally think these kinds of greens look great with warm browns and tans.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for RBG Kew)

The Silent Witness star went for blue denim instead and although we only got a tiny glimpse of her trousers in the post she shared on Instagram, they look like they were wide-leg jeans. Nine times out of ten, jeans are a failsafe piece when you don’t know what to wear.

Unless you’re going somewhere where you need to dress especially formal, denim can be made smarter or more relaxed depending on how you style them. Emilia’s outfit looked put-together and still relaxed, thanks to the looser silhouette of her jeans.

Wide-leg styles are so comfortable and work with a huge variety of different shoe options as they drape easily over the top. We can’t see what shoes the Silent Witness actor wore in 2024, though I would pair a jumper and jeans like hers with either black or brown boots or white trainers.

(Image credit: BBC / BBC Studios)

The only other pop of colour in Emilia Fox’s look was her nail polish and, as she was filming pre-Christmas, she went quite festive with a deep burgundy red. Although we don’t tend to see her Silent Witness character Dr Nikki Alexander wearing nail polish in the long-running BBC show, the green jumper and jeans combination is definitely something I can imagine her in.

Emilia’s outfits both on and off-screen regularly inspire me and Nikki’s knitted ME+EM vest from season 28 featured similar greens to her Wyse jumper. Clearly, it’s a colour the actor loves, but if you prefer neutral tones like black or white, you can still take inspiration from her wintry outfit.

The chunky silhouette of her knitwear, the high neckline and the wide-leg jeans all combined show the timeless elegance of jumpers and denim and why they should never be underestimated.