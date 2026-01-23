Helen Skelton's graphic rose jumper and candy-pink trousers put a springlike twist on winter staples

Some of the best wool jumpers I've seen all season have been showcased in all their glory on TV and if you loved Claudia Winkleman's duck jumper - yes, you read that right - on The Traitors, then wait til you see Helen Skelton's knit. Graphic jumpers seem to be having a moment again and the BBC Morning Live host recently wore one featuring a rose design that brought spring to mind.

This £59 Joanie 'Doreen' jumper is made from organic cotton and has scalloped detailing on the neckline, cuffs and hem which accentuates its femininity. The vintage-inspired rose is made up of red and pink stitches, with stylised green leaves.

Against the black base colour, the graphic floral motif really stood out and yet Helen's jumper is still versatile enough to be styled with a variety of different outfits.

Shop Helen's Jumper

House of Bruar Graphic Hare Jumper £65 at House of Bruar Made from pure lambswool for a breathable, cosy finish, this jumper is neutral yet eye-catching thanks to the graphic design. As well as this version featuring hares, you can also get the same knit with a pheasant and with a robin. Exact Match Joanie Doreen Rose Jumper £59 at Joanie Helen Skelton's jumper is made from 100% organic cotton and the high neckline, hemline and cuffs are ribbed and scalloped. It has a vintage-inspired rose design and you can pair it with pink trousers to recreate the presenter's style. Next Black Floral Graphic Jumper £42 at Next The pastel flower detail on this graphic jumper makes it a lovely choice for spring as well as winter. It's made with a wool blend and has a high neckline and long-line silhouette. Throw on with jeans for a snuggly everyday outfit.

Shop Pink Trousers

Phase Eight Pink Elandra Trousers £59 (was £99) at Phase Eight These pink trousers are currently much more affordable thanks to the sale and they're wide-legged and high-waisted. They have practical pockets and the smart silhouette is balanced out by the fun colour. Pair with the matching blazer to make a chic suit. Nobody's Child Pink Wide-Leg Trousers £89 at Nobody's Child You can just as easily wear these trousers with a T-shirt and sandals in the warmer months or a jumper right now. They're high-waisted, wide-legged and lightly lined. The belt loops mean you can accessorise them and they also come in a soft beige. H&M Dusty Pink Flared Twill Trousers £37.99 at H&M If you love Helen's look but prefer more subtle shades of pink then these affordable flares could be what you've been looking for. They're crafted from a cotton and linen blend and have sharp creases going down the front and back for added smartness.

If you're weighing up the pros and cons of adding a graphic jumper to your winter capsule wardrobe, I'd recommend really considering the main colour. Neutrals like black, white and camel will naturally balance the pattern and feel less daunting to style.

Helen Skelton could easily re-wear her Joanie sweater with jeans and trainers day-to-day, but for work she tends to favour bright combinations and so she went for a pair of candy-pink trousers instead.

These are her Reiss Aura trousers that the presenter has worn on BBC Morning Live before, and they're flared. Like finding the best jeans for your body type, choosing a trouser shape you love and feel confident in is very personal.

Flares are lovely if you want to accentuate your waist and don't want trousers to be tight over your calves. Helen's trousers were very leg-elongating thanks to the ultra high-rise waist.

She tucked her jumper in for a smooth silhouette and although the shade of pink didn't match the rose, it was within the same colour family so it complemented it. In winter many people gravitate towards darker shades like burgundy and chocolate brown, but sometimes it's nice to go for something vibrant and more fun.

Helen's pink trousers and rose jumper felt springlike whilst still being warm and wearable for the January weather. Even if pink isn't up your street, you can still draw inspiration from the broadcaster's approach to winter dressing by embracing pastels or brights.

Cerulean blue, sunshine yellow and feel-good greens are just a few of the spring/summer fashion colour trends that are big for 2026 and we're already starting to see them appear in high-street shops.

A graphic jumper and/or trousers in one of these colours would be beautiful too and popular knitwear designs right now feature animals alla Claudia Winkleman or florals like Helen's. The BBC Morning Live presenter is clearly in the mood for joyful hues right now and shortly after she wore this outfit, she went on to present the show in bright cherry-red trousers with an amethyst jumper for contrast.