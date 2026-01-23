Helen Skelton's graphic rose jumper and candy-pink trousers put a springlike twist on winter staples
This outfit combination is warm, elegant and a little different to a traditional winter outfit
Some of the best wool jumpers I've seen all season have been showcased in all their glory on TV and if you loved Claudia Winkleman's duck jumper - yes, you read that right - on The Traitors, then wait til you see Helen Skelton's knit. Graphic jumpers seem to be having a moment again and the BBC Morning Live host recently wore one featuring a rose design that brought spring to mind.
This £59 Joanie 'Doreen' jumper is made from organic cotton and has scalloped detailing on the neckline, cuffs and hem which accentuates its femininity. The vintage-inspired rose is made up of red and pink stitches, with stylised green leaves.
Against the black base colour, the graphic floral motif really stood out and yet Helen's jumper is still versatile enough to be styled with a variety of different outfits.
Helen Skelton's jumper is made from 100% organic cotton and the high neckline, hemline and cuffs are ribbed and scalloped. It has a vintage-inspired rose design and you can pair it with pink trousers to recreate the presenter's style.
If you're weighing up the pros and cons of adding a graphic jumper to your winter capsule wardrobe, I'd recommend really considering the main colour. Neutrals like black, white and camel will naturally balance the pattern and feel less daunting to style.
Helen Skelton could easily re-wear her Joanie sweater with jeans and trainers day-to-day, but for work she tends to favour bright combinations and so she went for a pair of candy-pink trousers instead.
These are her Reiss Aura trousers that the presenter has worn on BBC Morning Live before, and they're flared. Like finding the best jeans for your body type, choosing a trouser shape you love and feel confident in is very personal.
Flares are lovely if you want to accentuate your waist and don't want trousers to be tight over your calves. Helen's trousers were very leg-elongating thanks to the ultra high-rise waist.
She tucked her jumper in for a smooth silhouette and although the shade of pink didn't match the rose, it was within the same colour family so it complemented it. In winter many people gravitate towards darker shades like burgundy and chocolate brown, but sometimes it's nice to go for something vibrant and more fun.
Helen's pink trousers and rose jumper felt springlike whilst still being warm and wearable for the January weather. Even if pink isn't up your street, you can still draw inspiration from the broadcaster's approach to winter dressing by embracing pastels or brights.
Cerulean blue, sunshine yellow and feel-good greens are just a few of the spring/summer fashion colour trends that are big for 2026 and we're already starting to see them appear in high-street shops.
A graphic jumper and/or trousers in one of these colours would be beautiful too and popular knitwear designs right now feature animals alla Claudia Winkleman or florals like Helen's. The BBC Morning Live presenter is clearly in the mood for joyful hues right now and shortly after she wore this outfit, she went on to present the show in bright cherry-red trousers with an amethyst jumper for contrast.
