All we want to wear right now is jumpers - Helen Skelton just showed how to elevate them with one easy staple
This style combination is simple to replicate and it can also be adapted for different seasons
Where would we be without our favourite jumpers in winter? Cosy knitwear is an essential part of pretty much every cold-weather outfit, whether it's a bit chilly or full-on snowing. Jeans or leggings and a chunky sweater is a failsafe pairing, but you can also style a jumper in a way that's slightly more sophisticated and chic.
After all, date nights and meet-ups with friends don't stop just because it's cold outside and Helen Skelton nailed what I'm calling an 'elevated jumper outfit' for a January baby shower. The Countryfile presenter posted several pictures from the meet-up on Instagram and she wore a long satin skirt with a relaxed knit over the top.
Shop Satin Skirts Like Helen's
Also available in several other colours, this satin skirt is about as timeless as it gets. It falls to midi length and is high-waisted and elasticated for comfort. It's lightly flared and you can choose to layer a chunky knit over the top like Helen, or tuck in a fitted top.
Shop Cosy Jumpers
This might not be high-necked like Helen's knit, but it's a similar deep colour and would work equally well with a satin midi skirt. It has a streamlined fit, with a slightly cinched waist for a flattering shape. If dark brown isn't the shade for you, this also comes in ecru and navy.
I'm always a fan of Helen's fashion sense, but this outfit in particular caught my eye as it's similar to something I wore recently - and it's so simple to put-together. It really doesn't matter whether you love wool or cashmere jumpers, or affordable knits, as long as you have a design with a slightly loose silhouette that can drape over a skirt.
Helen Skelton's knit and skirt combo were both neutral and looked to be a bitter chocolate or charcoal tone, depending on the light. Either way, they complemented each other and going for similar or identical shades creates a minimal, cohesive feel.
Alternatively, go for a satin skirt that's black, brown or another colour that fits in with your winter capsule wardrobe. That way, it's easy to mix and match this more statement piece with plenty of your most-worn jumpers.
The sheen of the satin is luxurious and it's balanced by the soft texture of sweaters, meaning that you don't have to worry about your outfit looking too formal for the daytime. Helen put together a smart-casual outfit for the baby shower and rolled up the sleeves of her jumper and half-tucked it into the waistband of her skirt.
She accessorised with her signature gold jewellery for a touch of glamour and some black boots. The Countryfile star's skirt looked maxi-length, though satin midis are more widely available right now and they're well worth investing in given their versatility.
Yes, satin skirts are great for party season, but Helen showed how they also elevate a jumper and you can go on to style them with T-shirts and white trainers or sandals in the warmer months.
A-line designs also lay well under long coats as they're very streamlined and woman&home's Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr, believes a satin skirt can take the place of denim in an ensemble.
"A satin skirt is a great wardrobe investment - team it with chunky boots and a knit for spring days, then dress it up for date night with a blazer. If you're bored of wearing denim on repeat, this is an instant refresh," she says.
Helen Skelton has gone for a jumper and satin skirt before, including for filming Channel 5’s On the Farm in September 2023. Back then the presenter styled an olive green skirt with a sleeveless white cable knit top for an autumnal twist on the pairing.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
