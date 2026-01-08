Amanda Holden gives loungewear a sophisticated twist with a cosy knitted jumper and midi skirt co-ord
This look ticks all the boxes when it comes to snuggly but chic winter wear
As the weather continues to get colder and forecasts for snow roll in, we’re turning to our favourite celebrities in the hopes they can offer some outfit inspiration that will get us out of our cosy slippers and into something resembling more of an actual outfit.
In this quest to look good and stay warm, we came across Amanda Holden wearing a sophisticated co-ord consisting of a knitted jumper and a matching knitted midi skirt. This look is everything we want from our January outfits: comfortable, warm and equal parts chic and cosy.
With a relaxed fit and soft texture, the co-ord is practically loungewear, but the elegant silhouette offers an elevated finish. It’s a timeless look, but the on-trend plum hue ensures Amanda's look feels directional too.
Shop Cosy, Knitted Co-Ords
Amanda's co-ord set is minimal in its design, and this is what makes it look so expensive and elegant. The roll neck jumper, with its ribbed collar cuffs and hem, feels neat despite its relaxed fit. This is largely because the knitted mid-length skirt is cut to a pencil silhouette that offsets the laid-back fit of the jumper, making them perfectly paired.
When it came to her footwear, Amanda opted for a pair of her best knee-high boots to give her look a polished, winter-ready finish, but there are plenty of options that will work well with a co-ord like this one. From chunky ankle boots to ballet flats or loafers in slightly warmer climes, the options are endless – and, of course, a pair of UGG Tasman is sure to keep those toes toasty when wearing this look at home.
When styled together, the resulting look of a co-ord like Amanda’s is a smart and versatile design that presents a dress-like silhouette that's ideal for a winter capsule wardrobe. Dressed down, the jumper can be paired with jeans for a comfy, casual look, while the skirt is easily given a more formal feel and can work as one of the best smart casual outfit ideas by styling it with a blouse.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
