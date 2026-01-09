Mariah Carey proves knitted co-ords are the only uniform this January worth investing in

Cosy-chic might just be the official dress code of January, with the cold month leaving us wanting to wear only the warmest and most comfortable of staples. Nothing emulates this relaxed, winter-ready style more than a knitted co-ord, which Mariah Carey has proved can work for more elevated moments too.

Offering both practicality and style, she was spotted out in Aspen, Colorado, wearing a two-piece, knitted loungewear set in a luxe, neutral camel tone. With a chunky, cable-style knit bringing tons of soft, cosy texture to her style, the matching lounge trousers and cardigan felt perfectly polished, while still emulating a laid-back and effortlessly put-together look.

Her co-ord is from Ralph Lauren, but is no longer available to buy; however, the high street is bursting with choice when it comes to knitted co-ords, and we’ll definitely be adding one or two to our wardrobes this season.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Co-ords really are the secret recipe for looking put-together this January. They’re effortless when it comes to styling, and the current popularity for knitted iterations is ideal for the current cold snap. Whether you team them with your best white trainers for a sporty daytime look, or some sleek ankle boots, for something a little more weather-hardy, this is a look that's hard to ignore.

A winter capsule wardrobe staple, a knitted co-ord is ideal at this time of year, and it's one you can turn to year after year for easy styling that still feels polished, without compromising on comfort. From cardigans and trousers to jumpers and skirts, knitted co-ords are everywhere right now, and Mariah demonstrates that this two-piece style can be easily dressed up with a smart coat, as well as worn for those more relaxed winter moments.

Of course, paired with your best slippers, a set like Mariah’s is the ultimate working-from-home look, too. But her choice to step out in her co-ord and style it with a trendy faux-fur coat and a pair of timeless suede ankle boots is proof that our go-to loungewear is unrivalled for everyday wear too – and with the cold weather continuing, we’re going to be recreating her style all season long.