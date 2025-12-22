"Cosy season is my runway" - Jenny Powell's elevated take on loungewear will become your everyday uniform

One of my biggest takeaways of 2025, is how chic being comfortable really can be.

Gone are my days of wearing skinny jeans that dig in and heels that give you blisters from the first step. I'm all about wearing comfortable trainers, comfortable bras and of course, a whole lot of loungewear.

And that doesn't mean compromising on style, as Jenny Powell proved earlier this month. She shared her favourite knitted top and joggers set from Law & Co. in an Instagram post, explaining "been out and about in this combo all week and thought I’d share as I’ve had loads of 'ooh that’s nice... where’s it from ?!' Cosy season is my runway."

She layered a cosy Zara cardigan over the top, as well as the very clever Emilia faux fur cape scarf from Anne Louise Boutique. Add in a pair of trainers, and this easy-to-wear outfit is perfect for running around buying last-minute Christmas presents, and it's a look that will see you through January in style, too.

Exact match Law & Co. Hattie Sweatshirt in Grey £59.95 at Law & Co. Made from a wool blend fabric, this loose sweatshirt feels like a much more polished alternative to a hoodie. Personally in loungewear I like to size up so it's extra comfortable. Exact match Law & Co. Hattie Jogger £64.95 at Law & Co. Jenny replied to a question on her Instagram post about the length of these joggers, explaining "I’m 5ft 9... leg length is great!" Exact match Zara Brushed Effect Jacquard Knit Cardigan £49.99 at Zara There are limited sizes left in Jenny's brushed effect cardigan, so add it to your basket ASAP if you're in love with this super cosy cover-up.

Jenny tells her followers in the video: "I'm always wearing tracksuits, but this is lovely from Law & Co. This gorgeous top, it's a lovely shape, and you can tuck it in...

"The legs... nice and long and wide and the fabric is so soft, it's gorgeous, it's like a soft wool, but not itchy at all. I absolutely love it."

Fans were quick to comment, including Lisa Faulkner, who wrote, "Love love love."

H&M Cable-Knit Jumper and Trousers £65.98 at H&M This knitted set feels much more put together than PJs when you're at home, but they're just as soft and comfy. It's got a bit of stretch to it, and it's available in sizes XXS to XL. Sweaty Betty Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper and Wide Leg Trousers £146 (was £300) at Sweaty Betty Stumbling across a cashmere loungewear set in the Sweaty Betty sale is like finding gold, so don't sleep on this toasty two-piece. Mint Velvet Grey Wide Leg Joggers and Zip Front Hoodie £168 at Mint Velvet You'll no doubt know that Mint Velvet does some gorgeous occasionwear, but don't miss the more casual pieces like this co-ord.

Layer up in a wool coat to keep your loungewear feeling sharp, plus you can of course mix and match both items, meaning loads of new wardrobe options. The sweatshirt would work so well with your best barrel leg jeans, and you could team the knitted joggers with a sequin top at festive family get-togethers for the best of both worlds.