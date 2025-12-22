"Cosy season is my runway" - Jenny Powell's elevated take on loungewear will become your everyday uniform
Her £125 co-ord is just the antidote you need to party season sparkles
One of my biggest takeaways of 2025, is how chic being comfortable really can be.
Gone are my days of wearing skinny jeans that dig in and heels that give you blisters from the first step. I'm all about wearing comfortable trainers, comfortable bras and of course, a whole lot of loungewear.
And that doesn't mean compromising on style, as Jenny Powell proved earlier this month. She shared her favourite knitted top and joggers set from Law & Co. in an Instagram post, explaining "been out and about in this combo all week and thought I’d share as I’ve had loads of 'ooh that’s nice... where’s it from ?!' Cosy season is my runway."
She layered a cosy Zara cardigan over the top, as well as the very clever Emilia faux fur cape scarf from Anne Louise Boutique. Add in a pair of trainers, and this easy-to-wear outfit is perfect for running around buying last-minute Christmas presents, and it's a look that will see you through January in style, too.
A post shared by Jenny Powell (@jennypowelltv)
A photo posted by on
Shop Jenny's look
Exact match
Made from a wool blend fabric, this loose sweatshirt feels like a much more polished alternative to a hoodie. Personally in loungewear I like to size up so it's extra comfortable.
Exact match
Jenny replied to a question on her Instagram post about the length of these joggers, explaining "I’m 5ft 9... leg length is great!"
Exact match
There are limited sizes left in Jenny's brushed effect cardigan, so add it to your basket ASAP if you're in love with this super cosy cover-up.
Jenny tells her followers in the video: "I'm always wearing tracksuits, but this is lovely from Law & Co. This gorgeous top, it's a lovely shape, and you can tuck it in...
"The legs... nice and long and wide and the fabric is so soft, it's gorgeous, it's like a soft wool, but not itchy at all. I absolutely love it."
Fans were quick to comment, including Lisa Faulkner, who wrote, "Love love love."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Shop more loungewear sets
Layer up in a wool coat to keep your loungewear feeling sharp, plus you can of course mix and match both items, meaning loads of new wardrobe options. The sweatshirt would work so well with your best barrel leg jeans, and you could team the knitted joggers with a sequin top at festive family get-togethers for the best of both worlds.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.