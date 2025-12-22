Jump to category:
"Cosy season is my runway" - Jenny Powell's elevated take on loungewear will become your everyday uniform

Her £125 co-ord is just the antidote you need to party season sparkles

Greatest Hits Radio’s Jenny Powell arrives at Bauer audio studios ahead of her live radio show on March 31, 2025 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
One of my biggest takeaways of 2025, is how chic being comfortable really can be.

Gone are my days of wearing skinny jeans that dig in and heels that give you blisters from the first step. I'm all about wearing comfortable trainers, comfortable bras and of course, a whole lot of loungewear.

And that doesn't mean compromising on style, as Jenny Powell proved earlier this month. She shared her favourite knitted top and joggers set from Law & Co. in an Instagram post, explaining "been out and about in this combo all week and thought I’d share as I’ve had loads of 'ooh that’s nice... where’s it from ?!' Cosy season is my runway."

Shop Jenny's look

Jenny tells her followers in the video: "I'm always wearing tracksuits, but this is lovely from Law & Co. This gorgeous top, it's a lovely shape, and you can tuck it in...

"The legs... nice and long and wide and the fabric is so soft, it's gorgeous, it's like a soft wool, but not itchy at all. I absolutely love it."

Fans were quick to comment, including Lisa Faulkner, who wrote, "Love love love."

Shop more loungewear sets

Layer up in a wool coat to keep your loungewear feeling sharp, plus you can of course mix and match both items, meaning loads of new wardrobe options. The sweatshirt would work so well with your best barrel leg jeans, and you could team the knitted joggers with a sequin top at festive family get-togethers for the best of both worlds.

Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

