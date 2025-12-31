Lauren Silverman's jumper and leggings outfit formula is the cosy, elevated day wear we'll be wearing this season

With winter in full swing, we want our everyday outfits to be just as cosy and comfortable as they are chic. And, on the hunt for inspiration, we came across Lauren Silverman’s easy leggings outfit formula that makes blending practicality, comfort and style a breeze for the season.

Back in 2020, she was spotted out in London wearing a winter capsule wardrobe staple, black leggings. Styling them up with a cream knit and a pair of tan, kitten heel ankle boots, the leggings were transformed from a cosy, loungewear item into something far more chic. Just what we need right now.

Finishing off her leggings and boots outfit formula with an aviator jacket, the brown faux-fur trim perfectly complemented the tan shade of her boots. This is a cool and cosy style that's easy to recreate.

(Image credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images)

recreate Lauren Silverman's cosy style

Lauren might have stepped out in this look more than five years ago, but it has a timeless charm that still holds weight today. Her aviator jacket not only plays into the best winter coat trends 2025, but the faux-fur trim is also directional.

Faux-furs and shearling were all over the runways, quickly becoming one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion trends for 2025 – and in the midst of this season’s cold weather, we don’t expect them to go anywhere.

As we head into some serious downtime, we'll all be reaching for our favourite legging outfits to see us through, and Lauren's taken this athleisure style and given it the kind of fashion-forward makeover that will help us step out in style, while keeping comfortable and cosy.