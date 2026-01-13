Mariska Hargitay's casual outfit formula of jeans and slip-on UGGs is the ultimate wardrobe inspiration for winter

As we battle through the depths of winter, January dressing is all about cosy comfort. We want nothing more than to wrap up in warm layers and keep things casual as we head towards spring – and Mariska Hargitay has the perfect outfit formula to help us do just that.

Spotted on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in New York earlier this month, she turned to everyone’s favourite pair of cosy, winter shoes to keep her nice and warm as well as feeling super comfortable. Snapped wearing UGG Tazz II shearling lined platform slippers, Mariska styled them with a pair of ankle-grazing, straight leg jeans for a laid-back look.

In place of an athleisure-esque hoodie, she elevated her casual ensemble with the addition of a knitted, zip up jacket. In a striking, dark plum shade, and the jacket brought in a warm tone as well as additional soft texture to the look, making it an outfit we’ll definitely be recreating to get us through this cold streak.

(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

Get Mariska's cosy, winter look

Made from suede with a cosy, sheepskin lining, Mariska's Tasman slippers are the ultimate comfort shoe for winter – and if you need more convincing, just read our UGG Tasman slippers review. They’re instantly recognisable thanks to the braided trim around the top, while their warm chestnut tone makes them a versatile staple in any winter capsule wardrobe. Whether you’re wearing them outdoors with jeans or tailored trousers, or as some of the best slippers alongside your PJs and work-from-home outfits, as the cold snap continues, this is the footwear companion you can rely on.

They were the perfect choice alongside Mariska’s straight leg jeans. In a worn, grey-blue denim hue, they play perfectly into the darker washes we’re seeing dominate denim trends for 2026 and their ankle-grazing length is so flattering against the low profile of her footwear.

As well as being a masterclass in how to style UGGs, Mariska’s outfit is also great inspiration when it comes to incorporating colour into more laid-back outfits. Low-key and understated, the plum tone of her knitted hoodie is exactly the kind of warm colour we want to see in the cold winter months, alongside other rich tones of mocha brown and olive green, which are both bold and cosy at the same time.