Alex Jones's timeless UGG Tasmans and scarlet Après Ski jumper are the epitome of festive cosiness

December dressing might seem like it's all about the Christmas party outfits and statement festive jumpers but in reality most of us are probably wearing knitwear, jeans and cosy boots a lot more often than these. Alex Jones certainly is, and whilst our Homes Writer Emily loves her charming Christmas decorations, it was her outfit that caught my eye when she posted a recent video giving a house tour on Instagram.

As she guided us around the stunning decorations bringing festive cheer to her home, Alex was wearing a bright scarlet slogan jumper, light-wash jeans and classic UGG Tasmans. They got a coveted five star rating in our UGG Tasman review and whilst some consider them slippers, the brand makes it clear they can be worn outside too.

Mint Velvet Red Graphic Après Fair Isle Jumper £110 at Mint Velvet This Mint Velvet Après sweater is very similar to Alex's but with the red and white reversed. It's such a fun graphic jumper that you can wear for everything from winter walks to visits to Christmas markets and family gatherings. It's got a hint of wool in the fabric and a classic crew-neckline. Match UGG Women's Tasman II Chestnut £115 at UGG The Original UGG Tasmans have been updated to the Tasman IIs and they're just as stylish and cosy, with the same slide-in, low profile. They have the signature UGG braid trim and a snuggly sheepskin interior, as well as a sugarcane EVA footbed for comfort. You can wear these indoors and outdoors for maximum versatility. Zara Jeans Z.04 Straight Mid-Rise Jeans £29.99 at Zara These jeans are affordable and classic, with a straight-leg cut and mid-rise waist. They fasten with a button and zip and are a pale blue wash that's very similar to Alex Jones's jeans. Pair with UGGs and a festive knit like she did, or with a chunky jumper and sleek ankle boots.

M&S Suede Faux Fur Lined Slippers £29.50 at M&S Cosy and warm, these suede mule slippers have a flat sole and closed back for a secure feel, while the easy slip-on style offers convenience. They're made from suede and have a soft, faux fur lining, with trim detailing adding a pretty finishing touch. Regatta Risley Mule Waterproof Shoes, £31.62 at Amazon Regatta's Risley Mules are waterproof and feature an TECFOAM open foam insock which offers underfoot comfort, cushioning each step. The cleated outsole provides excellent grip which is always handy in the winter and they also come in black. Next Tan Suede Water Repellent Boots £42 at Next These boots from Next come up slightly higher on the ankle and you can get them in standard/wide fit and in extra wide fit too. They're made from suede and have a faux fur lining for warmth. Even better, they're designed to be water repellent.

The Tasmans are made from suede with a snuggly sheepskin lining and an EVA footbed for comfort. The braided trim around the top is what makes this UGG design instantly recognisable and Alex Jones was wearing the chestnut tone.

This is arguably the most iconic colour UGG footwear comes in and it's also very versatile. If the One Show presenter had been wearing black Tasmans with her pale jeans the contrast might've looked quite stark. Camel, tan and brown are softer alternatives that complement both dark and pale colours, making them very handy.

UGG Tasmans have a casual edge to them and this worked well with Alex's denim, as lighter washes always tend to have a relaxed aesthetic compared to indigo or black jeans. In the lead-up to Christmas having a pair of shoes that can work as boots or slippers depending on where you're going is also a big plus.

Alex Jones's outfit also felt quite seasonal because of her choice of jumper. If even chic Christmas jumpers aren't up your street style-wise, a wintery knit is a good alternative. Fair Isle and Argyle patterns have been very trendy this year, but the presenter went alpine-themed.

Her Primark jumper was emblazoned with 'Après Ski' and was bright red and white. These colours are very Christmassy, yet that's where the festive detailing ends. The slogan itself isn’t specifically Yuletide-esque and you could easily wear a sweater like Alex’s throughout January and February too.

This is why I think it’s worth investing more in a winter jumper that feels traditional and maybe has red or green elements, than you would in your average Christmas knit.

The bright shade of Alex Jones’s jumper was fun and - intentionally or not - it matched her tree ornaments. If you don’t have any idea what to wear on Christmas Day I think something along these lines strikes the perfect balance between warmth and style.

Light wash jeans and UGG Tasmans seem to be a much-loved pairing for Alex, as she’s worn them together plenty of times before. Last winter she shared several different Instagram posts where she was wearing light, wide-leg jeans with a cream pointelle crew-neck jumper and her UGGs.

It’s a formula that works for her and given how cold the start of spring can be in the UK, it’s one you can rely on for quite a few months.