Think UGG boots can’t look polished? Nicole Kidman’s sleek black pair work unexpectedly well with her smart coat

Our go-to cosy footwear is more versatile than we first thought

Nicole Kidman in Manhattan, New York, on 16 Jan 2024
UGGs are some of the most well-worn and most loved shoes worldwide, with their cosy linings and perfectly casual style meaning we reach for them on a daily basis. However, they fall by the wayside when we want to look a little more polished and put-together – but that doesn’t have to be the case.

Back in 2024, Nicole Kidman was spotted filming on the streets of Manhattan wearing a pair of black UGG classic mini II short boots. She wasn’t wearing them with jeans or loungewear, though. Instead, she used them to finish off a much more elevated outfit, and her choice of all-black UGGs worked perfectly with her sophisticated look.

Nicole Kidman wearing monochrome outfit with black UGG boots in Manhattan, New York, on 16 Jan 2024

The reason Nicole’s look works so well, and why her UGG boots don’t feel out of place in this elevated style, is that she kept her outfit monochrome. Pulling together one-tone outfit ideas is always a surefire way to create a sleek and streamlined look, with the bold and easy style also forever being on trend.

Against Nicole’s jet black coat, her sheer black tights, black pencil skirt and matching black lace blouse blend into a cohesive monochrome outfit.

So while UGGs might feel out of place against the tailoring, they don’t when it comes to colour, and this is what Nicole’s outfit plays into. It’s great news for all of us who have added a pair of UGGs or any of the best UGG boot alternatives to our capsule wardrobes, with Nicole’s styling trick increasing the versatility of our favourite cosy footwear – and it can work for any style of UGGs you have, whether they’re Nicole’s cosy mini boot, a pair of the brand’s classic tall boots, or a more affordable high street alternative that gives you the look for less.

