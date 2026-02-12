Think UGG boots can’t look polished? Nicole Kidman’s sleek black pair work unexpectedly well with her smart coat

UGGs are some of the most well-worn and most loved shoes worldwide, with their cosy linings and perfectly casual style meaning we reach for them on a daily basis. However, they fall by the wayside when we want to look a little more polished and put-together – but that doesn’t have to be the case.

Back in 2024, Nicole Kidman was spotted filming on the streets of Manhattan wearing a pair of black UGG classic mini II short boots. She wasn’t wearing them with jeans or loungewear, though. Instead, she used them to finish off a much more elevated outfit, and her choice of all-black UGGs worked perfectly with her sophisticated look.

It might come as a surprise, but Nicole styled her UGG boots with a long, black tailored coat. The elegant silhouette, structured shoulders and double-breasted design created a flattering and polished look. UGGs might not be the first choice to wear with such a smart piece, but Nicole proved that a black pair of the cosy boots can work brilliantly to create a sleek, monochrome outfit.

Shop Black UGG Boots

Exact match UGG Women's Classic Mini Ii Boot £165 at UGG We're certainly going to be investing in a pair of Nicole Kidman's mini black UGG boots, with her proving just how versatile they can be. Not only that, they're also pretreated to protect against moisture and staining, so you can wear them in the rain and snow while the plush lining keeps you warm. UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot £127.89 at Nordstrom If the mini isn't mini enough for you, UGG's Ultra Mini boot is sure to be what you're after. With the same sleek black look and cosy lining that's crafted from both genuine shearling and UGGplush, it's all about the shorter silhouette with these boots that makes pulling them on and off a little easier. UGG Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot £142.90 at Nordstrom While we love the UGG mini boots, these classic short boots are just as chic and will work with any elevated monochrome outfit without feeling out of place. This timeless style is pretreated to prevent staining and has a soft lining crafted from genuine shearling to keep you cosy.

Shop UGG Alternatives

Lilley Womens Black Faux Fur Ankle Boot £12.99 at Amazon These UGG boot alternatives have been hugely popular with woman&home readers before, with their faux fur trim adding a playful flair to the classic UGG style. One shopper called them: "Really comfortable, good quality and an amazing price!" while another said: "Really good sturdy boots." H&M Warm-Lined Boots £22.99 at H&M Lined on the insides and insoles with a soft, fluffy fabric to keep your feet warm, these black UGG boot alternatives from H&M can not only help you get Nicole's sophisticated look, but will also keep your feet cosy in the cold. Shoppers can't get enough of them, with one saying they're, "cute little boots and very warm." Regatta Risley Waterproof Boots £35 at M&S These boots are seriously impressive, especially considering their affordable £35 price tag. Not only do they look just like UGG's classic short boot, they're also waterproof and have a cosy faux fur lining to add warmth. Not enough? There's also TECFOAM™ insocks for more comfort underfoot and cleated soles offer reliable grip on slippery surfaces.

The reason Nicole’s look works so well, and why her UGG boots don’t feel out of place in this elevated style, is that she kept her outfit monochrome. Pulling together one-tone outfit ideas is always a surefire way to create a sleek and streamlined look, with the bold and easy style also forever being on trend.

Against Nicole’s jet black coat, her sheer black tights, black pencil skirt and matching black lace blouse blend into a cohesive monochrome outfit.

So while UGGs might feel out of place against the tailoring, they don’t when it comes to colour, and this is what Nicole’s outfit plays into. It’s great news for all of us who have added a pair of UGGs or any of the best UGG boot alternatives to our capsule wardrobes, with Nicole’s styling trick increasing the versatility of our favourite cosy footwear – and it can work for any style of UGGs you have, whether they’re Nicole’s cosy mini boot, a pair of the brand’s classic tall boots, or a more affordable high street alternative that gives you the look for less.