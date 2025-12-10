Alex Jones welcomes us into her home to admire her charming Christmas decorations – the perfect source of festive inspiration

As we get closer to the big day, we're seeing more and more of our favourite celebrities showing off their wonderful festive decorations. This time, we're completely enamoured with Alex Jones' home, which is filled to the brim with Christmas joy.

Decking out your home with the best Christmas decorating ideas is one of the quickest and effective ways to amp up the festive spirit in your home. And whilst we're still swooning over the Ralph Lauren Christmas trend, there's nothing like traditional wreaths and decadent bows.

Which is why we are utterly besotted with The One Show host Alex Jones' home, with a double wreath front door display and charming novelty tree ornaments. We're stealing styling inspiration for the season ahead.

Alex Jones' charming Christmas decorations

There's nothing quite like hanging one of the best wreaths on your front door, even better if you can fit two of them. And Alex's are adorned with a merry, bright red ribbon and cinnamon sticks, making it the perfect entrance for you and your guests all through the holidays. And let's not forget the charming large bell hung above the door, too.

The bows don't stop with the front door wreaths, though; instead, Alex has continued the Christmas bow trend inside her home with the oversized green velvet bow that tops her statement wall mirror. We're seeing bows everywhere this year, and it's clear that the bigger the better applies, as many celebs are adding these giant decorative bows to their home.

Further inside, Alex shares how brilliantly her children have decorated their own tree, finished with DIY ornaments and fun plastic nutcracker baubles. This just proves that some of the very best Christmas tree decorations are affordable, a little kitsch and thankfully kid-friendly.

A clear standout is the satin striped baubles, pops of colour like this are a great way of adding personality to your home through Christmas. They're a good staple to have too, thanks to their near indestructible materials!

The playroom is filled with touches of the nostalgic Christmas trend, but it's Alex's 'showpiece' tree we're really sourcing inspiration from. From topper to base, the tree is covered in a variety of traditional baubles, novelty ornaments and twinkling warm white string lights.

When it comes to Christmas, we enjoy a more is more approach, and it's clear Alex does too. Her tree, which is real and apparently very thirsty, features some sentimental pieces with an angel ornament she had on her tree when she was young. Whilst it can be easy to focus on trends and aesthetics, having these special additions and personal touches makes Christmas all the more warm.

Alex finishes her Christmas decor tour, saying, "So that's where we are currently. But I think it's a process, isn't it? Decorating the house." Well, we certainly are looking forward to seeing what else Alex adds to her home and what inspiration we'll be taking from her next.

Looking for some more Christmas decor inspiration? Why not try some of this year's biggest Christmas tablescaping trends to master your festive feasting and impress your guests?