The Ralph Lauren Christmas trend is the perfect combination of homely charm and festive luxury

Each year, we wait on tenterhooks to see which enchanting Christmas decor trend steals the limelight. This year might just be our favourite yet, and we encourage you to join us in welcoming the cosy yet luxurious Ralph Lauren Christmas trend.

Last year, we saw the nostalgic Christmas decor trend rise in popularity with charming baubles and a return to childhood festive favourites. However, this season, that welcoming, homely look is all grown up and now goes by the name of Ralph Lauren.

Not only will this trend make your home look expensive, but it will turn up the cosy feel and have you investing in pieces you'll enjoy for Christmases to come.

What is the Ralph Lauren Christmas trend?

If you're someone who loves to make their home cosy this time of year, you're going to fall in love with this new Christmas decor trend quickly. But what exactly is a Ralph Lauren Christmas?

“This year, homeowners are drawn to a Christmas style that feels timeless, layered and personal, which is what the Ralph Lauren aesthetic captures perfectly," explains Melissa Denham, interior design expert at Hammonds Furniture. "Unlike minimalist or overly modern festive decor, this look conveys a sense of heritage, craftsmanship and enduring elegance. It’s about creating a home that feels lived-in, loved, and full of character."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"This trend is filled with rich and deep colours like burgundy, forest green, and navy, complemented by traditional tartan patterns. These tones tap into nostalgia, evoking warm and familiar memories of cherished family gatherings and festive traditions. For many, this aesthetic represents a return to comfort; that feels both sophisticated and inviting,” Melissa adds.

Now that you know what the look is all about, here are some ways to incorporate it into your home this holiday season.

How to welcome the Ralph Lauren Christmas trend into your home

While you needn't transform your entire home for the season, gaining inspiration from this trend for your Christmas tree theme or festive tablescapes is the perfect way to participate. All without a complete decor upheaval that would no doubt cost a pretty penny.

1. Create a rich colour palette

Whether you're deciding how to style your dining room for Christmas hosting or just want to commit to a cohesive look this season, sticking to a colour palette is always the place to start.

“Creating a Ralph Lauren-inspired Christmas begins with colour. Deep, saturated shades such as burgundy, forest green, and navy form the foundation of the look, creating a warm space," says Melissa.

"Warm metallics, including brass, gold or copper, can be introduced sparingly to highlight textures and add subtle festive sparkle without overwhelming the scheme. Keeping to a consistent palette throughout the home ensures cohesion and a sense of understated luxury," she continues.

You can add these touches of colour with blankets, stockings, throw cushions, tree decorations and festive wall hangings.

Classic red hue Marks & Spencer Faux Mohair Checked Throw View at Marks & Spencer RRP: £25 | With a classic yet timeless checked design, this blanket will add some texture to your space and help you stick to that warm red colour palette all while keeping you cosy on those chilly Christmas evenings. Chic motif Next Green Embroided Christmas Wreath 50cm x 50cm View at Next RRP: £22 | This cushion is a great way of introducing earthy, deep green into your home without changing the entire decor. We especially love the luxurious embroidered wreath that adorns the front. Bauble starter pack Marks and Spencer Multicoloured Shatterproof Baubles View at M&S RRP: £5 | These baubles are the starter pack for your tree, and for just £5, they really pack a festive punch. With the timeless red and green, they're the ideal foundation decorations for your tree, before you add your sentimental family pieces.

2. Set the mood with lighting

Aside from this year's lighting trends, there are specific ways to light up your home this Christmas that will create that luxurious, homely glow.

“Lighting is so important in creating an intimate and inviting environment that is central to the Ralph Lauren trend. Warm fairy lights, candles, and softly shaped lamps provide a gentle glow that enhances colours and textures while creating a sense of depth," explains Melissa.

"Layered lighting, such as a softly lit fireplace, string lights on greenery, and candle arrangements on tables, ensures that the home feels cosy and welcoming. Reflective materials, such as metallic ornaments on mirrors, can amplify this warmth, creating a soft, luxurious radiance throughout the space," she says.

It's time to get your best Christmas candles out and light them around your home. Not only will that give you the warm, welcoming look, it'll also make your home smell good all season long.

Rechargeable LED Lights4Fun TruGlow® Ivory Rechargeable LED Pillar Candle Trio View at Lights4Fun RRP: £29.99 | If you're looking for a flameless candle to add to that intimate glow, then these from Lights4Fun are just the thing. They're now made rechargeable, so there's no need for expensive batteries. Tree lights Marks and Spencer 300 Warm White Cluster Ball Mains Lights £28 at M&S RRP: £28 | This elegant collection of warm white ball lights are strung across a generous 7.5m of wire. They're perfect for use indoors or outdoors, and you can operate them with a remote. Christmas glow Marks & Spencer Silver 2 Wick Light Up Candle View at Marks & Spencers RRP: £15 | Why not double up on the warm lighting with a delicious-smelling Christmas candle that also lights up when it's lit? These candles, scented with a warming apple spice fragrance, sell out very quickly, so you'll want to get your hands on one soon.

3. Focus on high-quality pieces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar to the Nancy Meyers interior trend, this style is all about investing in pieces that you'll treasure for years to come. Forget throw-away trend pieces, this look champions high-quality materials and timeless designs.

"For this look, you want to prioritise craftsmanship and the kind of decorations you look forward to unpacking year after year. Foliage plays a key role in the look, so investing in high-quality greenery is important," says Whinnie Williams, Interior Designer and Trends Forecaster for Balsam Hill.

That means long-lasting artificial trees that you'll be excited to take out every Christmas, and perhaps even investing in one of the best Christmas wreaths to dress up your front door.

Melissa echoes this, saying, “In this style, fewer but well-chosen decorations are more effective than an abundance of ornaments. Opt for high-quality heirloom-style pieces, as well as natural elements such as pinecones, sprigs of holly or eucalyptus branches to add warmth. The attention to quality and details ensures that the overall aesthetic is elevated and timeless, rather than fleeting or gimmicky.”

4. Incorporate natural materials

Along with the deep reds, earthy greens and golds, you can really elevate the look by adding some natural materials into the mix too. See this as a way to add personality to your home in a luxuriously festive way.

“Wooden furniture is a great way to bring the rustic, cottage charm of Ralph Lauren into your home, such as through vintage wooden tables and wooden bookshelves," starts Johanna Constantinou, interior trends expert at Tapi Carpets & Floors.

“Vintage Christmas decorations - especially those made of brass - will ground the look and can easily be found at vintage fairs and shops," he continues. "A fireplace is quintessential to the English cottage aesthetic, but for those without one, a faux fireplace or stone feature wall can add that same sense of texture and authenticity, bringing a cosy cottage feel even if it doesn't look it from the exterior."

5. Layer, Layer, Layer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As you would when trying to make your bedroom cosy, layering soft furnishings is an easy way to make your space more Ralph Lauren-esque.

"Layering is key: a chunky cable-knit or tartan throw over the sofa, velvet or wool cushions on an armchair, or a soft blanket on the bed brings warmth and depth. Luxe, tactile touches, from brass candle holders to leather accents or tartan-patterned plates, complete the look, creating a festive yet elegant home," explains Doralice Belli, head of merchandising at FARFETCH.

Why is the Ralph Lauren Christmas trend so popular this year?

From this summer's butter yellow decor trend to the consistently popular maximalist look, interior trends tend to pop up suddenly, and some don't often stick around too long. However, this Christmas trend will no doubt stick with us for years.

"Searches for ‘Ralph Lauren Christmas’ in the UK have surged 4,554% in just three months, hitting 23,000 a month. Shoppers are drawn to it because it offers a sophisticated alternative to modern, glitzy holiday décor, tapping into feelings of classic charm and quiet elegance," points out Doralice.

"After years of minimalism and muted tones, people are craving more character and depth in their homes, especially at Christmas. The Ralph Lauren aesthetic strikes the perfect balance between luxury and nostalgia, bringing back the joy of traditional holiday decorating while still feeling timeless and considered," she adds.

Although the Ralph Lauren decor trend is undeniably timeless, if you're worried about how to decorate your house after Christmas, we've got some great tips and tricks to ensure your home doesn't feel empty.