The Nancy Meyers interior trend is here to transform homes into our favourite feel-good films

Nothing beats curling up on the sofa with your favourite feel-good film, especially when it's directed by Nancy Meyers.

Known for her thoughtfully detailed set design and heartwarming plotlines, it's no surprise her film aesthetic has become its very own interior design trend. Think of the charming cottage in The Holiday or Jane's Spanish-style home in It's Complicated, both oozing with a homely, lived-in, quiet luxury look.

So, if you're looking to make your home cosier or even are ready to try out some new interior design trends, the new Nancy Meyers style trend might just be the one.

What is the Nancy Meyers interior trend?

While you may have been enjoying Nancy's work for decades, favourites such as The Parent Trap and What Women Want, you might still be wondering what exactly this new interiors trend entails.

"The nostalgic and comforting aesthetic of Nancy Meyers’ classic films, including The Holiday, What Women Want, and The Parent Trap, is now being actively searched out as interior design inspiration across the UK," explains Gareth Coxall, creative director at Terrys, the home furnishings emporium.

"Pinterest Trends reports a growing increase of over 50% since July on searches for ‘Nancy Meyers aesthetic’ (54%) and ‘Nancy Meyers interiors’ (51%)," he points out.

It's Complicated (2009), a Nancy Meyers film (Image credit: Alamy)

Gareth explains how the decor style strikes a balance between neutrality and character as it mixes elements of classic design with individual pieces. This works to express personality and give the spaces a feel of timeless, lived-in luxury.

"The nostalgia of Nancy Meyers’ beloved romantic comedies is a key part of the trend, which is all about blending the old with the new, curating your homeware collection over the years. Channel that main character energy and start adding small, romantic touches around your home to fall in love with your life again," explains Gareth.

If you're looking to add personality to your home without dating it or overwhelming your space, this trend can certainly offer you plenty of ideas.

Why is it so popular?

The Holiday (2006), Nancy Meyers (Image credit: Alamy)

From dopamine decor to minimaluxe, we've seen all different types of home interior trends, so what makes this one so popular? Especially all these years after the films that inspired it were released.

"With renewed attention fuelled by ongoing rumours and hopes of a Holiday 2 sequel and the announcement of an Apple TV+ limited series inspired by the film, the Nancy Meyers aesthetic is firmly back in the spotlight," says James Mellan-Matulewicz, CEO and creative director at Bobbi Deck.

"The style resonates strongly today, aligning with the rise of current trends of quiet luxury and textured living. These trends celebrate understated refinement through quality materials that offer a warm, cosy aesthetic," he adds.

Think curated clutter, but on a more elevated, high-end level.

5 ways to get the Nancy Meyers look in your home

If you're ready to live in a home that Amanda Woods or Jane Adler would be proud to own then you can start with these five simple tips provided by the interior experts.

1. Add depth with layering

The Holiday (2006), Nancy Meyers (Image credit: Alamy)

In the same way you'd make your bedroom cosy with cushions and blankets, doing this with your home is exactly how Nancy builds an inviting set.

“A crucial element to achieving the Nancy Meyers interior is to get creative with layers that bring cosiness and warmth to any space. By adding decorative cushions, table linens and throws, you immediately soften a space and create a welcoming environment,” says Magdalena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker Stonehouse.

You can play around with different colours, textures and patterns here, as long as they stay complementary and cohesive.

2. Surround yourself with cosy furnishings

Looking at Iris' cottage in The Holiday, there's not a corner that isn't artfully styled with warmly-toned accessories and vintage patterns. It's maximalism at its very best.

“In short, if something looks and feels cosy, then it probably suits the Nancy Meyers aesthetic," starts Melissa Denham, Interior Design Expert at Hammonds Furniture.

“Sheepskins or vintage rugs are ideal for creating softness and warmth underfoot, and a few strategically placed throws on the bed or over chairs all enhance the look – especially if they’re handmade. Quilts or crocheted blankets would be perfect, but if these are hard to come by, then you could opt for some cosy linen bedding – the more crumpled, the better," she continues.

“Fairy lights and candles also contribute to that welcoming feel, while bedside lamps with fabric shades (gingham, ideally) will tie it all together.”

3. Choose the right lighting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to lighting, the Nancy Meyers trend is all about getting the right light colour temperature in your rooms. And of course, it's always on the warm side, never the cool.

"Updating your lighting is a simple yet impactful way to refresh your home. Swap bright, overhead lights for a combination of floor and table lamps to bring a warming glow that you can adapt as the light fades," suggests Shelley Cochrane, Accessories Buyer at Furniture Village.

4. Spotlight natural materials

"Something that links the interiors of each of Nancy Meyers’ films is the use of natural materials. Whether you are contrasting different tones with wooden furniture or adding a statement rattan side table, nothing brings earthiness to a room like the incorporation of natural materials," says Shelley.

Learning how to mix wood tones in your home is a great way of upping the cosy factor, plus it means you can invest in more antique and vintage pieces without worrying about clashing.

5. Mix traditional with contemporary

(Image credit: Future)

One of the biggest elements for this particular interior trend is its ability to mix old and new seamlessly. That's why Nancy's films feel both nostalgic and relevant every time we watch them.

"Mix traditional with contemporary design to blend a characterful collection of pieces. Update a table lamp with a funky shade, choose statement curtains and blinds to revamp tired windows," recommends Gareth.

This also means you can get thrifty with it; finding unique pieces and furnishings in charity shops will add to the charm, whilst also helping you transform your living room on a budget.

Don't be scared to try out some of this year's interior colour trends too, the Nancy Meyer look is all about incorporating pops of colour into your space. Even if it's something more muted like a floral pattern or stripe, it's a great way to liven up your interiors.