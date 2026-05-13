Damson Madder's charming new lifestyle collection is about to become your entire summer decor aesthetic

With summer on the way, we're starting to see inviting, bright-coloured decor and quirky designs reminiscent of faraway, sunnier lands. Although I'm not one to fall for a trend-led collection, Damson Madder's 'Nonna's House' range is utterly irresistible – it's both timeless and charming.

As we watch the seasonal decor trends come and go, it's easy to hanker after more timeless styles. Luckily, some 'trendy' designs are just that, timeless, and while they peak in popularity or virality, they do in fact stand the test of time. One of these evolving schemes is the Mediterranean-style Amalficore trend.

And one of our favourite quirky fashion retailers, Damson Madder, has broken into the world of lifestyle and interior, releasing a playful homeware collection that will captivate for years to come.

Whether you're always looking for ways to improve your outdoor tablescaping or enjoy brightening up your kitchen during the summertime, refreshing your tableware is a fun way to do it. It needn't be a major overhaul, but swapping in a few fun, charming pieces can make all the difference.

That's where Damson Madder, a British clothing brand every woman should know, comes in. Known for their innovative, whimsical clothing designs with statement collars and bold prints, it's no surprise their home offerings are just as eye-catching. This new lifestyle collection takes inspiration from the charming lived-in Mediterranean interiors and is designed as an homage to casual al fresco dining.

Not only are all the ceramics hand-painted, but the fabrics in the range are all 100% organic cotton, and it's being released in a small batch production. There's so much to love about these pieces with the delightful tomato and fish iconography as well as a wash of colour in sea blues, bold reds and that wonderful sage green.

Complete with aprons, tea towels and lace-trimmed placemats, there really is something for every space in this collection. It's the perfect range to shop for gifts, too. Who doesn't want a vegetable print wine bag for their birthday?

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So if you're looking for a homeware offering that you can take with you all through summer, this is the place to start. Bring a slice of the Med to your home and enjoy dining alfresco in style just like you would on holiday.