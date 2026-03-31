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This elegant tea dress from Brora is the chicest find for spring weddings, garden parties and everything in between

With the help of TV presenter and style expert Jo Good, we took to the shops and found this perfect tea dress for the warmer season ahead

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Image of Brora
(Image credit: Brora)
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Spring is officially upon us, and what better way to mark the start of the warmer season than by updating your current dress collection?

The woman&home fashion team recently headed to Marylebone High Street in London with Presenter and fashion influencer Jo Good, who picked out a sumptuous coral dress from one of our favourite British clothing brands, Brora.

Jo was instantly taken with the silk botanical print dress and claimed it as “One of the most beautiful summer dresses I have seen today, it's like a 30’s tea dress!” And this beautiful design is straight on to our warm-weather wishlist.

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Image of Jo Good

(Image credit: woman&home)

Jo Good comments on its flattering silhouette and its beautiful design, "If you are a woman of a certain age and are worried about your arms, the elbow-length sleeves are so flattering. It has a honeycomb gathering at the back and front, so it comes in and gives you a waist."

What stands out about this dress is its feminine design features, its shirred waist and floaty gathered hem, which creates a fluid drape that will skim the body without clinging. Combined with the warm coral colour and floral print, it nods to the vintage tea dresses from the 1930s, which is what makes it so appealing.

Jo praises its flattering design, saying, "Lined, silk means you don’t have to worry about your legs showing through and the pleated, gathered skirt flows as you move, it's my Brora pick of the summer."

Shop more tea dresses

Although most of us know Brora for its cashmere and wool knitwear (frequently spotted on Claudia Winkleman whilst on The Traitor's), the brand delivers much more. Jo informs us, "They have British Heritage beautiful designs, but did you know, they also design dresses, skirts, tops and cardigans?" So it's certainly worth browsing their collections if you're currently curating your spring capsule wardrobe.

What's so appealing about tea dresses is that they are a flattering choice due to their figure-skimming designs. If you're looking to invest in a piece that will work for the months ahead, this is exactly the kind of dress worth considering.

You can style this piece simply with leather sandals and a woven bag for a daytime occasion, or dress up with heeled wedges and a small shoulder bag for weddings, garden parties or evenings out.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

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