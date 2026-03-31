This elegant tea dress from Brora is the chicest find for spring weddings, garden parties and everything in between

Spring is officially upon us, and what better way to mark the start of the warmer season than by updating your current dress collection?

The woman&home fashion team recently headed to Marylebone High Street in London with Presenter and fashion influencer Jo Good, who picked out a sumptuous coral dress from one of our favourite British clothing brands, Brora.

Jo was instantly taken with the silk botanical print dress and claimed it as “One of the most beautiful summer dresses I have seen today, it's like a 30’s tea dress!” And this beautiful design is straight on to our warm-weather wishlist.

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Jo's Pick Brora Silk Botanical Print Dress £395 at Brora From working as the best wedding guest dress this spring to being a luxurious choice for all of your summer holiday plans, this silk dress is an investment piece worth shopping. It features a vibrant, warm coral colour and a small floral print for added charm. The shirred waist adds to its flattering silhouette, and the elbow-length sleeves are brilliant for those who prefer more coverage.

(Image credit: woman&home)

Jo Good comments on its flattering silhouette and its beautiful design, "If you are a woman of a certain age and are worried about your arms, the elbow-length sleeves are so flattering. It has a honeycomb gathering at the back and front, so it comes in and gives you a waist."

What stands out about this dress is its feminine design features, its shirred waist and floaty gathered hem, which creates a fluid drape that will skim the body without clinging. Combined with the warm coral colour and floral print, it nods to the vintage tea dresses from the 1930s, which is what makes it so appealing.

Jo praises its flattering design, saying, "Lined, silk means you don’t have to worry about your legs showing through and the pleated, gathered skirt flows as you move, it's my Brora pick of the summer."

Shop more tea dresses

Although most of us know Brora for its cashmere and wool knitwear (frequently spotted on Claudia Winkleman whilst on The Traitor's), the brand delivers much more. Jo informs us, "They have British Heritage beautiful designs, but did you know, they also design dresses, skirts, tops and cardigans?" So it's certainly worth browsing their collections if you're currently curating your spring capsule wardrobe.

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What's so appealing about tea dresses is that they are a flattering choice due to their figure-skimming designs. If you're looking to invest in a piece that will work for the months ahead, this is exactly the kind of dress worth considering.

You can style this piece simply with leather sandals and a woven bag for a daytime occasion, or dress up with heeled wedges and a small shoulder bag for weddings, garden parties or evenings out.